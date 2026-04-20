New York City's Shopping Paradise Features Curated Selections Of Artisan Goods, Vintage Clothes, And Antiques

New York City is one of the best cities for shopping in the world, whether you prefer high-end designers or thrifted finds. For those who lean towards the latter, a weekly market in Manhattan's Upper West Side — one of the most incredible New York City neighborhoods for first-time visitors – is a must-visit. The Grand Bazaar NYC is open every Sunday year-round, rain, shine, or snow. More than 100 vendors offer curated selections of antiques, upcycled items, and artisan-made pieces, filling the courtyard and spilling into the hallways and gymnasium of a local middle school. Among the locals and tourists, in-the-know fashion lovers might spot celebrity stylists browsing the racks for rare vintage finds – that's exactly what happened to me the last time I went.

You can shop in good conscience: Profits benefit four local public schools. There's a wide range of prices and items available. You might find a trinket for a few dollars or spend hundreds on a one-of-a-kind piece. Every week features a different theme with new vendors — examples include a Denim & Indigo Bazaar and a Made in NYC market.

The Grand Bazaar is a New York City institution. It launched in 1979 and bills itself as the longest-running flea market in the city. Its eclectic finds and welcoming environment have helped it endure for decades. "It's a real community. Every week, it's a different assortment of people and vendors, and it's very inspirational. I shop as much as I sell," one vendor told amNewYork in 2025.