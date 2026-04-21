Not Southwest, Not United: This Is America's Most Popular Airline Of 2026 So Far, According To YouGov

According to a study by the flight compensation company AirHelp, United Airlines was one of America's five best airlines in 2025. When it came to customer satisfaction, Southwest Airlines ranked the highest among U.S. airlines in that year. However, neither of these is the most popular airline of 2026 so far. That distinction belongs to Delta Airlines, per a recent report.

The data comes from YouGov, a global research data and analytics organization that "measures the popularity and fame of anything and everything, based on millions of responses from the public." The responses are gathered from a diverse panel of registered members, "weighted to be nationally representative," and interpreted as quarterly YouGov Ratings.

For the first quarter of 2026, Delta took top honors in "The Most Popular Airlines" category. In fact, the airline earned first place in both factors measured in the study. It topped the list for Fame, or the percentage of people who've heard of an airline, and Popularity, or the percentage of people who hold a positive opinion of it. Of the 96% of voters who had heard of Delta, 48% had positive feelings, 39% were neutral, and only 9% had negative ones.