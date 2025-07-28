The Annoying Behavior That Can Cause Flight Attendants To Ignore You
Flight attendants do their best to take care of us during a flight, but they're only human. They have to deal with unruly people, irritation about flight delays (that aren't their fault), and finding room for carry-on bags when there is little space left and tempers are frayed. That's all in addition to handling emergency situations, whether medical, mechanical, or anything else that comes up. In such a public-facing position, they handle an awful lot. Being a polite and friendly passenger can go a long way toward making their job easier, and you probably do that already. However, there is one annoying behavior that you may not realize is actually making things harder for them, and it might lead flight crew to ignore you. That behavior is using the call button for the wrong reasons. While it is true that it's there to be used, the button is often abused.
There are, of course, legitimate reasons to press it. First, if you or the person you're sitting with is having a medical emergency, absolutely press that button. Flight attendants are trained for these situations and can help. If you happen to lose a phone between the airplane seats, also don't hesitate to press the call button, as the lithium-ion batteries can catch fire, and flight attendants know how to get them out safely. If you're in a window seat on a red eye and everyone in your row is sleeping, or you have a small child on your lap and need something, that's another good use of the call button. It's even okay to ask for help if there is an issue around seat-reclining etiquette. It's better to have a flight attendant intervene than get into an altercation with another passenger.
Reasons to skip pressing the call button on a flight
However, there are some specific times and reasons not to press the call button. Unless it's an absolute emergency, don't press the button during take-off and landing, during turbulence, or when the seatbelt sign is on. (Flight attendants have to buckle in for their own safety as well.) Don't press it during meal or beverage service either. If you need a drink or snack, and the seatbelt sign is off, you can simply walk to the galley and ask them. You can do the same if your in-flight entertainment isn't working (though if it seems to be a mechanical issue, it's generally okay to use the button). Of course, it may depend on what airline you're using and where you're sitting. Generally, airlines outside of the U.S. are more encouraging of call button use. You're also less likely to be ignored if you're in first or business class.
The button itself doesn't say "emergency," so it's understandable that you might not realize when it's inappropriate to use it. But keep in mind that overuse can distract from the other jobs that flight attendants have to do during the flight, so it's important to consider how critical your request or issue is. There are also a few steps you can take to reduce the need to press the button in the first place. First, bring a reusable water bottle and fill it at an airport filling station or water fountain before you get on the plane. Save your requests for any extra drinks or snacks for when cabin attendants are walking by. And if you're worried about missing a meal while you're sleeping, pin a note to your blanket or clothing to let flight attendants know it's okay to wake you up, so you don't have to call later.