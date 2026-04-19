Washington's Tiny Alpine Lake In The Mountains North Of Spokane Is A Serene Fishing Hole With A Unique Shape

From coastal rainforests like the ethereal Hoh Forest to alpine peaks like the breathtaking Mount Rainier, Washington is undoubtedly full of stunning scenery for outdoor lovers. But there's a kind of quiet you only find deep in the Pacific Northwest, the kind where you watch sunlight spill through dense trees, as you take in the peacefulness of your surroundings — and you can enjoy such moments around the clear, blue water at Half Moon Lake. Sitting at nearly 3,300 feet of elevation inside the mountainous Kaniksu National Forest, and just over 7 miles from the little river town of Usk, this lake is a popular destination for anglers. The lake is small at just 13.9 acres, with pines and firs closing in from all sides.

The name "Half Moon" actually comes from the lake's shape, since it looks like a crescent. As you move around the shoreline, you get striking views from a new angle each time. The lake was originally known as "Moon Lake" or "New Moon Lake," but eventually the current name stuck, perhaps because that little crescent is so memorable. Around Half Moon's shore, you'll see open stretches on the east side, just off the road. But walk around and you'll run into thick tangles of conifers and bushes on the west.

Getting to Half Moon from Spokane (located to the south of the forest) takes under 90 minutes, and the nearest major airport is Spokane International (GEG). You'll want to have a car, as there are no direct public transportation routes.