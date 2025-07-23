These Picture-Perfect Michigan Towns Prove The Great Lakes State Does Small-Town Magic Best

Saying the name of this town alone can make you feel like you might be transported to a small hamlet in northern Europe. That mental image is, in reality, not far from the truth because this town feels like a version of Bavaria transported to the Midwest. In fact, it is nicknamed Little Bavaria.

"It is no surprise this charming town continually finds itself on the list of must visit Christmas towns in the United States, giving you a taste of Bavaria without needing a passport!" according to the blog Glow as You Go. "In the past few years I've spent two fall weekends in Frankenmuth for a mother-daughter weekend. It has become somewhat of a biannual tradition for my mom and I!"

Architecturally, Frankenmuth recalls small German towns. Visitors can spot red-tiled buildings with towers and spires, A-frame buildings that house shops, and many businesses that feature the word Bavarian in their name. There are beer trollies that shuffle guests around town and plenty of events, including Oktoberfest and a balloon festival. At Christmas, the town really shines, with markets, ornate displays, and plenty of seasonal cheer.