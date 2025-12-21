The 5 Best Cities In All Of North Carolina For Foodies
Synonymous with sumptuous seafood feasts plucked fresh from the Atlantic shores and barbecued meats slipping from the bones and dripping in sauce, the cuisine scene in North Carolina has long been oriented around classic southern flavors. Influenced by the tastes transported into the state by its growing immigrant population and by innovative young chefs and mixologists twisting traditional classics, the southern state's status as a food-forward destination has been shifting increasingly into the spotlight.
Not solely centered on urban epicenters, culinary pioneers are cropping up across smaller cities and even the inviting small towns classically associated with quiet mountain getaways. With limited public transport, travel across the state is most easily achieved by car. With a rental, you can reach North Carolina's major foodie destinations within a few hours of its well-connected airports. Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the state's largest airport and a soaring hub of design, dining, and smooth travel, has direct connections to 150 cities across the U.S., making a mouthwatering road trip easily accessible for travelers from across the country.
Durham
Fusing indulgent southern feasts with an emerging high-end cuisine scene, Durham's excellent restaurants range from comforting local favorites to widely-acclaimed creative eateries. Start out with the state's classic flavors and hunker down for a hearty whole hog platter with a side of hush puppies at a picnic. Gorge on freshly fried North Carolina catfish at Sho Nuff seafood, or a loaded chicken biscuit at Monuts. Then, taste the exceptionally fresh fish being served up at Saltbox Seafood Joint, where the dishes are curated to match the seasonal catch, before straying away from the strictly southern flavors. Little Bull's indulgent Mexican menu is built around the state's seasonal produce, while travelers can taste flavors from across the globe while perched on a bar-style stool at the Durham Food Hall.
Beyond its excellent eats, Durham has a litany of creative cocktail bars on offer — there's a reason that the North Carolina city's vibrant downtown is known as 'America's drinking capital'. Jammed into the span of a few blocks, a number of exceptional bars have cropped up to cater to the city's cocktail-hungry crowds. The Bar Beej's Desi-inspired carefully crafted drinks earned it a spot at on the James Beard Awards semi-finalists list, with all the cocktails prepared in its Bollywood-themed speakeasy being built on the building blocks of Indian cuisine. Meanwhile, Alley Twenty Six's 'farm-to-sip' drinks turn their sights a little closer to home, utilizing liquor distilled in Durham and creating personalized cocktails for its patrons. Higher on the skyline, the revellers on the outdoor deck at the Velvet Hippo can sip their seasonally-shifting signature cocktails with a view.
Asheville
Sandwiched between North Carolina's Blue Ridge and Smoky Mountains, Asheville's gorgeous surrounding scenery draws travelers from around the globe, but before heading out into the parks and the peaks it's imperative they get a taste of the city's exciting cuisine scene. Propelled by creative chefs and inviting restaurant interiors, crowds gather at all hours for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in the city's more than 250 independent eateries. As soon as the warm southern sun creeps over the mountains' rim, diners converge on Old Europe's array of freshly baked pastries or snare a table at Tall John's for comforting brunch dishes. On Saturday's foodies also satiate their mid-morning snack cravings with fresh North Carolina produce stacked up on stalls at the Asheville City Market, the city's weekly farmer's market.
As the day develops, Asheville's residents and visitors continue to steadily eat their way across the world, making the most of the city's diverse and delicious dining options. Slurping on long noodles soaked in rich pho broth at Wild Ginger Noodle Bar, piling high a plate at Mehfil's Indian buffet, or indulging in Michelin-lauded Japanese soul food at Ukiah, diners indulge in the Asian flavors popular in the city. Sticking a little closer to home, yet more guests converge on Little Chango, a casual Hispanic eatery that loads up their arepas with flavors from across Latin America. A number of other restaurants set their sights on strictly North Carolinian ingredients — Posana's contemporary American dishes are crafted around the seasonal servings of local farmers and Jettie Rae's Oyster House's seafood dishes draw inspiration from Gullah and Native American cuisine.
Fayetteville
Despite being further down on most tourists' city sightseeing tick list, Fayetteville's thoroughly Carolinian flavors and comforting Southern eats offer visitors an authentic taste of the south. Add on to that the array of eats that have been imported into one of the most culturally diverse cities in the country, and you make for a must-visit foodie destination for travelers to North Carolina.
