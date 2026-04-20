This Groovy Diner On The Las Vegas Strip Will Take You Straight Back To The '70s
I've lived in Las Vegas for 15 years, and when it comes to places that have a retro '70s vibe, I've found that Vegas has a surprisingly large amount to offer. From Discoshow, a highly interactive show that transports you to 1970s New York, to the Golden Steer, a steakhouse packed with '70s retro vibes and nostalgic fun, there's something about the disco-fueled era of the 1970s that works well with Sin City's fabulously over-the-top aesthetic.
While many places may try to recapture the glamor of the '70s, the Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge doesn't even have to try — it's the genuine deal. The Peppermill opened back in 1972 and has managed to hold onto its roadside spot on the northern end of Las Vegas Boulevard for more than 50 years, even as nearly every other casino and restaurant from that era has shuttered. In a town with an unofficial "out with the old, in with the new" motto, it's amazing that a standalone relic from the Watergate era still exists in the Vegas Valley at all, let alone smack dab on the famous Las Vegas Strip.
The Peppermill sits across from Resorts World and Circus Circus and is open seven days per week. Discover why this iconic Vegas landmark and certified classic restaurant continues to draw crowds almost 55 years after it first opened.
A groovy diner that serves gigantic portions and kitschy, old-school charm
As a local, I've eaten at the Peppermill numerous times over the years. Because it's open 24 hours on weekends, I've been for breakfast, brunch, dinner, and at 3 a.m. to drink cocktails and eat a post-night-out plate of fries. The restaurant attracts an interesting crowd in those wee morning hours — everyone from drunken tourists and third-shift casino workers to conference attendees up early for a pre-work jog. The Peppermill is one of those places you take friends from out of town so that they can marvel at the bigger-than-your-head pancakes. It's also one of those places you go to remind yourself of how Las Vegas used to be, before it rebranded and became a "playground for the rich."
The food is typical diner fare — burgers, sandwiches, and salads — but everything comes in gigantic portions, and with menu items in the $25-$30 price range, it's fairly affordable by Strip price standards. However, the real reason to go to the Peppermill is for the authentic, downhome feel — many of the waitstaff have been working there for decades — and the deliciously gaudy aesthetic. The decor at the Peppermill is like a time capsule of the 1970s, with a mirrored, disco-ball-like ceiling, pink flamingo lamps, glowing plush booths, a sunken firepit in the fireside lounge, and a dining area filled with fake cherry blossom trees and a far-out cosmic blue carpet.
Travel back in time to the days of the Rat Pack
When the Peppermill first opened in 1972, its proximity to some of the most popular casinos at the time — such as the Desert Inn, the Stardust, and the Riviera — made it a convenient hangout spot for some of the Strip's top casino performers, who'd gather in the restaurant's attached Fireside Lounge for a late-night cocktail. Elvis Presley, who had a residency at what is now the Westgate, reportedly used to come into the restaurant about once per week to sit in the back, drink a Coke, and enjoy some solitude.
The Peppermill was also once a popular hangout spot for Rat Pack celebrities like Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra, as well as for gangsters like Anthony Spilotro and Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal. A scene featuring actors Robert De Niro and Sharon Stone from the movie "Casino" was filmed inside the Fireside Lounge. The movie "Showgirls" and the TV show "CSI: Las Vegas" also filmed on the property.
Despite the restaurant's fame, however, the Peppermill has resisted the urge to modernize. Much of the restaurant's interior decor dates back as far as the 1990s. Many of the dishes served at the restaurant today have been on the menu since the '70s, such as the French toast ambrosia, the fruit salad, and the made-from-scratch Bloody Mary. "We don't do trends, we do tradition," the website proclaims.