The Truth Behind The 'World's Emptiest Airport' That's All But Abandoned

"The best laid plans of mice and men often go awry," wrote the poet Robert Burns. It means no matter how well you think you've planned, something can always go wrong. This is exactly what happened to the doomed airport nestled on the sun-bleached southern edge of Sri Lanka. Ambitious plans and a pipeline of foreign investment fueled the $162 million construction of Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA), which opened in 2013 after four years of construction. MRIA was meant to serve 6 million fliers per year. Instead, the airport dwindled into a cautionary tale of political hubris and earned the nickname the "World's Emptiest Airport" because it serves just seven passengers daily.

Bobbing in the Indian Ocean, at its closest point, about 34 miles off the southern coast of India, lush, diverse Sri Lanka is one of the world's most gorgeous, budget-friendly island destinations. Before MRIA, people visiting this tropical paradise were serviced by Bandaranaike International Airport in Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo, on the island's western side. The idea to build a second international airport materialized in 2009. The site chosen was a patch of jungle 11 miles from Hambantota, a port town housing hot springs, nature reserves, and the biodiversity-rich Bundala National Park. The plan was to bring tourism and employment to the region, thereby boosting Sri Lanka's economy and fueling the growth of its aviation industry.

An 11,000-foot runway, 12 check-in counters, and a massive 110,000-square-foot terminal anchored by an enormous statue of Guan Yin, Buddhism's Bodhisattva of Great Compassion, were constructed. The airport's seven daily flights were packed when it opened in 2013. However, by 2016, flights had plummeted to just two per week. When 2018 rolled around, most of the airlines were gone, and Sri Lanka was looking to India for a bailout.