Not Southwest, Not Delta: The Best US Airline Of 2026 So Far Is A Big Surprise

Some travelers select airlines based on loyalty points or credit card partnerships. Others prioritize destination, comfort, or price. Whatever your reasons, a surprising pick has been named the best U.S. airline of 2026 so far — and it isn't Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, or Southwest Airlines. A new ranking from WalletHub compared nine of the largest U.S. airlines and two regional carriers across a wide range of metrics, including safety, entertainment choices, and delays. Its pick for Best Airline Overall? Spirit Airlines. The discount carrier also took two other prizes in multiple individual categories and tied in another. Not too shabby for a budget airline ranked among one of the worst.

That result may raise eyebrows. After all, Spirit hasn't always received glowing reviews, and it has made big changes after facing financial struggles in recent years. Still, the accolade is kind of fun to find out if you just booked a flight on Spirit because it was the cheapest option. You may not be sitting in the lap of luxury, but if you simply need to get somewhere safely and on time at a good price, this is an airline to consider.