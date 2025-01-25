The Vibrant Canadian City That Offers An Idyllic, Safe Destination For Your First Solo Trip

Wedged between the thrashing Pacific tide and the soaring peaks of the Rocky Mountains, British Columbia's largest city is a cosmopolitan metropolis on the cusp of the Canadian wilds. With cloud-grazing, glass-walled skyscrapers and exciting new restaurants for the urban explorers, dense forests and adrenaline-inducing outdoor excursions for the adventurers, and intriguing museums for the culturally inclined, there are world-class options for every kind of traveler in Vancouver. You can't go wrong.

Exceptionally secure for foreign travelers, Canada has kept its consistent spot near the top of the rankings of the world's safest countries. Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection's (BHTP) annual State of Travel Insurance Safest Destinations report rates Canada as the third safest destination in the world for travelers (behind Iceland and Australia), and Vancouver is exceptionally safe considering its size and population. With no language barrier for English-speaking travelers arriving from the U.S., an easily navigable public transport system, safe streets, and plenty of solo excursion options, Vancouver is an ideal destination for those just starting to dip their toes into the world of solo travel.

It's exceptionally easy to access the major city from hubs across the U.S. Vancouver International takes the crown for being the best airport in North America, with daily direct flights connecting the city to more than 20 U.S. airports. It also only takes around two and a half hours to drive north to Vancouver from Seattle, and the scenic Amtrak Cascades train connects the Canadian hub to Seattle, Tacoma, Portland, Salem, and Eugene.