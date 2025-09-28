Hidden In Milwaukee Is Wisconsin's Only Urban Forest With Stunning Fall Foliage And Hiking Trails

The largest city in Wisconsin by a landslide is Milwaukee, and locals are always looking for scenic escapes from the urban noise. This bustling city is famous for its beloved botanical gardens that thrive in one-of-a-kind dome structures and growing suburbs with hikes, river walks, and vibrant downtown areas. These areas are meant to help residents connect with Wisconsin's beautiful nature. Another popular natural spot in northwestern Milwaukee is Wisconsin's only urban state forest — Havenwoods State Forest. This is an easily accessible green space with recovering forests, over 6 miles of trails, and opportunities to witness the changing colors of the season.

When visiting the Havenwoods State Forest, start at the Environmental Wellness Center to learn more about the state forest's history, its native animal residents, and the Center's upcoming events. Exhibits portray how the land is recovering from urban development. Prior to World War II, there used to be a House of Corrections on the property. After World War II, the land was used to hold German prisoners of war. The U.S. Army even constructed a missile base in the park. The forest is now in the process of healing, with trees, grasses, and other plants reclaiming the once industrial landscape.

Living within the Environmental Wellness Center are several amphibians and reptiles. During special events, more animals come to the Center for public feedings or wildlife talks. The Schlitz Audubon Society sometimes brings a bald eagle and hawks for public viewing and conducts a guided bird hike. Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources has a calendar of park events, so consider planning your trip to coincide with one of these activities.