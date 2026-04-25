Between Charlotte And Greensboro Is North Carolina's Sparkling Lake Retreat To Camp, Fish, And Boat
North Carolina has no shortage of scenic lakes, but not all of them offer the same experience. For example, Lake Norman, the state's largest man-made lake, is popular among North Carolinians and tends to be especially busy on summer weekends. But for those looking to slow down, cast a line, and pitch a tent, some of the state's quieter lake destinations tend to fly under the radar.
One such lake is Badin Lake. Tucked between Charlotte and Greensboro, it's an underrated destination you'd have to zoom in on a map to find. But what it lacks in name recognition, it makes up for in beauty. Badin Lake Recreation Area, surrounded by the Uwharries, one of America's oldest mountain ranges, features a 6,000-acre reservoir first constructed in 1917. Although it's man-made, it doesn't feel overly developed. Instead, the water there moves in gentle ripples, catching the sunlight in a way that makes the lake's surface appear to sparkle. The shoreline is mostly lined with trees, creating a natural border between the water's edge and the dense foliage.
Despite its tucked-away feel, getting to Badin Lake is straightforward. Visitors from Charlotte can take NC Highway 49 toward the lake, while the fastest route from Greensboro is via I-73. Just over an hour from both places by car, it's an easy, low-stress getaway where city dwellers can unplug without going too far.
Badin Lake is a scenic getaway with peaceful camping, fishing, and boating
Camping is one of the best ways to experience Badin Lake. Badin Lake Campground, for example, is equipped with over 30 accessible, non-electric tent and camper trailer sites located steps from the lakeshore. Just a two-minute drive to the east, Badin Lake Group Camp features three spacious sites that can accommodate up to 50 people. Nearby, you'll also find Arrowhead Campground, which accommodates RVs and tents along a single shaded loop. Further inland, Canebrake Horse Camp is designed with equestrians in mind and offers riders access to the miles-long equestrian trail system that surrounds Badin Lake.
Like Lake Santeetlah, a quiet lake nestled in North Carolina's Smoky Mountains, fishing is a popular activity at Badin Lake. Anglers will find a wide variety of fish in its waters, including largemouth bass, striped bass, and bream. However, one local on Reddit says it's got a "reputation ... for having monster catfish." In fact, in 2006, a man caught an 89-pound blue catfish there — the state's record until 2021. While landing a catch that large isn't guaranteed, visitors can cast a line along the shoreline or head out to one of the lake's fishing piers in hopes of reeling something in. King's Mountain Point is the most accessible location, with four piers and amenities, though at the time of publishing, it is closed for renovations and won't reopen until 2027.
Another option for anglers is to try their luck from a boat on the water. Several boat ramps around Badin Lake make it easy to launch, including Cove Boat Ramp. Visitors often describe it as scenic, uncrowded, and conveniently close to Arrowhead Campground. However, one Google reviewer notes that the ramp is steep. Another access point is Circle Drive Boat Ramp, which offers 40 boat-trailer spaces; additional single-vehicle parking; and accessible features such as dock handrails, a paved walkway, and restrooms.
What to know before visiting Badin Lake
There's no entrance fee to Uwharrie National Forest, which includes Badin Lake, making it an easy, low-cost weekend getaway option for visitors coming from Charlotte and Greensboro. However, those interested in camping will need to make a reservation and pay for single, double, or group campsites. One exception is dispersed camping, which allows visitors to set up in non-designated areas at no cost.
For those who aren't interested in camping, another option is the 1913 Badin Inn, located in town and just a three-minute drive from the Badin Public Access and Swimming area. Originally built in 1913 and restored in 2021, the historic property keeps its 20th-century charm with cozy rooms that feature classic wood furniture and intricately patterned decor. Guests can book short or extended stays, with prices ranging from $100 to $200 per night. The inn also offers a free continental breakfast, parking, and contactless 24-hour check-in and check-out for guests' convenience.
The best time to visit Badin Lake depends on what you're looking to do. In spring, anglers will experience the most consistent fishing conditions as the weather becomes warmer and species like blue catfish move closer to shore. Similarly, the summer is ideal for boating and swimming, with air temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and 90s and water temperatures following suit. Fall offers a milder experience in terms of weather, as the foliage shifts from lush green to warm golden hues. Winter may not seem like the best time to visit Badin Lake, but it can be a surprisingly rewarding time for anglers looking to reel in some bass.