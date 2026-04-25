Missouri's Picturesque City Outside St. Louis Offers A Stunning Lake Park, Craft Brews, And An Artsy Vibe

From the quaint shops and authentic cuisine of Little Italy to a whimsical contemporary Missouri art museum that doubles as a hotel, St. Louis, Missouri, is full of charm and surprises. For travelers looking for an experience off the beaten track, or city denizens eager to break out of their everyday routine, there's another "Saint" city in the vicinity that's well worth a visit. Charming St. Peters, Missouri, boasts a lake park, mouthwatering craft brews, and appealingly artsy vibes.

The easiest and most direct way to get from St. Louis to St. Peters is to drive, and it's under 40 minutes by car. St. Peters is also only 90 minutes from Columbia, and around two hours from Springfield, Illinois, meaning that it's an accessible destination for a quick and simple weekend trip (or longer). If you're flying in, your closest airport will be St. Louis Lambert International Airport, around half an hour away. Once you're here, you have numerous highly-rated accommodation options in and around St. Peters, including Drury Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn, Courtyard by Marriott, and WoodSpring Suites, as well as Airbnb offerings.