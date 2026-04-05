This US Airline Ranked The Highest In 2025 In Terms Of Customer Satisfaction
Southwest Airlines, based out of Dallas, Texas, first launched in 1971 as a no-frills carrier. This popular U.S. airline, where you can enjoy free Wi-Fi while you fly, is the only major domestic low-cost carrier, and has built a reputation for providing an exceptional customer experience. That reputation paid off in 2025, when it took the top spot in two major rankings: the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Travel Study 2025, published in April, and the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study, released in May.
The ACSI is a national indicator that measures customer satisfaction across various industries within the U.S. In its study, Southwest topped the list with a score of 80 out of 100. It even beat out last year's champion, Alaska Airlines, which fell by 7% in 2025, down to 76 (fourth place). The annual survey evaluated eight major carriers – including United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and American Airlines — along with an aggregate of several smaller airlines. It used data garnered from evaluations completed between April 2024 and March 2025 by randomly selected customers. And, to produce the final results, it reviewed each airline's performance across 21 different benchmarks. These include mobile app quality, ease of check-in process, loyalty program, cleanliness of the cabin and lavatory, and timeliness of arrival.
ACSI's report provided some reflections on why Southwest performed so well in the study: "Southwest, building on substantial goodwill among its customers, likely benefits from its announcement that it would move to an assigned seat model for flights beginning next year." This updated boarding model is one of the four big changes to Southwest Airlines in 2026. This, along with its ability to adapt to current passenger needs, may have contributed to its positive perception among flyers.
Southwest also tops the North America Airline Satisfaction Survey
Similarly, in the North America Airline Satisfaction Survey conducted by global data and analytics firm J.D. Power, Southwest ranked highest in its segment. The study looks at overall satisfaction across three passenger classes: first/business, premium economy, and economy/basic economy. On a six-point scale, North American carriers were evaluated on seven factors: ease of travel, digital tools, pre- and post-flight experience, airline staff, value for price paid, level of trust, and on-board experience. The data was collected between March 2024 and March 2025, based on survey responses from over 10,000 passengers who had recently flown. In the end, each carrier was given a score out of 1,000. For the fourth consecutive year, Southwest took the lead in the economy/basic economy segment. The low-fare carrier scored 694 points, surpassing the silver medalist, JetBlue Airways, which received 663.
In a press release, Southwest Airlines' President and CEO, Bob Jordan, shared his thoughts on why the carrier has such "legendary Hospitality," stating, "Our Employees have always been Southwest's differentiator, and this award reflects their continuous dedication to serving our Customers."
Southwest remains committed to delivering an excellent customer experience, finding innovative solutions to problems, and being forward-thinking. As of this writing, it's set to build its first-ever airport lounge in the popular tourist destination of Honolulu. Plus, Southwest's boldest move for 2026 is a new route travelers can't wait for: Las Vegas and Denver to Anchorage. Whether this carrier continues to hold the coveted top spot in future rankings remains to be seen — but for now, it leads the industry in customer satisfaction.