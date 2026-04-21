Not Southwest, Not Delta: The Best US Airline Of 2026 So Far Is A Big Surprise
Some travelers select airlines based on loyalty points or credit card partnerships. Others prioritize destination, comfort, or price. Whatever your reasons, a surprising pick has been named the best U.S. airline of 2026 so far — and it isn't Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, or Southwest Airlines. A new ranking from WalletHub compared nine of the largest U.S. airlines and two regional carriers across a wide range of metrics, including safety, entertainment choices, and delays. Its pick for Best Airline Overall? Spirit Airlines. The discount carrier also took two other prizes in multiple individual categories and tied in another. Not too shabby for a budget airline ranked among one of the worst.
That result may raise eyebrows. After all, Spirit hasn't always received glowing reviews, and it has made big changes after facing financial struggles in recent years. Still, the accolade is kind of fun to find out if you just booked a flight on Spirit because it was the cheapest option. You may not be sitting in the lap of luxury, but if you simply need to get somewhere safely and on time at a good price, this is an airline to consider.
Spirit Airlines made the top of the list for Best Airline Overall
In addition to Best Airline Overall, Spirit ranked first in affordability, reliability, and safety — three of the most heavily weighted categories. It also tied with Envoy Air for the Best Airline for Pets. WalletHub's analysis considered a broad set of factors, including baggage issues, denied boardings, Wi-Fi availability, complimentary refreshments, canceled flights, accident history, fleet age, pricing, and Federal Aviation Administration penalties. While Spirit didn't lead every category, it performed consistently well enough to take the overall lead. Other airlines included in the ranking were Southwest Airlines, SkyWest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Frontier Airlines, United Airlines, and Envoy Air.
To the uninitiated, Spirit uses an unbundled pricing model, allowing customers to pay only for the extras they want, such as checked bags, Wi-Fi, and seat selection. If you prefer, you can skip those add-ons altogether and keep costs low. The carrier also doesn't charge fees for changing or canceling your flight, and it offers complimentary snacks and drinks. Plus, you can either purchase a seat assignment or let them choose your seat for you. Now, if this recent ranking somehow inspired you to book a flight with Spirit, here's what you need to know about its dress code.