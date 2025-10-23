Arkansas' Peaceful Ozarks Getaway Is A Friendly Town With World-Class Fishing And A Historic Downtown
Arkansas is far more than just a fly-over state. Whether spending time looking for treasure and the world's only public diamond mine or taking in the stunning views while hiking "the Grand Canyon" of Arkansas, there's something for everyone. For those seeking a peaceful getaway where they can do some world-class fishing or stroll through a historic downtown, Mountain Home is simply the best option for a peaceful escape. The community is nestled in the foothills of the Ozark Mountains, where tree-covered rolling hills with numerous trails give visitors plenty of opportunities for serene moments while connecting with nature.
There is no better way to experience the peacefulness of the area than to get out and enjoy one of the seven hikes located around Mountain Home that are considered easy and perfect for beginners or those bringing their children. One of these routes, the Clysta Willett Nature Trail, goes through a wooded area, giving visitors a glimpse of native plants and shrubs. Bidwell Park Loop Trail, a quiet, dog-friendly hike perfect for families, meanders through the hardwood forest and offers peeks at Lake Norfolk. David's Trail is a network of paths able to accommodate varying levels of abilities.
Mountain Home is 53 miles from the regional Boone County Airport. The closest major travel hubs are Memphis International Airport (206 miles away) and Lambert-St. Louis International Airport (254 miles away). Camping is a popular choice for lodging while in town. The area has places that offer everything from primitive tent sites to waterfront cabins to spots that can accommodate luxury RVs. If camping really isn't your preference, there are plenty of bed and breakfasts, vacation rentals, and a variety of motels and hotels.
Time for some fishing in Mountain Home
Visitors are spoiled for choice when it comes to fishing options. The small community is home to two lakes and two rivers; these bodies of water have temperatures around 52 degrees regardless of the season. Lake Norfork, which covers around 22,000 acres with more than 550 miles of shoreline, is known for its striped bass fishing. Some even call it the best place in the country to catch large stripers. Largemouth bass and walleye are frequently caught as well.
Bull Shoals Lake, the largest in the Natural State, has 74 square miles of surface area and an incredibly impressive 1,000 miles of shoreline. Named as one of the Top 100 Bass Lakes in the United States by Bassmaster Magazine, anglers flock to the crystal-clear waters of Bull Shoals Lake to fish for spotted, largemouth, smallmouth, and white bass as well as channel catfish and walleye.
The section of the White River near Mountain Home is a great place to fish for catfish, walleye, sunfish, and bass; however, it is perhaps best known as having some of the most spectacular trout fishing on the planet, especially near the Bull Shoals Dam. It's not uncommon to see anglers spear fishing or fly fishing in an attempt to catch heavy rainbow trout (typically around 19 pounds) and brown trout (many over 30 pounds). The North Fork River may only flow for 5 miles between the Norfork Dam and the White River, but it's a great place for trying for record-breaking trout (rainbow, brown, brook, and cutthroat) fishing. The second-largest trout ever caught worldwide was pulled from this short river. There are plenty of fishing guides to help find the perfect fishing spot.
Check out Mountain Home's historic downtown
Part of the charm of Mountain Home is its historic downtown. Formerly known as the Entertainment District, the Baker District runs from 5th to 8th Streets, between Hickory and Church Streets. Home to several historic buildings built in the first half of the 20th century, the Baker District was included in the National Register of Historic Places in June 2010. The Baxter County Courthouse was also added to the National Register of Historic Places. The town cherishes its buildings constructed in the late 19th century through the end of the 1930s, as they are tangible reminders of its past and how much the community has grown. Several historic markers can be found throughout Mountain Home, including one detailing "Skirmishes Near Mountain Home" and another for "Old Military Road".
Today, the thriving Baker District is home to a variety of food and drinking establishments. Mountain Home is home to Rapp's Barren Brewing Company and Stories Whiskey Bar, a modern-day Speakeasy. The district allows open containers between certain hours, so patrons can carry their drinks between bars and restaurants; it's pretty progressive for a county that banned alcohol until 1978. For a taste of Louisiana, be sure to have a meal at Cooyons Restaurant. A review on Yelp said, "The food and service here is always good!! They offer things different than the everyday run of the mill local restaurant!"
Like most small towns, Mountain Home also has plenty of antique shops to peruse, including Quaint Cottage Antiques and Red Star Antiques, which one Google reviewer said had "lots of interesting and unique items. I highly recommend visiting the Red Star Antiques."