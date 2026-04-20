Nestled Between Little Rock And Springfield Is Arkansas' Gateway To Greers Ferry Lake With Scenic Ozark Charm
Arkansas is one of the South's great destinations for outdoor beauty, and the Ozarks are its crown jewel. This rugged plateau of mountains, forested hills, and deep valleys occupies much of the northern part of the state, and the town of Clinton makes a good base for local explorations. Located in the Ozark foothills and home to just around 2,500 people, Clinton is no metropolis, but — like the peaceful and friendly Ozarks getaway of Mountain Home — what it lacks in size, it makes up for in small town charm.
Clinton's best asset may be its location. It's just under 150 miles southeast of Springfield, Missouri, and 70 miles north of Arkansas' capital of Little Rock. In addition, not only is Clinton surrounded by the kind of raw natural beauty the Ozarks are known for, but it's also an ideal portal for visiting Greers Ferry Lake — a major reservoir just a stone's throw from the town. Whether it's camping, swimming, kayaking, or casting a line for trophy fish, Greers Ferry Lake has you covered, and Clinton makes the perfect springboard for diving into what the lake has to offer.
Explore Clinton, Arkansas' unspoiled natural scenery
The upper reaches of Greers Ferry Lake sit just 5 miles east of Clinton. This mammoth reservoir was created by a dam on the Little Red River, and it occupies some 40,000 acres, with 18 parks (complete with campgrounds) dotting its shores. In addition to camping, boating, hiking, birdwatching, and watersports, the lake is also a fishing hot spot, with plenty of big walleye and both large and smallmouth bass. The Little Red River that flows in and out of the lake also holds rainbow, brook, and world-record brown trout. The lake is also home to island hiking and panoramic views on the isolated Sugar Loaf Mountain.
Summer is a great time to visit the lake, and you can beat the heat by immersing yourself and swimming in its cool, clear waters. In the fall, the leaves turn shades of crimson and gold, and the fishing gets red hot. For those keen to do some paddling or watersports, make sure to stop by Furgerson's Choctaw Marina, which sits on the shoreline about 8 miles east of town. Here, you can rent big powerboats and canoes, along with skis, kneeboards, wakeboards, and more.
In addition to the lake, you'll also find other idyllic attractions near Clinton, such as the Natural Bridge of Arkansas — where an ancient sandstone rock formation forms a natural arch in the middle of the forest — along with the Bluffton Preserve. This 989-acre area on the upper Little Red River offers opportunities for hiking, camping, swimming, and fishing. It's also a terrific place to spot birds, including both bald eagles and ospreys.
Soak up the small town vibes of Clinton, Arkansas
Given its proximity to Greers Ferry Lake and other unspoiled Ozark attractions, it makes sense to use Clinton as your headquarters when visiting the area. For accommodations in town, the Quality Inn Clinton North has clean and comfortable rooms along with friendly service, while Clinton Cabins offers cozy and rustic cottages in a tranquil setting on the western edge of town. For RVers, Dew Drop In RV Park features well-maintained pull-in spots, along with bathrooms, showers, and laundry facilities. "Our stay here for a month has been really nice," wrote one recent guest on Google. "It's very quiet and it's nestled in the woods above town. The restroom, [showers] and laundry facilities are very nice and clean. Would definitely recommend it to anyone."
Like so many southern small towns, Clinton is also a good place to eat, especially if you're craving down-home fare. Huddle House is a regional chain that specializes in food that's "cooked-to-order and served from the heart," such as biscuits and gravy and grits. Not only can you expect deep flavor and large portions at their highly rated Clinton branch, but the servers also may fill you in on some of the local history. After you've eaten, you can burn off those calories at the Archey Fork Park and RiverWalk, a small network of paved trails winding along Archey Creek and the Little Red River.
For more of Arkansas' natural magic, check out Woolly Hollow State Park, an old school, underrated summer escape.