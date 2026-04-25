Hidden In Dry Tortugas National Park Is A Once-Thriving Florida Fort That's Now A Popular Snorkeling Destination

Florida is known for its old forts and diverse marine life, but to experience both in the same place is rare. Hidden offshore in Florida's tropical waters is Fort Jefferson — a remote military outpost sitting on a tiny island in one of America's least-visited national parks. Fort Jefferson might be a surprising location for some of the nation's best snorkeling, but it makes a great day out for nature lovers and history buffs looking to experience something a bit different.

The once-thriving fort is located on Garden Key, one of the seven small islands in Dry Tortugas National Park. You can stroll around this island stronghold, absorbing the military history and soaking up the far-reaching ocean views from the upper levels. The archipelago is also part of the world's third-largest coral reef system, where turtles and tropical fish glide through the shallow water, making it a popular spot for snorkeling right beneath the fortress walls. This unique combination of heritage and nature makes Fort Jefferson one of the most spectacular destinations in Florida.

Fort Jefferson lies 70 miles west of Florida's Key West. The isolated location means that a visit requires a bit of planning, with access only possible by boat or seaplane. For a day trip by boat, the Yankee Freedom Ferry runs between Key West and Fort Jefferson, with tickets including a tour of the fort and rental of snorkeling equipment. It takes around 2 hours and 15 minutes to get there. To see Fort Jefferson and the islands from the air, 40-minute narrated seaplane tours are a scenic way to reach Garden Key. The national park entrance fee is included in your ferry or seaplane ticket, unless you have a National Park Pass, in which case entry is free. You will still need to pay for your transport.