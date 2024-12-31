Hidden In Miami's Oldest Neighborhood Is A Tropical Paradise Garden Of Rare Fruit And Exotic Plants

The Kampong traces its roots back to 1916, when David Fairchild acquired the property to house his collection of tropical plants. Fairchild was a plant explorer, who traveled the world to find unique plants and import them back to the U.S. Avocados, quinoa, and Japanese cherry blossom trees are just a few of the plants Fairchild introduced to the U.S. Influenced by Indonesian design, he named the estate "Kampong," a Javanese word meaning "village." After Fairchild's death, the property was eventually donated to the National Tropical Botanical Garden in 1984.

The Kampong continues to embody Fairchild's vision, blending history, education, and natural beauty. Carrying forward his legacy, it is a living laboratory for plant research and offers educational programs for aspiring botanists. Admission is $17 for adults, and tours are best booked in advance. Among the fascinating specimens in the collection are a kaffir orange tree, the first tree planted by Fairchild on the property, and jackfruit, the largest tree-borne fruit in the world. This attraction also features a study garden showcasing 10 different species of philodendron, alongside fragrant flowering trees and a variety of palms.

As you explore The Kampong, it's easy to see why this garden is so cherished. The entrance greets you with the tendrils of a giant banyan fig tree. The paths, made of oolitic limestone and bordered by coral stone walls, crisscross the garden's lush grounds, leading to features like a serene water-lily pond with a waterfall. One of the most photo-worthy spots is The Point, a patch of land that protrudes into the Biscayne Bay and offers panoramic views of Miami's downtown skyline, all framed by towering palm trees swaying gently in the breeze.