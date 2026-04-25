Between Erie And Syracuse Is A New York College Town With Artsy Campus Vibes And Rural Charm

If you're picking up artsy vibes from Alfred, you're not mistaken. Scattered around town are numerous spaces dedicated to art: a museum, a sculpture park, art galleries, and pop-up event spaces. You can explore these venues at your own pace, but the Alfred Art Walk, held every third Thursday of the month, is the best way to take it all in. Local artists and galleries open up their spaces to casual visitors and art enthusiasts in this collaborative event.

There is also a very strong ceramics culture in Alfred. The discovery of clay-rich soil from its riverbeds led to the founding of the Celadon Terra Cotta Company in 1889. To advertise their products, the company built the Terra Cotta building in 1892, constructed entirely from their own catalog of tiles and bricks. The building remains one of the most distinctive landmarks in town.

The ceramic industry also left an imprint on the creative identity of Alfred, which became home to two New York schools focused on clay working, ceramics, and material science. Glidden Parker, who came out of the New York State College of Ceramics, launched a thriving stoneware business in 1940, with dinnerware featured in television shows and food advertisements. The excess, misshapen products not fit for sale were stocked in three barns in Alfred and sold to the public. Coincidentally, 2,500 of these pieces — bought for a dollar apiece by brothers Paul and Morris Secon in 1949 — became the founding collection of the homeware chain Pottery Barn.