Milwaukee's Underrated Park Is A Wisconsin Gem With Athletic Fields, Quiet Trails, And Dazzling Wildflowers

Even if you miss the springtime wildflower bloom, you can find some respite in McGovern Park. The park is part of Milwaukee County's Forked Aster Trail system, which loops through multiple parks and hiking areas around the city, including the immaculate Seven Bridges trail area on Lake Michigan. The trail segment at McGovern Park loops and branches through the park's woodland corridor for about 0.6 miles, skirting the edge of the pond. It offers a good opportunity to go birdwatching, with at least 130 different bird species documented at the hotspot on eBird. Night herons, wood ducks, and brown creepers are a few that have been reported at higher-than-average rates for the region. As you're walking around the park, you can spot Wisconsin's largest chinquapin oak, which resides here.

For sports lovers, McGovern Park has a sand volleyball court, basketball court, softball diamond, and tennis court. Fishers can catch and release largemouth or smallmouth bass any time of year. The park's picnic areas can be reserved online when you get a permit. A couple of restrooms are also publicly available.

If you're coming from Downtown Milwaukee, it's about a 20- to 25-minute drive to reach McGovern Park. It's possible to get there by bus, too, though the commute is closer to an hour. There are three parking lots available at the park. McGovern Park also sits about a 10-minute drive from Glendale, an underrated city with beer gardens and riverside trails that could be worth exploring if you aren't ready to head back after a park day.