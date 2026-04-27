This Rude Behavior Drives Flight Attendants Up The Wall And Can Cause Embarrassing Amounts Of Attention

In May 2025, social media influencer Lucie Fink uploaded a video on TikTok claiming that they were "spiraling" after a humiliating incident on a plane. The on-screen caption explained that Fink, assuming the flight attendant had missed their seat during service, tried to tap them on the arm to get their attention but was loudly rebuked and told, "DO NOT touch the flight attendants." Fink added that while they probably shouldn't have touched them, they were left mortified when the incident gained the attention of other passengers. The video has since sparked a discussion across social media, with many flight attendants claiming that touching or poking them is one of many things flight attendants want passengers to stop doing.

Comments on Fink's videos were split. Some believed the flight attendant had been unnecessarily rude, while others thought Fink should have used the call button or their voice. One comment from a flight attendant sympathized with Fink but explained that the flight attendant may have reacted that way because Fink was "probably the last drop in a very overfilled glass." Another flight attendant, Leanna Coy, backed up this idea in their own TikTok video, saying, "I think what many people don't realize is how many people poke us."

For flight attendants who spend hours every day crammed into a plane, passengers touching them becomes an almost constant affair. Many flight attendants have also been touched inappropriately, according to a report by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, in which 18% of the surveyed flight attendants reported experiencing physical sexual harassment within the previous year. So passengers touching them — even innocently — may become triggering for flight attendants who've been poked and prodded and possibly groped on the regular.