Vancouver's Trendy, Walkable Neighborhood Where 'Historic Charm Meets Urban Chic' Is Full Of Local Eats

When you're vacationing in beautiful, cosmopolitan Vancouver, some of the most rewarding travel experiences come when you go where the cool kids hang out. Once you cross off must-see attractions like treasured Stanley Park and the thrilling Capilano Suspension Bridge from your British Columbia bucket list, it's time to soak up local vibes exploring the city's lively neighborhoods. For a destination that many claim has all the fashionable feels of Manhattan's iconic SoHo, go get lost in Vancouver's buzzy downtown enclave of Yaletown. Brimming with historic charm meets city chic, Yaletown's walkable brick streets are lined with trendy shops, hip hotels, and an explosion of delicious restaurants in the shadow of Vancouver's stunning skyline.

Nestled along False Creek, a glimmering inlet of water that's a favorite locals' escape, Yaletown is a former railway and warehouse district that thrived during British Columbia's 19th century gold rush heyday. Today, gleaming high-rises soar above Yaletown's old, industrial bones, with brick warehouses repurposed into stylish residential lofts and office spaces, and walkable, heritage brick streets connect the district outside.

Along with Yaletown's rich history, its urban and recreational charms underscore why vibrant Vancouver is an idyllic travel destination. Fabulous hotels like the Lady Gaga-approved Opus Vancouver, tempting boutiques, and sprawling outdoor green spaces are plentiful. Not to mention Yaletown is hotspot for nightlife and boasts one of the most delectable, densely-packed foodie scenes in town.