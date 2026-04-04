8 US-Based Budget Airlines Ranked Worst To Best, According To Reviews
While they sometimes get negative attention, budget airlines can be an appealing way to get from Point A to Point B, such as when searching for an affordable way to get to a Caribbean paradise. The overall experience, however, can vary dramatically from one low-cost airline to another, so it's important for budget-savvy travelers to do their research before booking. From ultra-low base fares that come alongside a laundry list of add-on fees to value options known for not skimping on service, not all low-cost carriers are created equally. What looks like a dream deal upfront can sometimes become a travel nightmare if your expectations don't align with reality. Still, traveling on a budget airline can be a great way to save money, especially if you pack light or aren't fussy about seating.
Exploring the options can be daunting, but if you're feeling a little overwhelmed trying to figure out which budget carriers are worth trying, you're in the right place! Thanks to a combination of Better Business Bureau data, Consumer Affairs reports, Tripadvisor reviews, Reddit discussions, and this writer's personal experience with regular flights on low-cost airlines, we've ranked the eight U.S.-based budget airlines from worst to best. As you'll soon discover, the differences between these carriers often come down to customer service, route reliability, and pricing transparency.
#8. Spirit Airlines
Known for its rock-bottom base fares, Spirit Airlines is known for being hands-down one of the cheapest ways to fly in the United States. That super affordable upfront pricing, though, often comes with trade-offs. The airline's à la carte pricing model requires passengers to pay extra for nearly everything beyond literally boarding the plane with a personal item. Carry-on bags, seat selection, basic snacks, and even printing out your boarding pass at the airport all cost money. While this structure can be just fine for travelers who know what they're in for, it can also be incredibly frustrating for those caught off guard by the constant barrage of additional fees.
In addition to pricing woes, customer feedback about Spirit Airlines often cites inconsistent service and operational issues. Customers frequently mention a lack of support in regard to flight delays and cancellations, with one flyer noting on Consumer Affairs that the phone agent they reached would "only read the script in front of them" and would not actually assist with their personal rebooking situation. A person on Reddit who struggled with rebooking called Spirit "the most terrible airline I have ever flown." Another Redditor expounded on a specific scenario, writing, "They cancel your flights without letting you rebook the flight, and expect you to pay more with travel credits, if the flight gets 3x or more expensive, you'd have to pay the extra amount just to rebook the flight."
For short flights, however, many travelers do find Spirit to be a viable option, but it's critical to manage your expectations. That said, the airline, which is widely regarded as the safest choice for travel in the United States, made efforts to shift its image beginning in 2025, introducing updated seating options and bundles. However, it remains to be seen if these changes will have a long-term impact on its polarizing reputation.
#7. Frontier Airlines
Frontier Airlines is another ultra-low-cost domestic carrier known for base fares that sometimes feel too good to be true. And, similar to Spirit, they often are. Frontier's upfront pricing can be misleading, since the airline charges a long list of additional fees for things like carry-on bags, seat selection, and onboard snacks. The airline's piecemeal pricing structure requires careful planning to avoid paying exorbitant prices that can, in some cases, negate the initial savings. I've personally had Frontier Airlines flights that ended up costing more than if I had booked Delta or United for the same route in the first place! Customer feedback across the web echoes this experience, with one Tripadvisor reviewer sharing that they were "scammed" by the airline and were told at the ticket counter that they would have to pay $99 per carry-on bag both ways, significantly increasing their total round-trip fare.
Another traveler on Tripadvisor shared a genuinely nightmarish situation involving a hotel room following a cancelled Frontier flight in Texas. They explained that everyone on the flight was informed they would be receiving a hotel voucher, yet nothing materialized after a couple of hours. Upon requesting a supervisor, they were told one "did not exist in Houston for Frontier." The reviewer continued: "Then, we spoke with the airport who told us Frontier was the one who had to resolve the issue. They claimed there was no hotels available. Then, they claimed we got booked into Cleveland hotels by mistake. Yet, no one received any emails of this miscommunication."
Reviews also point out that this carrier's service and reliability can be wildly inconsistent, with some flights running smoothly and others devolving into travel chaos. Some travelers have extremely strong negative feelings about Frontier Airlines, with one traveler emphatically stating on Trustpilot they would rather "hitch hike across the US" than book with this carrier again. Again, akin to its competitor, Spirit, Frontier has made efforts to improve its brand reputation, specifically by making pricing more transparent. Nonetheless, traveler sentiments are decidedly mixed, with the airline disdained by many travelers who are looking for more than the bare minimum in-flight.
