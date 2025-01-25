The Vibrant Canadian City That Offers An Idyllic, Safe Destination For Your First Solo Trip
Wedged between the thrashing Pacific tide and the soaring peaks of the Rocky Mountains, British Columbia's largest city is a cosmopolitan metropolis on the cusp of the Canadian wilds. With cloud-grazing, glass-walled skyscrapers and exciting new restaurants for the urban explorers, dense forests and adrenaline-inducing outdoor excursions for the adventurers, and intriguing museums for the culturally inclined, there are world-class options for every kind of traveler in Vancouver. You can't go wrong.
Exceptionally secure for foreign travelers, Canada has kept its consistent spot near the top of the rankings of the world's safest countries. Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection's (BHTP) annual State of Travel Insurance Safest Destinations report rates Canada as the third safest destination in the world for travelers (behind Iceland and Australia), and Vancouver is exceptionally safe considering its size and population. With no language barrier for English-speaking travelers arriving from the U.S., an easily navigable public transport system, safe streets, and plenty of solo excursion options, Vancouver is an ideal destination for those just starting to dip their toes into the world of solo travel.
It's exceptionally easy to access the major city from hubs across the U.S. Vancouver International takes the crown for being the best airport in North America, with daily direct flights connecting the city to more than 20 U.S. airports. It also only takes around two and a half hours to drive north to Vancouver from Seattle, and the scenic Amtrak Cascades train connects the Canadian hub to Seattle, Tacoma, Portland, Salem, and Eugene.
What to do on a solo trip to Vancouver
Between the vast mountains to the east, the wild Pacific to the west, and the dense forests that encase the entire city, outings into nature are an essential add-on to any Vancouver itinerary. With options for adrenaline junkies and more laidback travelers alike, there are several options for excursions into the beautiful British Columbian country. Start by getting a sky-high perspective on the rippling pines from the 230-feet Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, or taking a whale-watching tour to spy leaping dolphins, meandering humpbacks, playful seals, and flocks of prowling orca.
Accompany the active locals on a day out on Grouse Mountain, a soaring urban peak overseeing the city accessible by public transport that is less than 20 minutes from downtown Vancouver. Zigzag up the steep paved path, take to the trails on a mountain bike, zip-line over the canopy, or catch panoramic views of the city below from the Skyride gondola. You'll have a chance to spot some famous forest residents on the trail, including black bears and coyotes.
Wintertime travelers can find skiing and snowboarding runs surrounding the city, including one of Vancouver's most underrated ski resorts, a family-owned beauty perfect for beginners. Exhausted? Recoup in the cosmopolitan city center by roaming the halls of the Museum of Anthropology to take in thousands of years of Canadian history, browsing the bustling market stalls on Granville Island, or making the most of Vancouver's exciting cuisine scene.
The best places to eat and drink in Vancouver
Whether you're splashing on delicate fine dining menus, mingling with the locals at the markets, or working your way through Chinatown, you'll find no shortage of delectable dishes in Vancouver. With many restaurants across the city earning stars from the Michelin guide, you can cap off a successful solo trip by treating yourself to a high-end tasting. Indulge in sumptuous Canadian oysters at AnnaLena or on artistic, intricate plates at Burdock & Co.
For more adventurous fare, take advantage of Vancouver's status as one of the world's most multicultural cities. Stain your fingers scarlet with char siu chunks from Money BBQ & Produce, or taste a Japanese take on a hotdog piled high with Asian-inspired toppings at Japadog. The city has an abundance of Far Eastern and South Asian restaurants, ideal for inquisitive eaters seeking new cuisines. Solo travelers keen to grab a quick but delicious bite — without the fuss of sitting down for dinner — should browse the food stalls in the markets on Granville Island. Vendors within the covered market are daily dishing up Canadian delicacies, utilizing the exceptional fresh produce sold inside.
To experience the local drinking scene, lean into the craft beer craze that's swept the city. Follow the BC Ale Trail to visit some of Vancouver's best breweries in its laidback northern districts. Alternatively, head to Gastown, "Vancouver's historic heart," an artsy, timeless district brimming with trendy events and shops, where cheerful happy hours are paired with live music pop-ups.