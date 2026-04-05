This US Airline Ranked The Highest In 2025 In Terms Of Customer Satisfaction

Southwest Airlines, based out of Dallas, Texas, first launched in 1971 as a no-frills carrier. This popular U.S. airline, where you can enjoy free Wi-Fi while you fly, is the only major domestic low-cost carrier, and has built a reputation for providing an exceptional customer experience. That reputation paid off in 2025, when it took the top spot in two major rankings: the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Travel Study 2025, published in April, and the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study, released in May.

The ACSI is a national indicator that measures customer satisfaction across various industries within the U.S. In its study, Southwest topped the list with a score of 80 out of 100. It even beat out last year's champion, Alaska Airlines, which fell by 7% in 2025, down to 76 (fourth place). The annual survey evaluated eight major carriers – including United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and American Airlines — along with an aggregate of several smaller airlines. It used data garnered from evaluations completed between April 2024 and March 2025 by randomly selected customers. And, to produce the final results, it reviewed each airline's performance across 21 different benchmarks. These include mobile app quality, ease of check-in process, loyalty program, cleanliness of the cabin and lavatory, and timeliness of arrival.

ACSI's report provided some reflections on why Southwest performed so well in the study: "Southwest, building on substantial goodwill among its customers, likely benefits from its announcement that it would move to an assigned seat model for flights beginning next year." This updated boarding model is one of the four big changes to Southwest Airlines in 2026. This, along with its ability to adapt to current passenger needs, may have contributed to its positive perception among flyers.