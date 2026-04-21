A Viral Reddit Thread Says People Don't Actually Like Traveling (I Disagree)

For all the romance we attach to travel, the internet likes to remind us how much of it can be a hassle. Stressful flights, nonstop plans, hauling suitcases or heavy backpacks sometimes farther than you expected — these are some of the less romantic parts of traveling that are, nevertheless, unavoidable. It's presumably why a Reddit post titled "Most people do not actually like traveling, they like having traveled" has gotten close to 7,000 upvotes. The poster argued that "a lot of the actual process kind of sucks[...] I think for a lot of us, the highlight is talking about it later with better lighting and no jet lag."

Several commenters agreed; traveling is more exhausting in the moment than we like to imagine in retrospect, they claim. "I kind of agree," one commenter wrote, adding, "I do not regret the traveling I've done and have some fond memories, but I also remember at times being exhausted and uncomfortable, and at those times it really was not fun." It's hard to deny that travel can, at times, push your patience. Even just on a physical level, it's taxing to have scrambled sleep cycles, spend much of the day walking or sitting in transit, and navigating unfamiliar places on the fly.

But just because something doesn't feel easy and good all the time doesn't mean it's not, overall, enjoyable. I'm sure many people agree with the original Reddit post, but I believe that real travelers get value out of every step of traveling. If you only like travel once it's over, you may be missing the point.