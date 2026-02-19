New England's 5 Highest Hiking Trails With Breathtaking Vistas

Rocky, rolling, and ancient, the mountains of New England are famous throughout the world. They aren't jagged, like the Rockies. They aren't iced in glaciers, like the Cascades. Their modest elevations won't give you nosebleeds, like sky-scraping Mount Denali. But hikers love these mountains for their time-honored trails and scenic summits. The Appalachians stretch all across the region, splitting off into multiple sub-ranges including the White Mountains, the Green Mountains, and the Taconics. With 67 peaks rising more than 4,000 feet above sea level, New England gives visiting alpinists plenty of options.

Northeastern hikes can be tricky, though: In general, these mountains are thickly forested, and you can hike for hours without a decent view. More than 700 miles of the Appalachian Trail cut through New England, and many sections are nicknamed the "Green Tunnel," owing to their claustrophobic walls of trees. So, if you're picking out a high mountain hike, you'll likely want a spectacular view at the top — and some are better than others.

Here are five of the highest trails in the region with breathtaking vistas. Note that these are not just the highest peaks in New England; rather, these are tall, hikeable mountains in four different states, and each is renowned for its lookout points, mostly at their tops. Put those boots to good use, or, in the case of two trails, you can just drive.