Missouri's Peaceful Mountain Town On The Lake Of The Ozarks Has Hiking, Camping, And Nearby Restaurants
From picturesque natural scenery to a resort city with fine cuisine, Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks and its surrounds are home to a number of worthwhile destinations. If you're looking to get away from the crowds to enjoy some peace and quiet in the great outdoors, look no further than Gravois Mills. This serene mountain town on the lake makes for an ideal spot to camp and hike — without sacrificing access to nearby eateries. If you're eager for a dose of fresh air and nature, but less eager to suffer through dehydrated camping meals, plan your next getaway to this charming Missouri town.
Gravois Mills is only about an hour's drive from Jefferson City, around an hour and 20 minutes from Columbia, and under two and a half hours from Kansas City. It's an easily accessible getaway for city dwellers looking to get out of town for a weekend or a longer vacation. For visitors traveling from further afield, the closest airport to fly into is Waynesville Saint Robert Regional Airport. Located around 90 minutes away from Gravois Mills, it provides flights to and from Dallas and Chicago on a daily basis.
Camp at one of Gravois Mills' RV parks
RV camping aficionados have plenty to look forward to when it comes to accommodation options in Gravois Mills, with multiple RV parks in town, you can take your pick of camping locations. One appealing option is Santa Fe Springs RV Park, which offers a variety of amenities during its open months of April through October –ranging from the must-haves (like a range of electric hookups at each campsite) to the nice-to-haves (a beach, walking trail, pavilion, private boat ramp and board launch) to the notable (a natural spring and even a koi pond). Be aware, though, that while this park is strictly intended for vacationers, not full-time residents, the campsites here are rented on a monthly or yearly basis, and not nightly. As a result, this is an option best suited to longer-stay or frequent repeat visitors to Gravois Mills.
Whether you're staying for just a night or two, or settling in for a longer vacation, another solid camping choice is Mermaid Cove Marina RV Resort, which offers a limited number of nightly booking options in addition to yearly ones. Tucked away on a forested slope overlooking Lake of the Ozarks, this dreamy mountain oasis has a peaceful vibe and easeful amenities. This includes pull-through sites, full hookups, a fire pit for cozy evenings, and even a pickleball court. Not into RV camping but want to try another unique and luxe camping experience? Book into Mermaid Cove's glamping wagon: a kitted-out wagon that's perfect for a romantic escape.
Enjoy hiking and dining in Gravois Mills
Avid hikers of all levels can hit the trails at nearby Gravois Mills Access – a 63-acre conservation area boasting walking trails (along with a picnic area and boat access point). Or, hop in the car for a scenic 30-mile drive to get to Lake of the Ozarks State Park. As Missouri's largest state park, this Midwest paradise is well worth the trek to get here, and offers 10 trails that you can explore on foot.
For a tasty post-hike meal, make your way to Maggie's on the Lake, where you can sit outside and take in a stunning lake-facing view while tucking into a hearty dish like a smash burger, pizza, or cheese curds. Or opt for Lil' Bass Hole, a laid-back bar serving up food and drinks in a sports-centric setting – even billing itself as the site of "the best [Kansas City] Chiefs parties" on the west side of Lake of the Ozarks.