#6. Allegiant Air
Allegiant Air is a low-cost airline with a specific focus. The brand primarily runs nonstop routes connecting smaller airports to popular vacation destinations. This model can be especially appealing for leisure travelers who want to bypass major hubs while saving money, leaving more room in their vacation budgets for activities, dining, and souvenirs during their trips. While Allegiant does offer convenient, affordable flight options, remember that it is a no-frills carrier, so the perceived initial convenience typically requires travelers to settle in other areas. Reviewers often mention disappointment about tight, uncomfortable seating and an extremely bare-bones experience on board, with the airline's planes lacking even the smallest amenities like seat-back pockets.
Allegiant's overall reliability and flexibility are also maligned in online reviews. Consumer Affairs reports mention situations such as being charged as much to change a flight as the original ticket cost, and being given nothing but a customer service number after a flight was unable to land in its destination. The latter ultimately caused the traveler's family to miss their weekend away. Another reviewer on Yelp experienced a horrific situation in which they were forced to wait on the tarmac for hours with no restroom access or food.
In short, if you think you might need to change your travel plans or you're concerned about flight reliability, this probably isn't the right airline for your next trip. While Allegiant can be an acceptable choice for those who care more about getting to their destination above all else, it offers very little but a basic seat on a basic plane.
#5. Sun Country Airlines
In early 2026, Sun Country Airlines and Allegiant Air announced that Allegiant plans to buy the smaller low-cost carrier. This does not change anything for Sun Country customers, as of this writing, and the airline has confirmed that it will maintain a major presence in its hometown of Minneapolis-St.Paul. To date, Sun Country has been a regional carrier with a focus, as its name suggests, on flying from cold-weather Minnesota to sunny vacation spots. Many passengers report that delayed and canceled flights are a major issue on Sun Country, largely due to the fact that the airline operates just one or two daily flights from its departure hubs. One Yelp reviewer endured an unpleasant eight-hour delay and was unable to reach a human customer service agent.
This budget airline's sometimes poor customer service has also been mentioned elsewhere, with one person on Yelp even saying they received the "worst customer service" they've ever experienced while flying. Since Sun Country follows the same type of low-cost model as all of the airlines on this list, extras like seat selection and baggage beyond a personal item come with added fees. Past travelers confirm on Reddit that free soft drinks are available, however, in a departure from carriers like Spirit and Frontier. Overall, Sun Country Airlines has incredibly mixed reviews. The Thrifty Traveler swears by the carrier as a great choice, some Redditors find it a fine option that will get you where you're going without added amenities, and still others on Tripadvisor say the airline's guest experience is "beyond unacceptable."
#4. Avelo Airlines
Founded in 2021 as people returned to traveling after the COVID-19 pandemic, Avelo Airlines is among the newest players in the U.S. budget airline industry. The airline focuses on providing streamlined, straightforward service to smaller airports in great, but underserved, destinations. For example, from its base in Burbank, California, travelers can take direct leisure flights to Mesa, Arizona, for hiking and scenery; Medford, Oregon, to go on winery tours; Bozeman, Montana, to visit Yellowstone National Park on a budget; and more. At the time this article was written, Avelo is adding an upcoming service to two larger airports, Indianapolis (IND) and Cleveland (CLE). Among the benefits of choosing this low-cost carrier are affordable flights that save a ton of money, relatively quick boarding, and less hassle in small terminals.
That said, reviewers generally view Avelo as exactly what it is: a budget carrier that provides no-frills service. One Reddit commenter noted that "you get what you pay for," and others echoed this sentiment, indicating that this airline is fine if you're not expecting an amenity-laden experience. Base fares are cheap, but additional fees do apply for everything from seat selection to carry-on bags, though extra charges tend to be less costly than some of the lower-ranked airlines in this guide. According to Tripadvisor reviews, the drawbacks of choosing Avelo Airlines typically relate to delayed or cancelled flights and extreme difficulty in rebooking. For those whose travel plans align with its limited route options, though, Avelo can be a good choice as long as you're not expecting luxury service.
#3. Breeze Airways
Like Avelo, Breeze Airways was founded in 2021. Its main claim to fame is that it is the brainchild of JetBlue founder David Neeleman, and the carrier has quickly gained traction within the low-cost airline space. One Reddit reviewer noted that the cabins and seating are more comparable to major carriers like Delta, United, and American than ultra-low-cost carriers. Another praised the line's modern aircraft and stated that the passenger experience is the furthest thing from a "budget feel." Seemingly small amenities elevate this value airline, too. Another Redditor pointed out that the tray tables are specifically designed to hold devices while watching streaming shows. All in all, although it is definitely a budget option, Breeze Airways tends to offer a less stressful, more pleasant overall experience than brands like Spirit and Frontier.
