The 5 Best Cities In All Of North Carolina For Foodies

Despite being further down on most tourists' city sightseeing tick list, Fayetteville's thoroughly Carolinian flavors and comforting Southern eats offer visitors an authentic taste of the south. Add on to that the array of eats that have been imported into one of the most culturally diverse cities in the country, and you make for a must-visit foodie destination for travelers to North Carolina.

Those seeking the comfort of hearty Carolinian classics can douse their handhelds in gravy at The Fried Turkey Sandwich Shop, gorge on decadent barbecue platters at Southern Coal's country style kitchen, or crunch on freshly fried catfish served over grits at Level 88. Circa 1800s southern-style pub grub is even more indulgent and unfathomable to the non-American mind — think burgers wedged between cinnamon buns and Caesar salads served with fried pickle croutons.

The southern proclivity for heat is held up at many of its international restaurants, perhaps none more so than Shila – almost all of their fresh Korean eats come with a spice warning. A number of other Korean restaurants showcase the vibrant flavors of the eastern nation in Fayetteville, including grill-your-own spots like Gangnam Korean BBQ. Slightly less mouth-numbing Asian dishes are prepared by more diaspora chefs across the city. Try Kusinera Filipino Cuisine or Grilled Ginger Vietnamese restaurant for fresh South East Asian flavors. The European and Latin American residents in Fayetteville also put their rich cuisines on proud display. Get a taste of the Mediterranean with a piled-high platter at Pharaoh's Village, or of Peru's flame-charred chicken dishes at Fabe's Charcoal Roasting Co.