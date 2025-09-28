Hidden In Milwaukee Is Wisconsin's Only Urban Forest With Stunning Fall Foliage And Hiking Trails
The largest city in Wisconsin by a landslide is Milwaukee, and locals are always looking for scenic escapes from the urban noise. This bustling city is famous for its beloved botanical gardens that thrive in one-of-a-kind dome structures and growing suburbs with hikes, river walks, and vibrant downtown areas. These areas are meant to help residents connect with Wisconsin's beautiful nature. Another popular natural spot in northwestern Milwaukee is Wisconsin's only urban state forest — Havenwoods State Forest. This is an easily accessible green space with recovering forests, over 6 miles of trails, and opportunities to witness the changing colors of the season.
When visiting the Havenwoods State Forest, start at the Environmental Wellness Center to learn more about the state forest's history, its native animal residents, and the Center's upcoming events. Exhibits portray how the land is recovering from urban development. Prior to World War II, there used to be a House of Corrections on the property. After World War II, the land was used to hold German prisoners of war. The U.S. Army even constructed a missile base in the park. The forest is now in the process of healing, with trees, grasses, and other plants reclaiming the once industrial landscape.
Living within the Environmental Wellness Center are several amphibians and reptiles. During special events, more animals come to the Center for public feedings or wildlife talks. The Schlitz Audubon Society sometimes brings a bald eagle and hawks for public viewing and conducts a guided bird hike. Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources has a calendar of park events, so consider planning your trip to coincide with one of these activities.
Hiking and nature at Havenwoods State Forest
Though there are state parks like Kohler-Andrae State Park near Milwaukee with beaches and trails, the Havenwoods State Forest is a Milwaukee resident's closest and easiest option for stunning natural views. This is especially true in the fall when the leaves turn crisp autumn colors. Because the forest is still regrowing, the area feels like a young, grassy prairie with wide open spaces. Along the state forest's four different trails, visitors can also witness patches of wetlands that feature blooming wildflowers in the springtime.
The four walking trails are named after colors. To see some traditional hardwood forests, visitors will want to navigate the 2-mile Purple Trail or the 0.7-mile Blue Trail with a fun boardwalk that overlooks one of the ponds. The 1.2-mile Green Trail also features hardwood forests, but its biggest highlight is the wetland on the south side of the trail. The state forest's signature trail that captures all of the area's main features is the 2.3-mile Orange Trail. The Orange Trail takes visitors across Lincoln Creek on a 120-foot-long footbridge toward the tallgrass prairie. The trail is the only dog-friendly trail in the state forest, so feel free to bring along a fluffy companion on a leash. It takes between an hour and 1.5 hours to complete the Orange Trail loop. All trails start and end at the Environmental Wellness Center and are completely free to the public. If you're feeling adventurous, consider making a day of it and exploring all four trails to witness some of the best fall foliage in the region.