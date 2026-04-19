Major Downsides And Things To Look Out For When Buying A Vintage RV Or Camper

These days, road tripping, camping, and living in RVs have become all the rage. People are eager to immerse themselves in the country's natural beauty, whether for a temporary or a long-term lifestyle. Moreover, some are opting for vintage models rather than newer ones — and who can blame them? Many feature a sleek aesthetic (like the Airstream, just one of several RV campers that were big in the 1970s) that looks straight out of a glossy retro magazine. As Anthony Nalli, host and producer of "The RVers," explained to Islands, "Every time an RV enters a campground, all eyes are on it. So when your RV doesn't look like everyone else's (in a good way!), then you're likely going to get curious admirers coming to visit."

Nalli, whose series airs on the Discovery Channel and other platforms, chronicles the experiences of those who live and travel on the road. Speaking exclusively to Islands, he shared that the appeal of vintage RVs goes beyond their attention-grabbing exterior. "Vintage RVs can have unique floor plans and amenities no longer available in modern RVs due to cost or other manufacturing issues," he said.

Plus, as Nalli notes, buyers may be able to find them at a bargain. Vintage RVs and campers can be easy on the eyes — and possibly easy on the wallet as well. Still, Nalli has advice and potential downfalls to consider before you make that purchase and ride off into the sunset.