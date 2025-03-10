The Highly Interactive Las Vegas Show That Transports You To 1970s New York

Las Vegas has been called the "most fun city in America," and with its wealth of activities and attractions, we totally understand why. Vegas has some truly incredible shows where you can be wowed by magicians, acrobats, singers, and more. There's also legendary nightclubs and bars. With such an amazing selection to choose from, it can be hard to choose where to go and what to see, especially if you're there on a short vacation. If the idea of a show which encourages dancing while slinging craft cocktails sounds up your alley, step back in time to a New York club in the 1970s with the increasingly popular Discoshow. There's dance lessons, performers on roller skates, a light up dance floor, and, of course, lots of disco balls.

"With disco, you just need to serve it," Discoshow director Steven Hoggett told The New York Times. And serve it does. The experience starts in 99 Prince, a bar that has the gritty vibe of a New York subway station with graffiti on the walls. The drinks are inventive and fun, like the tequila-based cocktail Royale With Cheese, along with classics like an espresso martini. There are also beers and wine.