The Highly Interactive Las Vegas Show That Transports You To 1970s New York
Las Vegas has been called the "most fun city in America," and with its wealth of activities and attractions, we totally understand why. Vegas has some truly incredible shows where you can be wowed by magicians, acrobats, singers, and more. There's also legendary nightclubs and bars. With such an amazing selection to choose from, it can be hard to choose where to go and what to see, especially if you're there on a short vacation. If the idea of a show which encourages dancing while slinging craft cocktails sounds up your alley, step back in time to a New York club in the 1970s with the increasingly popular Discoshow. There's dance lessons, performers on roller skates, a light up dance floor, and, of course, lots of disco balls.
"With disco, you just need to serve it," Discoshow director Steven Hoggett told The New York Times. And serve it does. The experience starts in 99 Prince, a bar that has the gritty vibe of a New York subway station with graffiti on the walls. The drinks are inventive and fun, like the tequila-based cocktail Royale With Cheese, along with classics like an espresso martini. There are also beers and wine.
Discoshow makes you a part of the show
After getting a drink and looking around at 99 Prince, the next stop on your Discoshow experience is upstairs at the Glitterloft. It's an industrial loft space inspired by David Mancuso, known for his downtown dance parties in the 1970s. The Glitterloft has a DJ to help get you pumped up for the main event and there's another bar with a new set of specialty cocktails and other boozy drinks served in custom solo cups. This is where the show really starts. The performers come out on skates and short shorts to show you some of their moves before bringing you to the main stage. There's also a "Mother" character that will help guide you through the story.
This is where the real fun begins. The performers dance on a catwalk all the way around the edge of the dance floor, which lights up in that classic 1970s disco style. There's also moving platforms made to look like dumpsters which bring the dancers onto the dance floor with you. You'll learn a few dance moves and you're highly encouraged to join in with the dancing, giving you that feel of going out to a club without having to wait in a long line. Expect to bust out your newly learned dance moves to classic songs from the era like "Good Times" and "We Are Family."
What to keep in mind when planning your Las Vegas Discoshow night
Discoshow show times are 7 and 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. A ticket costs $99 on Fridays and Saturdays and $69 on the other days. There are no seats (though they can provide accommodations as needed) and there's no standing on the sidelines, unless of course you really want to. But with the infectious tunes and the high energy performance, you'll definitely want to move. This is truly an immersive and interactive dance experience. The show itself is a 70 minute experience without an intermission, but you can get there early or stay after to have a drink at 99 Prince or eat at Diner Ross, which is accessible via a door next to the hot dog stand inside the Glitterloft.
Diner Ross is decorated in keeping with the 1970s vibe with furniture in mustard yellow, burnt orange, and browns. The menu has upscale versions of classic diner food like a wagyu meatloaf and short rib burger. Reservations are recommended. You can get into the bars and restaurants (including the Glitterloft) without having tickets to the show if you want a feel for the 1970s vibe.
Discoshow and its bars and restaurant are inside the LINQ Hotel, across the street from Caesars Palace. The hotel is also home to the High Roller, America's largest observation wheel, which gives you amazing views of Las Vegas. LINQ is in the heart of the Las Vegas strip about 15 minutes from the Harry Reid International Airport.