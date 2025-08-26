Just Outside Milwaukee Is An Underrated City With Beer Gardens, Festivals, And Riverside Trails
For travelers who enjoy a beer garden, like to trek through riverside trails and parks, and want to attend fun festivals, Glendale, Wisconsin, is definitely worth a visit. Visitors can stop by the Sprecher Brewing Co., a brewery that got its start in Milwaukee and now sells Sprecher brand drinks across the country. For those looking for outdoor dining, the Sprecher Brewing Outdoor Oasis is a family-friendly beer garden that serves drinks, food, and, of course, its famous root beer. The Bavarian Bierhaus, a Bavarian-style beer hall, is another great option, and it hosts an annual Oktoberfest event where people can enjoy food and drink offerings as well as traditional German music performances. For those who enjoy the outdoors, Glendale is on the Milwaukee River and has ample green space to explore.
Glendale is just 4 miles outside Milwaukee — a quick 15-minute drive or about an hour on public transit. Travelers who want to spend more time in Milwaukee should be sure to check out Grafton, a Milwaukee suburb that blends blues legacy with river walks. For lodging, there is a La Quinta Inn & Suites as well as a Motel 6 in Glendale, but those looking for more options can stay in Milwaukee, where you'll find a wealth of boutique hotels. Wisconsin generally has cold winters, but fall is a great time to visit the state, as Wisconsin has some of the best apple picking in the Midwest.
Attend unique festivals in Glendale
Glendale has a variety of events and festivals that visitors should be sure to take advantage of while they are in the city. At Richard E. Maslowski Community Park, there are seasonal free outdoor concerts with food and drink available for purchase. Glendale is also home to the Root Beer Bash, an event with free admission that is the world's largest root beer float festival. The Root Beer Bash has activities for people of all ages, like games, entertainment, giveaways, and root beer floats from Sprecher.
The city also hosts a large celebration for the Fourth of July. The event not only features a parade and food trucks, but it also has live music and, of course, a fireworks display. The event takes place in Kletzsch Park and is free to attend. For more festival fun, travelers should visit Washington Island, an underrated Wisconsin getaway with beaches, seafood, and festivals for things like music and books.
Hike along scenic trails in Glendale, WI
Visitors to Glendale can also enjoy outdoor activities. Kletzsch Park is a large park in the city that's nestled along the Milwaukee River and offers riverside trails, a playground, and waterfall views. The park is part of the large Oak Leaf Trail, a trail through the Milwaukee area that spans over 120 miles, but there are also smaller trails within the park itself. For example, there's the Bog Loop Trail, which is a little over a mile and popular among mountain bikers, as well as the Forked Aster Trail, which takes people around the upper part of the park.
In addition to the trails, Kletzsch Park also offers fishing, picnic shelter rentals, and, during the winter, sledding on the park's sledding hill. After a day at the park, those looking for a bite to eat can stop at nearby restaurants like Bistro on the Glen, which is only an 11-minute walk from the park, or the Brick Pub and Grill, which is only a 15-minute walk from the park.