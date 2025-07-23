These Picture-Perfect Michigan Towns Prove The Great Lakes State Does Small-Town Magic Best
Michigan is a state of two peninsulas that sit among mammoth bodies of water. It is a paradise for lovers of nature. This is where to find gorgeous outdoors realms like Isle Royale National Park — a remote spot bursting with adventure — or Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. It is also a state without a massive population. About 10 million residents live in Michigan, 1/10 of them in the four largest cities.
What this means is that the Wolverine State is peppered with towns with low populations, places loaded with charm, intimate ambience, and multifold attractions. Drawing on travel sites like World Atlas and Hotels.com as well as a number of travel blogs, we have put together a list of the best Michigan destinations. So, for travelers who want to experience their own slice of small-town magic, read on.
Charlevoix
Charlevoix is sandwiched between two large pincers of land, appearing like a slender collarbone connecting two hulking shoulders. It sits between Lake Michigan to the west and Lake Charlevoix to the east, so it really is a water lover's paradise. "Charlevoix is a tranquil and idyllic town with a genuine Midwestern spirit," notes the blog Lattes Life & Luggage. "[T]here's plenty to keep you busy during a long weekend getaway. We'd even go so far as to say it's the perfect small town for an extended stay."
One of the most obvious attractions is the wealth of beaches. Strips of sand border both lakes. Lake Michigan Beach sits close to the pier, while Ferry Beach on Lake Charlevoix is a big hit with families thanks to its deep sand and calm, shallow water. You can look for the famous Petoskey and Charlevoix stones on the beaches, pebbles that have distinctive faint lines on their surfaces. Outdoorsy types will enjoy the chance to stand-up paddleboard, kayak, and skydive in Charlevoix. For something unique, visit the local homes known as mushroom houses, structures built from large boulders and stones found in the north of the state.
Colon
Colon is located in the south of the state at the confluence of three lakes. But even with its great fishing and boating options, waterways aren't necessarily what this town of less than 2,000 residents brings to mind. Colon identifies itself as the magic capital of the world, and one visit to its streets might be enough to convince visitors as to why. For illusionists and travelers who yearn to finesse their sleight-of-hand skills, Colon is a treasure box waiting to be explored.
A stop at any of the magic shops in town will present a world of wonder. Abbott's Magic is packed with tons of magic products. The store also has weekly in-house magic shows during the summer. Sterlini Magic, appropriately situated on Magic Lane, also sells magic paraphernalia, as does FAB Magic, many of whose products are made onsite. In addition to the wealth of retail opportunities, travelers can catch regular magic shows at the Grand Magic Theater. At the risk of making a bad pun, Colon literally promises small-town magic.
Frankenmuth
Saying the name of this town alone can make you feel like you might be transported to a small hamlet in northern Europe. That mental image is, in reality, not far from the truth because this town feels like a version of Bavaria transported to the Midwest. In fact, it is nicknamed Little Bavaria.
"It is no surprise this charming town continually finds itself on the list of must visit Christmas towns in the United States, giving you a taste of Bavaria without needing a passport!" according to the blog Glow as You Go. "In the past few years I've spent two fall weekends in Frankenmuth for a mother-daughter weekend. It has become somewhat of a biannual tradition for my mom and I!"
Architecturally, Frankenmuth recalls small German towns. Visitors can spot red-tiled buildings with towers and spires, A-frame buildings that house shops, and many businesses that feature the word Bavarian in their name. There are beer trollies that shuffle guests around town and plenty of events, including Oktoberfest and a balloon festival. At Christmas, the town really shines, with markets, ornate displays, and plenty of seasonal cheer.
Grand Haven
You can expect serene beaches and a bustling boardwalk at this year-round destination. Grand Haven rests on the coast of Lake Michigan, a short distance northwest of Grand Rapids. Its beaches make it a great draw in the summer, and Grand Haven State Park's are among the most beautiful in the Great Lakes region.
An equally impressive sight is the south pier, with its pair of red lighthouses, which the blog The Pantry by Hilary Burns mentions. "The sunsets are unmatched. The soft sand beaches are pristine, with sand dunes that turn into wilderness. Grand Haven also boasts the most picturesque pier with a bright red lighthouse, and a cute quaint postcard-worthy downtown." This town, however, isn't all about the water. There are fine hiking and biking trails, sand dunes that make for a challenging climb, and excellent winter sports. And its compact downtown is filled with markets, art galleries, independent boutiques, and antique stores.
Holland
"Holland and surrounding towns have incredible sunsets," according to the blog Matt Sheehan Official. "Each night, I made it a priority to get us to a different spot to see the views. Even though multiple days were a bit cloudy, the sunset did not disappoint." Holland sits a little inland from Lake Michigan, but its location on Lake Macatawa allows for dazzling sunsets over the water. Each May, this lakefront town's tulip festival makes it like the European country that also bears its name.
