Nestled Between Little Rock And Springfield Is Arkansas' Gateway To Greers Ferry Lake With Scenic Ozark Charm

The upper reaches of Greers Ferry Lake sit just 5 miles east of Clinton. This mammoth reservoir was created by a dam on the Little Red River, and it occupies some 40,000 acres, with 18 parks (complete with campgrounds) dotting its shores. In addition to camping, boating, hiking, birdwatching, and watersports, the lake is also a fishing hot spot, with plenty of big walleye and both large and smallmouth bass. The Little Red River that flows in and out of the lake also holds rainbow, brook, and world-record brown trout. The lake is also home to island hiking and panoramic views on the isolated Sugar Loaf Mountain.

Summer is a great time to visit the lake, and you can beat the heat by immersing yourself and swimming in its cool, clear waters. In the fall, the leaves turn shades of crimson and gold, and the fishing gets red hot. For those keen to do some paddling or watersports, make sure to stop by Furgerson's Choctaw Marina, which sits on the shoreline about 8 miles east of town. Here, you can rent big powerboats and canoes, along with skis, kneeboards, wakeboards, and more.

In addition to the lake, you'll also find other idyllic attractions near Clinton, such as the Natural Bridge of Arkansas — where an ancient sandstone rock formation forms a natural arch in the middle of the forest — along with the Bluffton Preserve. This 989-acre area on the upper Little Red River offers opportunities for hiking, camping, swimming, and fishing. It's also a terrific place to spot birds, including both bald eagles and ospreys.