Georgia's Vibrant District Is The Entertainment Hub Of Savannah's Scenic Riverfront

Savannah is easily one of Georgia's best cities for visiting, thanks to its walkable downtown, lush gardens, and abundance of Southern food. However, while the whole city is visually stunning and historic, the riverfront district is where most of the magic happens. Although there are shops and restaurants throughout the area, one of the best places to experience the Savannah River is at the Plant Riverside District. This 4.5-acre hub has everything you need to have a good time, including a hotel, restaurants, exhibits, nightlife, and more.

As the name implies, Plant Riverside is housed in an original power plant built in 1912. After getting decommissioned in 2005, the plant sat empty for years before getting redeveloped. Construction began in 2016, and the site reopened in the summer of 2020.

While there's always plenty to do and see in Savannah, such as the oldest and most romantic park with Parisian inspiration, Plant Riverside should be at the top of your itinerary. Let's dive in and see why this entertainment hub is such a vibrant part of the city.