The event is almost a century old, and in addition to its blooms, visitors can catch marching bands, floats, and dancers wearing traditional Dutch attire. The European influence continues with windmills at Windmill Island Gardens and a chronicle of the life of a 19th-century Dutch immigrant at the Cappon House Museum. Visitors will find fine beaches, an iconic lighthouse at Holland State Park, and shopping that presents a mix of the expected (independent boutiques) and the surprising (Dutch pottery items).
Marquette
Marquette is close to Presque Isle Park. It offers a great combination of outdoor activities and cool places to chill. "Marquette, a small city on the northern coast of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, is both an outdoor lover's paradise and a culturally unique destination," notes the blog Practical Wanderlust. "But just because it's a small town doesn't mean there aren't plenty of things to do." The outdoors focuses on activities around Lake Superior, and kayaking, boating, and swimming are popular choices.
Visitors will also find hiking and biking options among the thick forests of hardwood trees, and walks to a scattering of falls in and around the town. But just as enjoyable as all this active exploration is the chance to relax. Marquette has a number of local breweries where visitors can order a beer and just let the peace soak in. One cool spot for something a bit more powerful is the Honorable Distillery. Situated in an old art deco theater, it produces its own vodka, gin, bourbon, and more, all of which can be tried onsite.
Marshall
Want to travel back in time? Visit Marshall, located about 100 miles due west of Detroit, and you might feel like you have. The wealth of 19th-century buildings all over this town is truly remarkable, as the blog From Michigan With Love remarks. "If you're interested in architecture, you must add Marshall to your bucket list!" There is so much to admire here, with more than 800 historic buildings dotted around the town.
Settlers arrived in what became Marshall from the northeast of the U.S. in the first half of the 1800s, and they brought their aesthetic sensibilities with them. This resulted in a profusion of homes built in Greek Revival, Italianate, and Gothic Revival styles, many of which still stand today. One of the most notable structures is Honolulu House, which was owned by a former court justice who had worked in Hawaii. Built in 1860, it also showcases Polynesian influences and now operates as a museum.
Munising
Munising is another fabulous Upper Peninsula destination. Its enticing boutiques and cafes make for a lovely refuge. For adventurers, it is the ideal base for trips to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, the site of a stunning lakeshore hike. The blog My Family Travel Itineraries describes Munising as a "[c]harming Upper Peninsula town on the crystal-clear water of Lake Superior with access to the magnificent Pictured Rocks." The small town is a compact grid of streets set at the end of a tight cove.
Travelers will find a range of places where they can get a meal, with choices that might be considered impressive for a town of fewer than 2,000 residents. You can order wood-fired pizzas, burgers and steak, fish and chips from a food truck, and craft beers from local breweries. Accommodations tend toward simple motels and inns, perhaps because most guests spend the day out and about exploring the glorious lakefront. Lighthouse fans also have plenty to explore because there are several in and around the town.
Petoskey
"Downtown Petoskey is a gorgeous place to walk around, shop, and explore with the family," writes Slay at Home Mother. "We loved seeing the little shops, bakeries, stores, and restaurants within walking distance!" The blog wasn't the only fan of this area near the top of the Lower Peninsula. A young Ernest Hemingway spent summers with his family just south of Petoskey, on Walloon Lake, and the house they stayed in still sits on the lakeshore. Perhaps it is fitting, then, that the arts are a key component of any visit to Petoskey.
The Crooked Tree Arts Center has a ballet school and art exhibitions and offers classes in visual arts and music. And the Great Lakes Center for the Arts offers plenty of live performances, from music to theater to dance. Shoppers will find a selection of interesting stores, selling everything from jewelry and European soaps to clothing and accessories to gifts and toys. When the outdoors beckon, travelers can seek out beaches, skiing, golf, and more.
Port Austin
While this is a great spot for kayakers and beach lovers, it is also a town that keeps visitors engaged with its manmade attractions. "I decided to wander around the village and see what the stores had to offer," explains the blog Awesome Mitten. "Aside from a T-shirt shop or two, the downtown area had unassuming restaurants and great little boutiques with unique offerings."
Port Austin sits at the northern edge of Michigan's thumb, the nub that sticks out from the side of the Lower Peninsula, like the thumb of an oven mitt. Its location allows for fantastic sunrises and sunsets, and for kayakers, the waters lead to sea caves, lighthouses, and the popular Turnip Rock. Sun lovers will enjoy fine beaches, and the Village Green, which is set back from the water, has a clutch of small independent shops. It also hosts live music on Fridays and a farmers market on Saturdays.
Saugatuck
Some travelers may have heard of this town southwest of Grand Rapids (a Michigan gem that promises mini-Chicago vibes) on account of its most famous strand of sand. Oval Beach is one of the finest in the Great Lakes. It has received plaudits from numerous travel publications. It combines a fine strip of sandy shoreline, clear turquoise water, and dunes behind that are dotted with trees and grass. And as the day draws to a close, this is the perfect spot to spy sunsets over the water.
