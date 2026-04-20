Georgia's Vibrant District Is The Entertainment Hub Of Savannah's Scenic Riverfront
Savannah is easily one of Georgia's best cities for visiting, thanks to its walkable downtown, lush gardens, and abundance of Southern food. However, while the whole city is visually stunning and historic, the riverfront district is where most of the magic happens. Although there are shops and restaurants throughout the area, one of the best places to experience the Savannah River is at the Plant Riverside District. This 4.5-acre hub has everything you need to have a good time, including a hotel, restaurants, exhibits, nightlife, and more.
As the name implies, Plant Riverside is housed in an original power plant built in 1912. After getting decommissioned in 2005, the plant sat empty for years before getting redeveloped. Construction began in 2016, and the site reopened in the summer of 2020.
While there's always plenty to do and see in Savannah, such as the oldest and most romantic park with Parisian inspiration, Plant Riverside should be at the top of your itinerary. Let's dive in and see why this entertainment hub is such a vibrant part of the city.
What to expect at the Plant Riverside District
First, here's what you can experience at Plant Riverside, even if you're not staying, eating, or shopping onsite. The main building houses an ongoing natural history exhibit that runs throughout Generator Hall, with ancient fossils, giant geodes, and numerous other fascinating displays. The crown jewel is the massive long-necked dinosaur skeleton in the center, looming over everything. I've actually wandered through here on a recent trip to Savannah; if you're a natural history buff or dinosaur lover, you can easily spend hours browsing for free. If you prefer music, head over to the Gretsch Museum at the Atlantic Building and geek out over classic Gretsch guitars. This museum is also interactive; you can play around while learning about the company's history and influence on music.
Plant Riverside also has a diverse array of unique restaurants and cafes. If you want to travel to Africa without leaving the States, you can head to Baobab Lounge, which is not only decked out in African decor, but the menu also reflects regional cuisines and flavors. To get some of the best views of the river, try Myrtle and Rose Rooftop Bar, which offers a decadent menu of small plates to accompany your cocktail. If you're visiting on the weekend, you can reserve a spot for brunch and get a heartier meal.
If shopping is more your speed, you can discover items throughout the district. For fun and funky clothing and accessories, try Outside Savannah, where you can get souvenirs and everyday wear. Or, if you're shopping for that special someone, you can find gorgeous pieces at Kessler Fine Jewelry. Finally, for a quick treat, try Byrd's famous tiny cookies, although there are multiple locations throughout the city.
How to make the most of your Savannah trip at Plant Riverside District
While you could fly into Hartsfield-Jackson Airport and drive three and a half hours to reach Savannah, it's probably more convenient to fly into the city's own airport. However, keep in mind that Savannah is so haunted that even the runway is full of gravestones (although, having been there, I don't think you'll run into any ghosts or ghouls). Fortunately, adding Plant Riverside to your itinerary is a breeze because you can stay at one of the three on-site hotels. The first is in the main power plant building, where rooms overlook Generator Hall and incorporate original architecture with modern amenities. Next, you can stay at Three Muses, which offers riverfront views and a romantic atmosphere. Finally, there's the Atlantic building, which makes you feel a bit like you're staying on a luxury yacht.
Although the shops, restaurants, and exhibits are always available at Plant Riverside, you may want to plan your trip based on local events. First, check the district's events page, where you can sign up for activities like bingo, brunch, or a hosted dinner experience. Next, see which artists are playing at the District Live music venue to see if any strike your fancy. That said, there's almost always live music somewhere on the property, so don't feel bad if you can't make it for a particular show.
Finally, if you're visiting the city during the holiday season (which I highly recommend, having done so in the past), you can tour the Savannah Christmas Market. The market runs from mid-November to January 1st, and it includes local vendors and artists, as well as festive decor around every corner.