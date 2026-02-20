Jersey City's Lively Neighborhood Is A Walkable Area With Standout Restaurants And Artsy Attractions

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While most people cross the Hudson River and head to Jersey City to catch the perfect shot of Manhattan's glittering skyline from Liberty State Park or Exchange Place, this artsy New Jersey city has a lot more to offer. Take, for example, Journal Square. Once nothing more than a busy crossroads that commuters passed through on their way to work, this bustling, commercial neighborhood located in the central-west part of Jersey City is today one of the most dynamic, eclectic, and interesting areas in the city. And the best thing? You won't need to hop on and off a bus to explore (most of) it.

Jersey City is one of the most walkable cities in the United States, and this neighborhood is one of the reasons. Boasting a Walk Score of 95 out of 100, Journal Square ranks as the second-most-walkable neighborhood in "Chilltown." Even The Waterfront, which also has great views of Manhattan and delicious food, doesn't have quite as high of a score. Nearly everything you might need in Journal Square sits within a compact, pedestrian-friendly radius. For instance, you can take the PATH (Port Authority Trans-Hudson) from 33rd Street in Manhattan and arrive in Journal Square in under 30 minutes.

As you step outside of the historic terminal, which has been around since the early 1910s, you are able to see the iconic red sign of the old Jersey Journal building, a local news outlet that served the city for over 100 years and which gave the district its name. Not far is one of Journal Square's most iconic landmarks — the Jackie Robinson bronze statue, honoring the legendary Black baseball pioneer who played his first U.S. minor league game nearby.