Those seeking the comfort of hearty Carolinian classics can douse their handhelds in gravy at The Fried Turkey Sandwich Shop, gorge on decadent barbecue platters at Southern Coal's country style kitchen, or crunch on freshly fried catfish served over grits at Level 88. Circa 1800s southern-style pub grub is even more indulgent and unfathomable to the non-American mind — think burgers wedged between cinnamon buns and Caesar salads served with fried pickle croutons.
The southern proclivity for heat is held up at many of its international restaurants, perhaps none more so than Shila – almost all of their fresh Korean eats come with a spice warning. A number of other Korean restaurants showcase the vibrant flavors of the eastern nation in Fayetteville, including grill-your-own spots like Gangnam Korean BBQ. Slightly less mouth-numbing Asian dishes are prepared by more diaspora chefs across the city. Try Kusinera Filipino Cuisine or Grilled Ginger Vietnamese restaurant for fresh South East Asian flavors. The European and Latin American residents in Fayetteville also put their rich cuisines on proud display. Get a taste of the Mediterranean with a piled-high platter at Pharaoh's Village, or of Peru's flame-charred chicken dishes at Fabe's Charcoal Roasting Co.
Banner Elk
Okay, it's not strictly a city and in fact, it's more of a village. Yet, North Carolina's quaint town hidden in the Blue Ridge Mountains has a cuisine scene to rival it's far more heavily populated counterparts. It's an ideal spot to stop and fuel up for an adventure in the sloping mountains or a tour of the sweet small towns peppered across the Blue Ridge Mountains. Banner Elk's outsized food scene is exceptional for its stature, with its high-end options and hearty pub-style dining making it the town with the best restaurants per capita in all of North Carolina.
The town has two high-end eateries that outstrip several of the cities' pricey dining experiences. Stonewalls Restaurant's gourmet steaks, sumptuous seafood, and indulgent fried devilled eggs topped with candied bacon, is an ideal option for those seeking a hearty dinner in an upscale setting. Meanwhile, Artisanal's farm-fresh fixed menu offers a more quintessential fine dining experience. Their three-course tasting menu features elevated small plates with classic North Carolina flavors, with a selection of produce plucked from the state's abundant waterways. The offering here is only available between May and October, centering seasonal ingredients grown in the warmer months.
Those who prefer to forego the fancy garb and the finery can instead grab a casual bite at one of the town's lower-key eateries. Try the classic pub fare on offer at Town Tavern, and try to catch one of the concerts that are held on some evenings right behind the restaurant. Alternatively, pair hand-tossed pizza slices with locally crafted brews at Kettell Beerworks.
Greensboro
With more than 100 languages spoken and a litany of international eats packed into North Carolina's third-largest city, Greensboro is an ideal destination for travelers looking to taste something new. While still offering up classic American eats, with top-notch burgers and biscuits, the city has something to satiate every palate. North Carolina's vibrant city with plenty of charming communities can take travelers on a journey from Hanoi to Jerusalem, and from the Mediterranean all the way back to the southern states.
Sample the simple but flavor-packed staples of the Middle East at Nazareth Bread Company and Restaurant, where fresh-baked pita breads are stuffed with hearty fillings, or at Jerusalem Market, an understated niche grocery shop with authentic salads and sandwiches. Transport across to the other side of Asia with a barbecue beef baguette at Banh Mi Saigon or izakaya-style Japanese dining at Don. Add on a bite of fragrant Mexican-Asian fusion at Bodega Bendito to finish up a tour of the myriad continents represented in Greensboro's diverse community.
Greensboro's more American offering also excels, with classic indulgences freshly fried or flipped on grills across the city. Try Hop's Burger Bar for stacked sandwiches served with craft beers, Stamey's Barbecue for sauce-laden meat feasts, or Dame's Chicken & Waffles for classic southern comfort food. For a more elevated indulgence, there's also the James Beard nominated Machete, which fuses southern traditions with international flavors, Undercurrent One for fresh farm-to-fork favorites, or Dram & Draught for lovingly hand-crafted cocktails.
Methodology
This list of the best foodie cities to visit in North Carolina was guided by the expert opinions of local foodies on social media, vouching for their favorite feasts in their hometowns. Not to mention, by the insights of tourism professionals working to promote the state's unsung eats.
Each restaurant and bar selected was suggested by local experts on social media sites including Reddit, travelers offering recommendations after recent visits on review sites, and expert food writers working for North Carolina-specific media outlets, with each suggestion being verified by analysis of recent first-hand reviews on Google reviews and TripAdvisor.