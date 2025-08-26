Just Outside Milwaukee Is An Underrated City With Beer Gardens, Festivals, And Riverside Trails

For travelers who enjoy a beer garden, like to trek through riverside trails and parks, and want to attend fun festivals, Glendale, Wisconsin, is definitely worth a visit. Visitors can stop by the Sprecher Brewing Co., a brewery that got its start in Milwaukee and now sells Sprecher brand drinks across the country. For those looking for outdoor dining, the Sprecher Brewing Outdoor Oasis is a family-friendly beer garden that serves drinks, food, and, of course, its famous root beer. The Bavarian Bierhaus, a Bavarian-style beer hall, is another great option, and it hosts an annual Oktoberfest event where people can enjoy food and drink offerings as well as traditional German music performances. For those who enjoy the outdoors, Glendale is on the Milwaukee River and has ample green space to explore.

Glendale is just 4 miles outside Milwaukee — a quick 15-minute drive or about an hour on public transit. Travelers who want to spend more time in Milwaukee should be sure to check out Grafton, a Milwaukee suburb that blends blues legacy with river walks. For lodging, there is a La Quinta Inn & Suites as well as a Motel 6 in Glendale, but those looking for more options can stay in Milwaukee, where you'll find a wealth of boutique hotels. Wisconsin generally has cold winters, but fall is a great time to visit the state, as Wisconsin has some of the best apple picking in the Midwest.