8 US-Based Budget Airlines Ranked Worst To Best, According To Reviews

Frontier Airlines is another ultra-low-cost domestic carrier known for base fares that sometimes feel too good to be true. And, similar to Spirit, they often are. Frontier's upfront pricing can be misleading, since the airline charges a long list of additional fees for things like carry-on bags, seat selection, and onboard snacks. The airline's piecemeal pricing structure requires careful planning to avoid paying exorbitant prices that can, in some cases, negate the initial savings. I've personally had Frontier Airlines flights that ended up costing more than if I had booked Delta or United for the same route in the first place! Customer feedback across the web echoes this experience, with one Tripadvisor reviewer sharing that they were "scammed" by the airline and were told at the ticket counter that they would have to pay $99 per carry-on bag both ways, significantly increasing their total round-trip fare.

Another traveler on Tripadvisor shared a genuinely nightmarish situation involving a hotel room following a cancelled Frontier flight in Texas. They explained that everyone on the flight was informed they would be receiving a hotel voucher, yet nothing materialized after a couple of hours. Upon requesting a supervisor, they were told one "did not exist in Houston for Frontier." The reviewer continued: "Then, we spoke with the airport who told us Frontier was the one who had to resolve the issue. They claimed there was no hotels available. Then, they claimed we got booked into Cleveland hotels by mistake. Yet, no one received any emails of this miscommunication."

Reviews also point out that this carrier's service and reliability can be wildly inconsistent, with some flights running smoothly and others devolving into travel chaos. Some travelers have extremely strong negative feelings about Frontier Airlines, with one traveler emphatically stating on Trustpilot they would rather "hitch hike across the US" than book with this carrier again. Again, akin to its competitor, Spirit, Frontier has made efforts to improve its brand reputation, specifically by making pricing more transparent. Nonetheless, traveler sentiments are decidedly mixed, with the airline disdained by many travelers who are looking for more than the bare minimum in-flight.