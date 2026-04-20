This Groovy Diner On The Las Vegas Strip Will Take You Straight Back To The '70s

I've lived in Las Vegas for 15 years, and when it comes to places that have a retro '70s vibe, I've found that Vegas has a surprisingly large amount to offer. From Discoshow, a highly interactive show that transports you to 1970s New York, to the Golden Steer, a steakhouse packed with '70s retro vibes and nostalgic fun, there's something about the disco-fueled era of the 1970s that works well with Sin City's fabulously over-the-top aesthetic.

While many places may try to recapture the glamor of the '70s, the Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge doesn't even have to try — it's the genuine deal. The Peppermill opened back in 1972 and has managed to hold onto its roadside spot on the northern end of Las Vegas Boulevard for more than 50 years, even as nearly every other casino and restaurant from that era has shuttered. In a town with an unofficial "out with the old, in with the new" motto, it's amazing that a standalone relic from the Watergate era still exists in the Vegas Valley at all, let alone smack dab on the famous Las Vegas Strip.

The Peppermill sits across from Resorts World and Circus Circus and is open seven days per week. Discover why this iconic Vegas landmark and certified classic restaurant continues to draw crowds almost 55 years after it first opened.