These American Destinations Are Packed With '70s Retro Vibes And Nostalgic Fun
Even in a swiftly changing world, there are some places that seem to stay frozen in time. From Route 66 towns bursting with vintage charm to retro cities in California outside of Joshua Tree National Park brimming with antique shops and mid-century homes, the spirit of bygone eras can be found all across America — if you know where to look.
Calling to mind funky fashion, classic rock music, and earth-toned color palettes, the 1970s is one of the most iconic decades in U.S. history. If you're missing the disco era — or you weren't born early enough and missed it altogether — America has plenty of destinations that are perfect for taking a road trip back in time (perhaps even in a modern Winnebago for a delightfully old school throwback), from Seligman, Arizona to Woodstock itself. Whether you're dreaming of a retro retreat to a hippie haven full of rock 'n' roll history, or a vintage village nestled along a historic highway, the spirit of the seventies is alive and breathing in these charming time-capsule towns.
The idea for Route 66 was thought up in the '70s in Seligman, Arizona
It doesn't get much more retro than Route 66. Preparing to celebrate its centennial birthday in 2026, the historic highway stretches from California to Chicago, delivering plenty of neon nostalgia and kitschy Americana along the way. Comprising over 2,400 miles, the iconic Mother Road is beloved for its small towns that sparkle with retro charm. However, Seligman outshines them all.
Situated about 100 miles outside of Grand Canyon National Park, Seligman is an unmissable stop along the Arizona portion of the Mother Road that fully embraces its historic roots. Revered as the birthplace of historic Route 66, Seligman's '70s connection can be traced back to 1978, per Visit Arizona. It was then that the construction of Interstate 40 bypassed the small town, prompting a local barber named Angel Delgadillo to fight to preserve the stretch of historic highway. After forming the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona, Delgadillo's efforts finally paid off in 1987 when the stretch between Seligman and Kingman was first designated as Historic Route 66; it now extends 160 miles from Seligman to Topack, Arizona.
Lined with colorful souvenir shops selling Americana memorabilia, antique automobiles parked outside old gas stations, neon-lit motels, and roadside diners, driving though the pint-sized town is like driving back in time. According to the Arizona Preservation Foundation, Seligman was also the inspiration for the fictional Radiator Springs in the 2006 Pixar flick "Cars," so you'll see plenty of nods to the movie scattered around town. If you're staying the night, check into the Historic Route 66 Motel, where you can stroll over to the famous Roadkill Café for a platter of meaty all-American grub. If you're just passing through, be sure to visit Angel & Vilma Delgadillo's Route 66 Gift Shop, and stop for a cold drink at the local watering hole, Black Cat Bar.
For '70s architecture, head to Palm Springs, California
Situated just over 100 miles east of Los Angeles, Palm Springs has been California's mid-century modern vacation destination for decades. Due to its sweeping desert landscapes, neon-lit nightlife, and close proximity to LA (about two hours by car, traffic permitting) the small city became a popular retreat for movie stars during Hollywood's Golden Age, luring the likes of Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, and Marilyn Monroe, whose larger-than-life statue strikes her iconic flying skirt pose from "The Seven Year Itch" over Palm Springs Downtown Park.
To this day, the vibrant desert oasis flourishes in retro architecture, boasting one of the world's biggest collections of mid-century modern homes. Primarily built from 1946 through the 1970s, you can see the stunning examples of architecture generously scattered throughout Palm Springs, and take a self-guided tour of its nostalgia-filled neighborhoods any time of year. However, the city's vintage vibes truly sparkle during Modernism Week. Commencing each year in early February, the 11-day festival offers films and presentations, art exhibitions, live music, home tours, and much more in celebration of the city's rich architectural heritage.
In addition to its historic homes, Palm Springs is a nostalgic shopper's paradise. Lining its main stretch, North Palm Canyon Drive, you'll find a treasure trove of antique malls, vinyl shops, and vintage boutiques year-round. If you're visiting between the months of October and May, don't miss the Palm Springs Vintage Market. Taking place the first Sunday of the month, the beloved open air market comprises dozens of vintage vendors, and is brimming with fun '70s finds, from mid-century modern furniture to kitschy artwork and decor. If you plan to stay the night in Palm Springs, you'll have a wonderland of classic motels to choose from, as well as kitschy hideaways with themed rooms like the flamingo-hued Trixie Motel.
Step back in time in Woodstock, New York
Ushering in the '70s with a bang, 1969 was a year full of climatic events that marked the end of an era: the moon landing, the Beatles break-up, and perhaps the most iconic music festival of all time, Woodstock. Set on a farm in Bethel, New York, the three-day festival was named for the nearby Woodstock, a quirky, artsy town nestled in the Catskills Mountains, which has since become synonymous with rock 'n' roll and the hippie counterculture.
