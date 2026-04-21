New Jersey's Quaint Borough Near Philly Has A Walkable Downtown, Charming Architecture, And Local Eats

Spanning just over 160 miles from Cape May, America's oldest seaside resort town, with its local eats and idyllic beaches in the south, to buzzing cities of the north — including Journal Square, a lively Jersey City neighborhood brimming with standout restaurants and artsy attractions – New Jersey is too often dismissed by outsiders as just New York's backyard. Yet despite its compact size (with a land area of just over 7,000 square miles, making it one of the smallest states in the country), the Garden State boasts an impressive variety of natural and cultural landscapes. Ever heard of the ongoing north-central-south debate, with the latter often associated with a more laid-back, rural way of life? A perfect example of this quintessential South Jersey DNA is the small borough of Swedesboro.

The town, located in Gloucester County, about 25 miles south of Philadelphia and a little over 100 miles from New York City, was established in the second half of the 18th century and formally recognized about a century and a half later. However, its history stretches further back, when Finnish and Swedish settlers moved into the region's waterways, interacting with the Lenape people and laying the foundations of what would later be known as the "Swedish borough." The Swedesboro-Woolwich Historical Society, open one Sunday a month (except in July and August), or by appointment, preserves and shares this heritage through its collection of artifacts, photographs, and archival records.

Besides its lively downtown – easy to explore on foot and lined with small shops and cafés — Swedesboro is also home to several green spaces, including the 200-acre Lake Narraticon Park, making it an appealing destination for a family-friendly escape. For a town of just over 2,700 residents, it also offers a notable variety of dining options, often praised on online forums and food communities.