Arkansas' Peaceful Ozarks Getaway Is A Friendly Town With World-Class Fishing And A Historic Downtown

Arkansas is far more than just a fly-over state. Whether spending time looking for treasure and the world's only public diamond mine or taking in the stunning views while hiking "the Grand Canyon" of Arkansas, there's something for everyone. For those seeking a peaceful getaway where they can do some world-class fishing or stroll through a historic downtown, Mountain Home is simply the best option for a peaceful escape. The community is nestled in the foothills of the Ozark Mountains, where tree-covered rolling hills with numerous trails give visitors plenty of opportunities for serene moments while connecting with nature.

There is no better way to experience the peacefulness of the area than to get out and enjoy one of the seven hikes located around Mountain Home that are considered easy and perfect for beginners or those bringing their children. One of these routes, the Clysta Willett Nature Trail, goes through a wooded area, giving visitors a glimpse of native plants and shrubs. Bidwell Park Loop Trail, a quiet, dog-friendly hike perfect for families, meanders through the hardwood forest and offers peeks at Lake Norfolk. David's Trail is a network of paths able to accommodate varying levels of abilities.

Mountain Home is 53 miles from the regional Boone County Airport. The closest major travel hubs are Memphis International Airport (206 miles away) and Lambert-St. Louis International Airport (254 miles away). Camping is a popular choice for lodging while in town. The area has places that offer everything from primitive tent sites to waterfront cabins to spots that can accommodate luxury RVs. If camping really isn't your preference, there are plenty of bed and breakfasts, vacation rentals, and a variety of motels and hotels.