Though the famous festival ended over half a century ago, the spirit of the '70s that it helped birth is still very much alive in Woodstock. The town clings particularly tightly to its roots on its main street: Tinker Street. Comprising a stretch of vintage stores, art galleries, and metaphysical shops, Tinker Street is brimming with nostalgic, small-town charm. If you're visiting, be sure to stop at Happy Life Productions. Open since 1987, the local gift shop is packed with rock 'n roll memorabilia, funky artwork, tie dye T-shirts, and loads of Woodstock-themed mementos. After shopping up an appetite, pick up a sweet treat from Peace, Love & Cupcakes, whose cupcakes were named after some of the biggest acts of the '70s, including Janis Joplin and The Who. For bigger appetites, the 20-minute drive to The Phoenicia Diner is worth it for its classic comfort food and old-school atmosphere.
If you're staying the night, check in to The Woodstock Inn on the Millstream, whose retro motel-style rooms hearken back to bygone eras. Or, book a boutique-style stay at Hotel Dylan, where each room is named after a rock 'n' roll musician connected to Woodstock. Of course, no trip to Woodstock would be complete without visiting the site of the festival in Bethel, which now houses the immersive Woodstock Museum with a history-packed exhibit.
Connect with '70s music icons in San Francisco, California
"If you're going to San Francisco, be sure to wear some flowers in your hair," croons Scott McKenzie in his hook-laden hippie anthem named for the Bay Area city. Released in 1967, the song, "San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Some Flowers in Your Hair)," became synonymous with the city's hippie revolution, luring masses of bohemians to San Francisco during the illustrious Summer of Love. Most of these free-spirited transplants flocked to Haight-Ashbury, a now-historic neighborhood famed for its funky dive bars, chic boutiques, and brightly-colored streets, where they stayed through the '70s.
The spirit of the post-Woodstock era is still strong in Haight-Ashbury. Lined with vibrant Victorian homes, vintage shops, and colorful street murals, you can almost hear the gentle strains of McKenzie's flower power tune drifting on the breeze. If you're a lover of '70s music, you'll find an abundance of gems sparkling throughout the area. Take a self-guided walking tour to explore Grateful Dead's former haunts, including their former Victorian house on 710 Ashbury Street, per SF Tourism Tips. You can also see the former home of Janis Joplin at 122 Lyon Street. After a musical stroll back in time, shop for vinyl at Amoeba Music, a neighborhood staple located on Haight Street since 1997, and don't forget to snap a selfie under the famous street signs at the corner of Haight and Ashbury.
If you want a real '70s throwback, make the 2.5-mile trek to Rick & Roxy's on Lombard Street. On the "Rick" side of the building is an intimate '70s-themed bar with wood-paneled walls, analog bar games, and signature cocktails inspired by the decade. Meanwhile the "Roxy" side boasts a disco-themed nightclub with light-up floors, go-go cages, and groovy DJ sets.
Experience retro glamour in Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas is a wildly popular vacation destination that seems to have a little of everything. If you're dreaming of the Eiffel Tower, they've got a replica. If you're dying to strike a pose with the Statue of Liberty, they've got four. If you're itching to travel back in time to the '70s, you can do that in Vegas, too. Just head to Fremont Street.
Before the Strip became the bright and bustling mecca of high-rolling casinos and luxury hotels that exists today, Fremont Street was the epicenter of Vegas nightlife, per Travel Nevada. Comprising a six-block stretch of neon in Downtown Las Vegas, the dazzling street was a playground for tourists and celebrities alike from the 1950s through the 1970s, and even earned the nickname "Glitter Gulch."
Today, the vintage vibes on Fremont Street are still going strong, especially at the Neon Museum. The museum's main attraction is the Neon Boneyard exhibit, which features over 250 retro neon signs dating back to the 1930s. After feasting your eyes on a nostalgia-lit wonderland of old motel signs, giant glowing martini glasses, and illuminated logos from torn-down casinos, feed your appetite at a classic steakhouse like The Golden Steer. A favorite Rat Pack dining spot back in the day, the restaurant embodies the spirit of Old Las Vegas in its mid-century decor, and dishes inspired by former famous patrons like Dean Martin and Elvis. For a tropical nightcap with '70s flair, head over to Frankie's Tiki Room, Nevada's retro 24-hour tiki bar that boasts "one of the lushest drinking atmospheres in Vegas" (via Scoundrel's Field Guide). Their Polynesian-inspired decor, rum drinks that pack a punch, and vintage jukebox will transport you to an old-school paradise. Afterwards, check into a retro room at the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, a Fremont Street staple since 1906.