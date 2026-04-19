Skip The Miami Crowds For Florida's Nearby Unique Botanical Garden With Caribbean Vibes

In 2025, 28 million tourists descended upon Miami, according to Oysterlink. While many of these visitors flock to the sandy stretches of South Beach, the buzzy nightlife in Brickell, or shopping and dining in the Design District, there are also quieter pockets where you can skip the Miami crowds. About 10 miles south of downtown Miami lies the hidden oasis of the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. Located in the city of Coral Gables — an underrated Florida area bursting with art, gardens, and architecture — this historic and verdant enclave seems to transport visitors to the Caribbean.

The Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden was established by Miami businessman Colonel Robert H. Montgomery, who collaborated with his friend and the garden's namesake, Dr. David Fairchild. Fairchild was a botany expert who had traveled worldwide to source exotic flowers, plants, and trees to bring back to the United States. The garden officially opened to the public in 1938, and for nearly 90 years, it has welcomed guests to explore its 83-acre wonderland of blooming gardens, palm groves, sparkling lakes, lush rainforests, and conservatories. Considered one of the best botanical gardens in America, the Fairchild is fertile ground for a fascinating confluence of rare plants, both global and native to Florida. The best way to get a lay of the land of this unique botanical garden is to take a narrated tram tour. Guides will shuttle you along the garden's winding paths while regaling you with interesting history and pointing out important highlights.

It is worth visiting Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden throughout the year to see the garden transform with different seasonal blooms and to attend the garden's special events, festivals, and classes. The Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and adult admission starts at $24.95 for a weekday visit (at the time of writing).