Milwaukee's Underrated Park Is A Wisconsin Gem With Athletic Fields, Quiet Trails, And Dazzling Wildflowers
Though Milwaukee's lakefront views get much of the city's attention, McGovern Park makes a strong case for heading inland. The park sits just south of the Havenwoods State Forest, Wisconsin's only urban forest, and likewise captures a slice of serene nature. It features trails wrapped in woodland scenery, making it a perfect setting to escape the city and find some peace. At the same time, McGovern Park isn't totally untamed — athletic courts, sheltered picnic areas, and manicured lawns add some structure for activities to keep you busy on a visit. Scattered among them is a wealth of wildflowers that bloom in spades in the springtime.
"There's a really beautiful woodland and lagoon in the middle of the park and in the spring the wildflowers are just beautiful," Milwaukee County Parks Trails Coordinator Jessica Wineberg shared with WUWM, citing McGovern as one of her favorite parks in the city. Among some of the common wildflowers seen here and documented in Milwaukee Magazine are wood anemones, violets, and trout lilies. According to Milwaukee County Parks, the wildflower bloom can mostly be seen on the southern side of the park in the woodland area, but as it's an ephemeral spring bloom, timing your visit is key.
What to do at McGovern Park throughout the year
Even if you miss the springtime wildflower bloom, you can find some respite in McGovern Park. The park is part of Milwaukee County's Forked Aster Trail system, which loops through multiple parks and hiking areas around the city, including the immaculate Seven Bridges trail area on Lake Michigan. The trail segment at McGovern Park loops and branches through the park's woodland corridor for about 0.6 miles, skirting the edge of the pond. It offers a good opportunity to go birdwatching, with at least 130 different bird species documented at the hotspot on eBird. Night herons, wood ducks, and brown creepers are a few that have been reported at higher-than-average rates for the region. As you're walking around the park, you can spot Wisconsin's largest chinquapin oak, which resides here.
For sports lovers, McGovern Park has a sand volleyball court, basketball court, softball diamond, and tennis court. Fishers can catch and release largemouth or smallmouth bass any time of year. The park's picnic areas can be reserved online when you get a permit. A couple of restrooms are also publicly available.
If you're coming from Downtown Milwaukee, it's about a 20- to 25-minute drive to reach McGovern Park. It's possible to get there by bus, too, though the commute is closer to an hour. There are three parking lots available at the park. McGovern Park also sits about a 10-minute drive from Glendale, an underrated city with beer gardens and riverside trails that could be worth exploring if you aren't ready to head back after a park day.