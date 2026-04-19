Washington's Tiny Alpine Lake In The Mountains North Of Spokane Is A Serene Fishing Hole With A Unique Shape
From coastal rainforests like the ethereal Hoh Forest to alpine peaks like the breathtaking Mount Rainier, Washington is undoubtedly full of stunning scenery for outdoor lovers. But there's a kind of quiet you only find deep in the Pacific Northwest, the kind where you watch sunlight spill through dense trees, as you take in the peacefulness of your surroundings — and you can enjoy such moments around the clear, blue water at Half Moon Lake. Sitting at nearly 3,300 feet of elevation inside the mountainous Kaniksu National Forest, and just over 7 miles from the little river town of Usk, this lake is a popular destination for anglers. The lake is small at just 13.9 acres, with pines and firs closing in from all sides.
The name "Half Moon" actually comes from the lake's shape, since it looks like a crescent. As you move around the shoreline, you get striking views from a new angle each time. The lake was originally known as "Moon Lake" or "New Moon Lake," but eventually the current name stuck, perhaps because that little crescent is so memorable. Around Half Moon's shore, you'll see open stretches on the east side, just off the road. But walk around and you'll run into thick tangles of conifers and bushes on the west.
Getting to Half Moon from Spokane (located to the south of the forest) takes under 90 minutes, and the nearest major airport is Spokane International (GEG). You'll want to have a car, as there are no direct public transportation routes.
Half Moon Lake is a paradise for fishing
What mainly brings people to Half Moon Lake is the fishing. One Google reviewer described Half Moon as quaint and secluded, and a particularly good setting for fly-fishing. The lake is stocked with westslope cutthroat trout, as well as eastern brook trout. At its deepest, this tiny lake drops to about 30 feet, which means the trout get all the cold, clean water they need. You can fly-fish, spin-cast, or use bait. Two-pole fishing is also allowed, which comes in handy if you like to target a couple of depths at once. Once you're at the lake, it's pretty easy to get on the water. There's a steep but working boat ramp at the northeast corner and a small parking lot right across the road. Motorized boats aren't allowed here, which helps keep things peaceful. A canoe or kayak will get you everywhere you want to go without interrupting the calm atmosphere.
There aren't any amenities here, and camping isn't available, either. So, make sure to bring everything you'll need for the day before you leave the main road. If you want to spend the night nearby, both Browns Lake Campground and South Skookum Lake Campground are just a few miles away. Browns Lake (just seven minutes away by car) is especially worth noting: It has 18 sites, each with a picnic table and fire pit, right by its namesake lake. It's fly-fishing only here, and a 1-mile trail takes you through old-growth cedar before stopping at a fish viewing platform by the water. It's another experience on its own and makes for a comfortable overnight stay. Note that the campgrounds, along with Half Moon Lake, are only open seasonally during the warm-weather months. If you're looking for more spots to fish in Washington, Alta Lake State Park is another destination worth adding to your list.