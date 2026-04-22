Just North Of Toledo Is A Peaceful Michigan Village With Quirky Shops, Welcoming Streets, And A Zoo

America is packed with underrated little zoos, and Indian Creek Zoo is a lesser-known animal haven 2 miles from Lambertville. As Tripadvisor's number one attraction in the area, it's certainly a must-do. It focuses on giving visitors an intimate, personalized experience by letting them roam the 51-acre zoo at their own pace and offering smile-inducing animal encounters. Kids can ride the train, play on bounce pads, or meet some of their favorite critters, like lemurs, capybaras, otters, and sloths. One visitor called this a "fantastic gem!"

While reviews are mixed, with some people feeling like the zoo lacks enough entertainment, those who came for a hands-on animal encounter seemed to rave about their day. Zoo president Joe Garverick told 13ABC, "I like the kids coming in and watching their faces when they see the animals. This place is all about them. We've created something here that allows you to get up close and personal." You can visit the zoo daily between May 1 and September 30, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. with last admission at 4 p.m. Entry for adults is $17 including fees, $15 for children aged 3-17, and $16 for seniors and military, but animal encounters cost extra and can be scheduled year-round.

It's best to go in the warmer months, when Lambertville sees average temperatures of 73 degrees Fahrenheit between May and September, with highs of 83 degrees in July. If you plan to go at that time, be sure to bring plenty of sunscreen, a hat, and, of course, a camera to snap photos of the curious animals. Whether you plan to say hello to creatures great and small, shop 'til you drop in town, or just wander the quaint streets, Lambertville is an unexpectedly captivating place worthy of a day out.