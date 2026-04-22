Missouri's Peaceful Mountain Town On The Lake Of The Ozarks Has Hiking, Camping, And Nearby Restaurants

From picturesque natural scenery to a resort city with fine cuisine, Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks and its surrounds are home to a number of worthwhile destinations. If you're looking to get away from the crowds to enjoy some peace and quiet in the great outdoors, look no further than Gravois Mills. This serene mountain town on the lake makes for an ideal spot to camp and hike — without sacrificing access to nearby eateries. If you're eager for a dose of fresh air and nature, but less eager to suffer through dehydrated camping meals, plan your next getaway to this charming Missouri town.

Gravois Mills is only about an hour's drive from Jefferson City, around an hour and 20 minutes from Columbia, and under two and a half hours from Kansas City. It's an easily accessible getaway for city dwellers looking to get out of town for a weekend or a longer vacation. For visitors traveling from further afield, the closest airport to fly into is Waynesville Saint Robert Regional Airport. Located around 90 minutes away from Gravois Mills, it provides flights to and from Dallas and Chicago on a daily basis.