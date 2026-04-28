Nestled In The Berkshires Is A Premiere New England Camping Park With Trails, Ponds, And Starry Nights

Mt. Greylock is the tallest point in Massachusetts, and a hike up here can take several hours. Many alpinists may scoff at its height — 3,491 feet above sea level — but on a clear day, you can see up to 90 miles away from its peak. Indeed, Mt. Greylock has one of New England's 5 highest hiking trails with breathtaking vistas. And after a long day on the path, it's nice to bed down somewhere comfortable, which leads many backpackers to Mt. Greylock Campsite Park in the rural town of Lanesborough.

This is your classic family-friendly campground. There are 115 sites for tents and RVs, along with standard hookups and roadways to each plot. There's an activity center with air hockey, foosball, and table tennis, as well as outdoor games like basketball, volleyball, and horseshoes. Water lovers can splash around in the heated swimming pool or cast a line into the on-site fishing pond. Several trails start nearby (see below), including a well-known segment of the Appalachian Trail.

The excitement continues after dark: Mt. Greylock Campsite is a good distance from any big city, which makes the surrounding area ripe for watching the stars come out. While Berkshire County doesn't earn an official "dark sky" designation, the Berkshires do get quite dark. On a clear night, you can spot constellations, passing satellites, and the shape of the Milky Way.