Another perk of flying with Breeze is that it has received FAA approval to offer affordable international flights in 2025, including landing in Montego, Cancun, and the Bahamas, among other destinations. It is worth noting, however, that the carrier's customer service has gotten some mixed feedback online. While many travelers report smooth experiences, some travelers on Yelp have complained about poor experiences with rebooking and refunds, while others have encountered struggles with accessing a real person instead of an AI agent. Even with this caveat in the interest of full transparency, Breeze Airways is a fast-growing value airline that typically offers a decent experience without the price tag of a premium carrier.
#2. JetBlue Airways
While JetBlue Airways isn't always classed as an ultra-low-cost carrier, it is absolutely a value airline. And, for many travelers, it's one of the best in this category. The airline, like David Neeleman's other venture, Breeze, is known for offering a more comfortable experience than many of its completely bare-bones competitors. JetBlue, however, offers more amenities than its newer sister company, with features like free in-flight entertainment, complimentary soft drinks and snacks, and more legroom than any other economy class. Even the brand's most basic fare tier includes a free carry-on bag. Higher tiers also offer things like no change fees, free checked bags, and free seat selection. JetBlue is also known for its modern fleet of planes, which includes seatback screens, a notable rarity in the budget space.
Customer service also tends to receive higher marks than other budget airlines. One traveler on Reddit loves the brand so much that they said they will "go out of my way" to fly with them. Others have similar feelings, with another Redditor gushing, "My favorite airline by a mile!" Tripadvisor reviewers agree, with over 9,700 five-star ratings for the brand. A first-time JetBlue flyer gushed about the entire onboard experience, writing, "The Plane had individual touch screens, comfortable reclining seats with headrest, complimentary drinks and snacks, roomier bathrooms, great crew and the price was more than fair."
The main thing to remember with JetBlue is that even though it includes more amenities than other value airlines, certain fare types still have add-on fees for specific things, such as checked baggage. Even so, the carrier's overall guest experience and general price transparency make JetBlue one of the most consistently liked budget-friendly airlines in the United States.
#1. Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines takes our top spot as the most consistently well-reviewed budget-friendly carrier in the United States. While no airline has zero issues (cancellations, delays, and other issues are just part of life, after all), Southwest has earned customer loyalty thanks to a combination of flexibility, cost transparency, and positive overall customer service. Despite certain changes, like halting flights into a couple of the busiest U.S. airports, adding fees for checked bags, and no more open seating — actually a benefit for some travelers who felt like it was a free-for-all — the brand continues to be a consistently popular choice among travelers. In fact, it has grown to become the fourth-largest domestic carrier. One of the things that hasn't changed is Southwest's customer-centric policies. The airline is well known for the fact that it has no change fees for fare classes above Basic, making it much more flexible than most other low-cost competitors.
With over 27,000 five-star Tripadvisor reviews, Southwest is beloved by many of its passengers. One traveler shared a situation in which her son's ticket for his sister's wedding had somehow been cancelled by a computer glitch, and a ticket agent named Donna, "an angel," according to the reviewer, made sure he was on the flight so he wouldn't miss this special event. Another passenger raved: "We love flying on Southwest because of warm welcoming aloha. I was greeted with such great hospitality, love, and happiness..."
Select in-flight snacks and free entertainment (streamable via your own device!) are included for all Southwest Airlines passengers. Furthermore, people generally enjoy the relaxed atmosphere on this airline. The brand's flight attendants are even known for their amusing announcements and safety presentations. Customer service is another area where Southwest generally outperforms other low-cost airlines. In 2024, Newsweek ranked them the number one carrier for customer service. While the brand doesn't always offer the absolute lowest base fares, Southwest's overall customer experience and budget-minded approach make it a great choice for travelers who want to keep more of their money in their wallets.
Methodology
To compile this ranking of the best budget airlines in the U.S., I used several review platforms, including Tripadvisor, Yelp, the Better Business Bureau, and Consumer Affairs. I also used my own knowledge of these airlines, as I often take inexpensive budget flights on Spirit and Frontier for short domestic flights. To fill in details, I turned to Reddit threads, Conde Nast Traveler, and blogs like Wayward and Elisabeth McKnight for other travelers' experiences.