Nestled In The Berkshires Is A Premiere New England Camping Park With Trails, Ponds, And Starry Nights
Mt. Greylock is the tallest point in Massachusetts, and a hike up here can take several hours. Many alpinists may scoff at its height — 3,491 feet above sea level — but on a clear day, you can see up to 90 miles away from its peak. Indeed, Mt. Greylock has one of New England's 5 highest hiking trails with breathtaking vistas. And after a long day on the path, it's nice to bed down somewhere comfortable, which leads many backpackers to Mt. Greylock Campsite Park in the rural town of Lanesborough.
This is your classic family-friendly campground. There are 115 sites for tents and RVs, along with standard hookups and roadways to each plot. There's an activity center with air hockey, foosball, and table tennis, as well as outdoor games like basketball, volleyball, and horseshoes. Water lovers can splash around in the heated swimming pool or cast a line into the on-site fishing pond. Several trails start nearby (see below), including a well-known segment of the Appalachian Trail.
The excitement continues after dark: Mt. Greylock Campsite is a good distance from any big city, which makes the surrounding area ripe for watching the stars come out. While Berkshire County doesn't earn an official "dark sky" designation, the Berkshires do get quite dark. On a clear night, you can spot constellations, passing satellites, and the shape of the Milky Way.
Trails around Mt. Greylock Campsite Park
As the crow flies, the Mt. Greylock Campsite Park stands just 5 miles from the mountain's highest point, making this a great (literal) base camp for exploring Greylock on foot. Indeed, the Mt. Greylock Visitor Center is only 1.5 miles down the road, and there's plenty of parking when you arrive. Alternatively, you can drive from the campground's entrance to the mountaintop in about 25 minutes.
The closest hiking route is, in fact, the Appalachian Trail, which has an access point at the Visitor Center in neighboring Cheshire. The stretch from Cheshire to the Greylock summit is a challenging uphill hike, taking at least 4 hours for most hikers and rising 2,190 feet over more than 7 miles. It's also "point to point," which means you'll reach the top of Mt. Greylock but then have to find a way down, either heading 7 miles back to your point of origin or arranging a car to pick you up. A shorter alternative is the Stony Ledge Trail, which begins about 9 miles from the campground (a roughly 15-minute drive) and goes straight up and down the mountain, for a total distance of 4.4 miles. Don't take this route lightly, though; it's considered a difficult climb, as you'll ascend nearly 1,500 feet in about 2 miles. Several other routes are located nearby, all with similar levels of difficulty.
Campsite background and local amenities
It's hard to say how old 47-acre Mt. Greylock Campsite Park is, but married couple Patricia and Gordon Hubbard purchased the campground in 2017 and made many necessary upgrades to the facilities. Although Gordon passed away unexpectedly, Patricia and her team continue to welcome guests between mid-April and late October. The grounds seem designed for easy stays. The website even provides tips for "camping with kids" and "a beginner's guide to camping in the Berkshires." If you are a first-time camper in general, here are 5 camping tips no one tells you about. Flexible travelers can schedule their stay around the campground's busy calendar of live music.
The northwest corner of Massachusetts takes some effort to get to. It's actually closer to Albany, New York, than it is to Boston or Cape Cod. Driving from Logan International Airport takes about 3 hours. (It's actually not that much farther to drive from JFK International Airport in New York). Driving is the only real option. There's no train or Greyhound station nearby. The nearest anchor point is Adams, a historic town of about 8,000 residents that lies about 20 minutes from the campground by car. Adams is a great place to stock up on supplies, grab a bite at a local restaurant, and maybe visit the childhood home of women's rights activist Susan B. Anthony. While you're passing through, consider driving this picturesque historic byway through the Berkshires.