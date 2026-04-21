A Viral Reddit Thread Says People Don't Actually Like Traveling (I Disagree)
For all the romance we attach to travel, the internet likes to remind us how much of it can be a hassle. Stressful flights, nonstop plans, hauling suitcases or heavy backpacks sometimes farther than you expected — these are some of the less romantic parts of traveling that are, nevertheless, unavoidable. It's presumably why a Reddit post titled "Most people do not actually like traveling, they like having traveled" has gotten close to 7,000 upvotes. The poster argued that "a lot of the actual process kind of sucks[...] I think for a lot of us, the highlight is talking about it later with better lighting and no jet lag."
Several commenters agreed; traveling is more exhausting in the moment than we like to imagine in retrospect, they claim. "I kind of agree," one commenter wrote, adding, "I do not regret the traveling I've done and have some fond memories, but I also remember at times being exhausted and uncomfortable, and at those times it really was not fun." It's hard to deny that travel can, at times, push your patience. Even just on a physical level, it's taxing to have scrambled sleep cycles, spend much of the day walking or sitting in transit, and navigating unfamiliar places on the fly.
But just because something doesn't feel easy and good all the time doesn't mean it's not, overall, enjoyable. I'm sure many people agree with the original Reddit post, but I believe that real travelers get value out of every step of traveling. If you only like travel once it's over, you may be missing the point.
Why travel isn't just a means to an end
I like to think about travel as a break from routines and a chance to feel present in the world. The less glamorous parts of travel are as much a part of that learning process as building fond memories. I share Rick Steves' philosophy about the difference between travel and tourism: Tourism prioritizes the relaxing and entertaining elements, while travel is about learning and growing as you leave behind familiar rhythms. So, if you're going to call yourself a traveler, you can find ways to shift your perspective on things that might, at the surface level, seem tedious.
Take, for example, the airport. Airports can be inconvenient, yes, but they're also one of the most interesting places to be an observer. I remember being stuck at an airport gate because of a delayed flight, feeling my frustration rise, and running through things to do when stranded in an airport. But then I noticed a kid pressed up against the glass window, tracking the planes on the runway and getting excited every time one lifted off. It made me, too, shift my focus to being a careful observer, watching couples making itineraries, a person running to catch their flight, suitcases hauled into cargo holds. This feeling of heightened awareness, incited when you're slightly out of place, is central to the pleasure of traveling, and it starts before you land in your destination.
There's even some evidence that happiness actually spikes before you even leave for a trip. A study from the Institute for Applied Positive Research found that over 80% of respondents said planning travel gives them a boost in happiness. I believe travel is about riding that high that comes early on, rather than just waiting for the good memories to come.