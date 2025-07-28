The Annoying Behavior That Can Cause Flight Attendants To Ignore You

Flight attendants do their best to take care of us during a flight, but they're only human. They have to deal with unruly people, irritation about flight delays (that aren't their fault), and finding room for carry-on bags when there is little space left and tempers are frayed. That's all in addition to handling emergency situations, whether medical, mechanical, or anything else that comes up. In such a public-facing position, they handle an awful lot. Being a polite and friendly passenger can go a long way toward making their job easier, and you probably do that already. However, there is one annoying behavior that you may not realize is actually making things harder for them, and it might lead flight crew to ignore you. That behavior is using the call button for the wrong reasons. While it is true that it's there to be used, the button is often abused.

There are, of course, legitimate reasons to press it. First, if you or the person you're sitting with is having a medical emergency, absolutely press that button. Flight attendants are trained for these situations and can help. If you happen to lose a phone between the airplane seats, also don't hesitate to press the call button, as the lithium-ion batteries can catch fire, and flight attendants know how to get them out safely. If you're in a window seat on a red eye and everyone in your row is sleeping, or you have a small child on your lap and need something, that's another good use of the call button. It's even okay to ask for help if there is an issue around seat-reclining etiquette. It's better to have a flight attendant intervene than get into an altercation with another passenger.