Hidden In Miami's Oldest Neighborhood Is A Tropical Paradise Garden Of Rare Fruit And Exotic Plants
Miami is famous for its glitz and glamour, but the city is also home to underrated gems waiting to be explored. From the affordable bayside neighborhood of Sunset Harbour, with its easy-going nightlife and trendy cafes, to the artsy, historic melting pot of Allapattah, Miami offers surprises at every turn. Once you've explored these hotspots, venture into the city's oldest neighborhood, Coconut Grove, lovingly referred to as "The Grove."
The Grove is a tropical haven of ocean views, cozy sidewalk cafés, and shady strolls under swaying palms, where peacocks wander freely. Amidst this idyllic scenery lies The Kampong, a 9-acre botanical garden that feels like stepping into another world. Curated by botanist David Fairchild — who Smithsonian Magazine has called a "food spy" — The Kampong is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This botanical paradise is home to over 1,000 exotic plants, a swimming pool, and stunning views of Biscayne Bay.
A national garden created by a plant explorer
The Kampong traces its roots back to 1916, when David Fairchild acquired the property to house his collection of tropical plants. Fairchild was a plant explorer, who traveled the world to find unique plants and import them back to the U.S. Avocados, quinoa, and Japanese cherry blossom trees are just a few of the plants Fairchild introduced to the U.S. Influenced by Indonesian design, he named the estate "Kampong," a Javanese word meaning "village." After Fairchild's death, the property was eventually donated to the National Tropical Botanical Garden in 1984.
The Kampong continues to embody Fairchild's vision, blending history, education, and natural beauty. Carrying forward his legacy, it is a living laboratory for plant research and offers educational programs for aspiring botanists. Admission is $17 for adults, and tours are best booked in advance. Among the fascinating specimens in the collection are a kaffir orange tree, the first tree planted by Fairchild on the property, and jackfruit, the largest tree-borne fruit in the world. This attraction also features a study garden showcasing 10 different species of philodendron, alongside fragrant flowering trees and a variety of palms.
As you explore The Kampong, it's easy to see why this garden is so cherished. The entrance greets you with the tendrils of a giant banyan fig tree. The paths, made of oolitic limestone and bordered by coral stone walls, crisscross the garden's lush grounds, leading to features like a serene water-lily pond with a waterfall. One of the most photo-worthy spots is The Point, a patch of land that protrudes into the Biscayne Bay and offers panoramic views of Miami's downtown skyline, all framed by towering palm trees swaying gently in the breeze.
The Grove: From history to the high seas
Before Miami became a city, Coconut Grove was a retreat for sailors and lighthouse keepers in the early 1800s. Later, Bahamian settlers brought rich cultural influences, and the neighborhood grew into a haven for artists, writers, and naturalists. One historic highlight is the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, a stunning Italian Renaissance-style villa adorned with European antiques and artwork overlooking the Biscayne Bay.
Speaking of Biscayne Bay, this aquatic jewel is home to the world's third-largest coral reef system. From Coconut Grove, you can snorkel among vibrant coral, explore shipwrecks, and encounter over 600 species of fish. If you'd rather stay on land, stroll along the bay's mangrove-lined shores. These trees help protect the city from storm surges, and some local activist groups are working to restore them. Alternatively, take a trip to one of Miami's secret state parks with its crystal-clear river.
After a day of exploration, Coconut Grove's lively dining and shopping scene is the perfect way to unwind. Head to Monty's Raw Bar, a cluster of tiki huts where you can sip tropical cocktails, indulge in fresh seafood, and groove to the sounds of live calypso and reggae bands. In the evening, CocoWalk comes alive with its eclectic mix of boutiques, cafés, and restaurants. Finally, cool off from the Miami heat with a visit to Bianco Gelato, a quaint parlor serving artisanal ice cream that's as delightful as the neighborhood itself. Coconut Grove is a must-visit in Miami — and if the tropical vibes don't win you over, the roaming peacocks surely will.