North Carolina's Lively Greensboro Suburb Has Local Eats And Charming Family Attractions
When visiting North Carolina, many travelers focus on the big three: Raleigh, Charlotte, and Greensboro. Greensboro, while the smallest of the three, is a vibrant city boasting thriving arts and downtown fun. But beyond the urban vibes, there's a suburb just outside of the city filled with local eats and attractions the whole family will love.
Burlington, North Carolina, is a small city located roughly 30 minutes from Greensboro by car via I-40 with only about 60,000 residents, but as a stop on North Carolina's overlooked craft beer Ale Trail by Rail, it still feels lively in its own right. What helps maintain Burlington's active atmosphere is its year-round roster of events. During the warmer months, residents and visitors gather for upbeat live music concert series in downtown Burlington and City Park. That energy continues through the fall and winter months, with events like Monster Mash and the Burlington Christmas Parade drawing crowds.
Burlington's downtown streets are lined with locally owned restaurants that see a steady flow of customers, but the good food isn't limited to the city center — there are hidden gems scattered throughout Burlington's outskirts as well. Additionally, its parks and family-friendly attractions give visitors plenty to explore without feeling rushed.
Burlington is an unexpected go-to destination for foodies
Burlington may seem like an unlikely spot for a thriving food scene, but its location between two of North Carolina's best cities for foodies (Greensboro and Durham) puts it in a unique position, attracting diners from both the Triad and the Triangle and supporting a growing number of local eateries specializing in a wide range of cuisines. One of those places is Alkimia Mexican Bar & Grill, a restaurant serving dishes inspired by different regions of Mexico. Despite its location next to a gas station on the outskirts of Burlington, it has a 4.7 rating on Google, with one reviewer noting that it's far from just a "cookie cutter" Mexican restaurant. Alkimia features dishes like whole fried tilapia served with rice and beans, sizzling molcajetes — traditional volcanic stone bowls filled with steak, shrimp, and grilled chicken — and quesadillas.
Another food spot is Burlington Food Hall and Commissary Kitchen in downtown Burlington. Once a small grocery store, the space has transformed into a food hall with room for up to five eateries and a bar. At the time of this publication, visitors can choose from three spots: Tea Rex for bubble tea and desserts; Kapadokia Turkish Eatery, known for its sweet and savory halal dishes like falafel wraps, hummus, and baklava; and Pizza Factory and Cheesesteak Co, offering classic pies, slices, and Philly cheesesteaks. The food hall also features plenty of indoor seating and an outdoor patio, making it a popular place to meet up with friends or family.
Those in the mood for a more upscale dining experience can check out Prego's Trattoria, a restaurant in western Burlington that has specialized in authentic Italian dishes since 2006. On its Instagram page, visitors will find photos of the restaurant's offerings, including baked oysters topped with melted cheese drizzled with lemon juice, cheesy chicken parmigiana paired with handmade pasta, and creamy layered tiramisu cake. In addition to serving delicious, beautifully plated dishes, diners say it's perfect for groups and parties.
Burlington has plenty of charming attractions for families
Burlington's attractions include simple but solid options for families. Burlington Arboretum at Willowbrook Park, for example, is a 17-acre green space with a strong focus on nature. Wide, paved trails wind through the park and cross over the creek that runs through its center. Visitors can enjoy the park's picnic areas, spot North Carolina's native Eastern bluebird in the park's 18 bluebird boxes, or explore its diverse selection of plants. There's also an accessible treehouse suspended from a willow oak, with a wide ramp that slopes up from the walking path, which some reviewers on Google describe as one of their favorite features.
Right across the street, visitors will find the 75-acre Burlington City Park, which offers walking trails, tennis courts, an ADA-inclusive playground, and even a dedicated pickleball complex. However, families will especially enjoy its amusement area, which features classic kiddie rides — including a carousel, a miniature train, and boats — priced at $1 each (as of this writing). The park is rated highly for its affordability, with 4.6 stars on Google. As one reviewer says, "There were plenty of things to do and the rides were reasonably priced for the fun that my daughter had."
For those looking to spend time by the water, Lake Mackintosh Park and Marina is a 1,150-acre reservoir with 61 miles of shoreline offering a wide range of activities, including pier and bank fishing, walking trails, kayaking, and boat access ramps. There is also a playground, picnic areas, and a shelter equipped with grills and tables. However, because Lake Mackintosh serves as Burlington's main water reserve, swimming, wading, and jet skiing aren't allowed. The park is also closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, which is something to keep in mind when planning a family visit.