The beach is not the sole attraction to Saugatuck, as the blog Off Duty Traveler relays. "Upon arriving in Saugatuck, we were greeted by a welcoming atmosphere that both charmed and excited us. The town's main streets are lined with quaint boutiques, art galleries, restaurants, and charming cafes." The town promises a variety of foods, such as a food truck serving coffee and waffles, Mexican and Mediterranean restaurants, and even a tasting room at a winery. For something special, travelers should take a trip to Evergreen Lane Farm & Creamery just south of town, where fresh cheeses from cows' and goats' milk are made onsite.
Sault Ste. Marie
A trip to this small town right on the Canadian border — a Canadian town with the same name sits right across the St. Marys River — is a voyage into nautical wonder. There is something quite thrilling about getting on a stand-up paddleboard and watching giant freighters navigating the Soo Locks. These marine gates are marvels of engineering. Travelers can visit them for free throughout the year and learn all about their construction and their role in keeping goods flowing around the Great Lakes.
Once a year on the final Friday in June is Engineers Day, when visitors can get really close to the inner workings of the locks. This, however, isn't the only way to really get close to the locks. "If you have time, we highly recommend taking a boat tour of the Soo Locks," the blog RV America Y'all suggests. "It's a great way to soak in some history and learn stories from the area while enjoying some time on the water and a trip through the locks." Elsewhere, tourists can fish, bike, and visit waterfalls.
South Haven
The blog How We Find Happy neatly sums up the appeal of this town, which is a couple of hours' drive from Chicago. "South Haven is known for [its] fishing history, shopping, blueberry festival, lighthouse, and Lake Michigan beaches. This quaint little beach town has a lot to offer when it comes to fun on the water and off." Downtown is definitely a pleasant place for a stroll, and travelers can check out stores, a cinema, and plenty of public art.
Around South Haven's town center, visitors will find tasting rooms for wineries, stores that sell local blueberries, art galleries, and boutiques that sell jewelry and accessories. Boat lovers will gush over the vessels around the harbor and docks, with everything from cute houseboats to timeless sailboats. South Haven is also home to an historic pier, a sturdy, red tower that is more than a century old and incredibly picturesque.
St. Joseph
"St. Joseph features so many beautiful beaches, great food, and numerous family friendly attractions," the blog Midwest Nomad Family notes. Located in the south of the state less than two hours from Chicago by car, the town is often associated with the iconic image of the two lighthouses on its lake. Each lighthouse has distinctive markings. One is shorter and wider and painted in red and white, while the taller, narrower tower further out on the water is black and white.
Many a visitor snaps photos of them from along the slender North Pier, especially at sunset when the fading lights and multicolored skies lend them a sense of timelessness. Another interesting fact is that these lighthouses appeared on a stamp in 1995. The beaches are a huge draw in the summer and feature powdery sand and clear water. The dunes that rise up from the beach are as striking as the views of the lake itself.
Tecumseh
Not to be confused with the Oklahoma city of the same name, this Michigan destination features Art Trail Tecumseh, which will excite visitors who enjoy admiring sculptures. Tecumseh sits inland, a short drive southwest of Ann Arbor. And while it is landlocked, it does feature some sizable ponds as well as rivers that connect them. This makes the town a great spot for kayaking adventures. Operators like Tecumseh Paddling Company take visitors out on the ponds as well as the winding River Raisin.
Back on land, travelers look at art pieces exhibited along the town's Art Trail. Works run the gamut from grand murals to sculptures that are whimsical and abstract. There are also a number of galleries and art shops in town as well as a performing arts stage at the Tecumseh Center for the Arts. This 570-seat venue welcomes a diverse roster of talent, from local and international musicians to touring theatrical shows. Revelers who stay within the town's designated social district can carry open container drinks from approved sellers.
Traverse City
Near the top end of the Lower Peninsula where the two "arms" of Grand Traverse Bay come down to meet the land is Traverse City, the self-proclaimed cherry capital of the world. The National Cherry Festival is one of America's best summer food festivals. It takes place each year from the end of June to early July and is a celebration of the small, tart red fruit that bears its name. But that's hardly all the town has to offer, as the blog With Wonder and Whimsy explains. "Traverse City is a popular summer destination for residents from downstate. It offers pristine beaches and boating, more than 100 wineries and breweries, and scenic drives past rolling cherry and apple orchards."
Oenophiles can head to Traverse Wine Coast to sample reds and whites at its many tasting rooms. In town, beer lovers will find plenty of breweries with local ales, and there is even a Beer Week each November. Traverse City also boasts a thriving dining scene. Its main drag, Front Street, feels like it was plucked from yesteryear, with brick sidewalks and storefronts that would look right at home in Victorian times.
Methodology
Picking the best small towns in Michigan was a tall order. We began by looking at lists from sites such as World Atlas and Hotels.com. To winnow down the choices, we strived to present a selection of towns in all parts of the state, including the Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula as well as other locales along the lakefront and inland. Whenever possible, we supported our picks with testimony from blogs that featured firsthand accounts of real travelers who had spent time in each destination.