Missouri's Picturesque City Outside St. Louis Offers A Stunning Lake Park, Craft Brews, And An Artsy Vibe
From the quaint shops and authentic cuisine of Little Italy to a whimsical contemporary Missouri art museum that doubles as a hotel, St. Louis, Missouri, is full of charm and surprises. For travelers looking for an experience off the beaten track, or city denizens eager to break out of their everyday routine, there's another "Saint" city in the vicinity that's well worth a visit. Charming St. Peters, Missouri, boasts a lake park, mouthwatering craft brews, and appealingly artsy vibes.
The easiest and most direct way to get from St. Louis to St. Peters is to drive, and it's under 40 minutes by car. St. Peters is also only 90 minutes from Columbia, and around two hours from Springfield, Illinois, meaning that it's an accessible destination for a quick and simple weekend trip (or longer). If you're flying in, your closest airport will be St. Louis Lambert International Airport, around half an hour away. Once you're here, you have numerous highly-rated accommodation options in and around St. Peters, including Drury Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn, Courtyard by Marriott, and WoodSpring Suites, as well as Airbnb offerings.
Sip on a craft brew in St. Peters
Looking to enjoy a craft brew during your stay in St. Peters? Don't skip out on a visit to Third Wheel Brewing, established in 2017, where you'll find a welcoming taproom replete with friendly staff, easygoing charm, and delectable brews to sample. From the cleverly-named Sandman amber ale to Belgian Witbier to a tasty milk stout, Third Wheel Brewing's core range offers a variety of easy-drinking beers. For a specialty craft brew, however, you can also order from a range of taproom exclusives, as well as seasonal or limited-release options you can enjoy on the dog-friendly patio. There's also a from-scratch food menu, plus a wine list and a number of non-alcoholic beverages to choose from. Head over on a Friday afternoon between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to make the most of Third Wheel's Happy Hour special.
Another tempting option for craft brew fans is Chillax St. Peters. This vibey taproom is family-friendly and dog-friendly, and also features an event space. Beer lovers have the option to order by the glass or partake in a flight to taste several beers from the menu, which consists of numerous local Missouri brews, including beers from Main & Mill Brewing Company in Festus, Bluewood Brewing in St. Louis, and even Third Wheel Brewing. In addition to classic and easy-pleasing lagers and IPAs, Chillax also has ample options for customers curious to taste an innovative beverage, like a mint chocolate stout, blue raspberry cider, or a Japanese-style rice lager.
Enjoy St. Peters' creative energy and gorgeous lake park
When it comes to outdoor attractions, the sprawling St. Peters Parks network has you covered with an astonishing 26 parks in its portfolio. A particularly stunning one is 370 Lakeside Park. This urban green lung encompasses 500 acres, including the picturesque lake that gives the park its name. Visitors can walk, hike, or cycle through this verdant oasis, taking in the scenic lake views all the while, or even head out onto the lake itself for a kayaking excursion or to go fishing. There's even an RV campsite here, if you prefer your accommodation to be as close to this lake park's scenic nature as possible.
For travelers more interested in culture than the outdoors, there's plenty to occupy you in this artsy city. The St. Peters Cultural Arts Centre aims to "support the arts by providing a location where artists can grow and flourish in the community". Here, you'll find a packed calendar of art shows, theater performances, drop-in acoustic music jam sessions, classes, and more for all ages. You can also hop onto one of their Daycation Bus Tours for a guided sightseeing experience, choosing from a selection of themed tours with a range of walking distances to suit your accessibility needs and activity level. Still feeling creative after your time in St. Peters? Continue onward to Missouri's Kansas City neighborhood with Midwest charm and artsy vibes.