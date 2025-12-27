These American Destinations Are Packed With '70s Retro Vibes And Nostalgic Fun

It doesn't get much more retro than Route 66. Preparing to celebrate its centennial birthday in 2026, the historic highway stretches from California to Chicago, delivering plenty of neon nostalgia and kitschy Americana along the way. Comprising over 2,400 miles, the iconic Mother Road is beloved for its small towns that sparkle with retro charm. However, Seligman outshines them all.

Situated about 100 miles outside of Grand Canyon National Park, Seligman is an unmissable stop along the Arizona portion of the Mother Road that fully embraces its historic roots. Revered as the birthplace of historic Route 66, Seligman's '70s connection can be traced back to 1978, per Visit Arizona. It was then that the construction of Interstate 40 bypassed the small town, prompting a local barber named Angel Delgadillo to fight to preserve the stretch of historic highway. After forming the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona, Delgadillo's efforts finally paid off in 1987 when the stretch between Seligman and Kingman was first designated as Historic Route 66; it now extends 160 miles from Seligman to Topack, Arizona.

Lined with colorful souvenir shops selling Americana memorabilia, antique automobiles parked outside old gas stations, neon-lit motels, and roadside diners, driving though the pint-sized town is like driving back in time. According to the Arizona Preservation Foundation, Seligman was also the inspiration for the fictional Radiator Springs in the 2006 Pixar flick "Cars," so you'll see plenty of nods to the movie scattered around town. If you're staying the night, check into the Historic Route 66 Motel, where you can stroll over to the famous Roadkill Café for a platter of meaty all-American grub. If you're just passing through, be sure to visit Angel & Vilma Delgadillo's Route 66 Gift Shop, and stop for a cold drink at the local watering hole, Black Cat Bar.