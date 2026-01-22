10 Things To Do If You're Stranded In An Airport

If travel delays understandably stress you out or you want to relax, look for a quiet, underused area of the airport. Walk around and check for gates with no departing flights scheduled right away, where you're likely to find easier access to power outlets and available seating. Some people opt to set up in these areas for the night, especially if access to and from the airport is limited due to inclement weather and no in-airport lodging options are available.

The website Sleeping in Airports has guides to over 800 terminals around the world that can help you make the most of being stuck overnight, and can also be helpful if you're looking to save some money. The comprehensive guides are excellent even if you aren't planning to spend the night. You'll find information on luggage storage, mobile charging, airport hours, and more. You'll even get recommendations on which gates are the best based on noise levels, lighting, and security. Be sure to peruse the reviews from other travelers to find out the latest information and other potential helpful tips or tricks.

Depending on where you are delayed, you may be able to find other quiet places in the airport, too, such as sleep pods or outdoor decks. Mothers who are nursing or need to pump breast milk can check the Mamava app to see if there's a lactation pod or nursing room available.