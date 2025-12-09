Missouri's Little Italy Is A Vibrant St. Louis Neighborhood With Quaint Shops And Authentic Cuisine
If you're looking to spend an extended amount of time in St. Louis, Missouri, there are loads of things to do and see. Known as the "Gateway to the West," this iconic Midwestern metropolis is home to the sublime Gateway Arch, one of the only U.S. national parks located entirely within a city. If you'd rather spend all your time exploring everything the city of St. Louis has to offer, a day-trip to The Hill, one of America's best Little Italy neighborhoods, is a must. This vibrant borough is filled with cute shops and some incredible eateries.
The Hill is a St. Louis neighborhood known for its large Italian-American presence and influence. Historically speaking, the neighborhood welcomed many European immigrants, and when clay deposits were found in the area, the neighborhood's Italian population soared in the late 1800s. Previously called "St. Louis Hill," this perpetually trendy neighborhood is within a 15-minute drive from downtown, where the Gateway Arch is located. The Hill is the same neighborhood where Imo's Pizza famously created the divisive St. Louis-style pizza in 1964 — a regional pizza style that has left half the population licking its lips and the other half labeling it the most maligned style of pizza in America.
Trying tasty treats on The Hill
The Hill has some incredible restaurants. If you're looking for a great lunch spot and want something tasty, quick, and well-priced, Charlie's Market and Deli on the Hill (pictured) is a must-stop. The deli offers scrumptious subs, salads, and perfectly baked St. Louis-style pizzas. If you want to take something home, the attached market has plenty of options, including its signature Italian sausage, the region's famous toasted ravioli, and other favorites like meatballs, Italian roast beef, and salami. One happy patron says on Google, "If you are looking for an authentic Italian no-nonsense sandwich made fresh and quick, this is the place. Very friendly, hardworking staff. Can sit down and purchase items from the case. Convenient location. Great choice for a fast lunch."
Another great spot that emphasizes a laid-back atmosphere without compromising on flavor is Lorenzo's Trattoria. A trattoria, by definition, is a dining establishment that is neither too casual nor too formal and focuses on serving regional food, and that's exactly what Lorenzo's is — a restaurant serving Northern Italian cuisine in a relaxed ambiance. Open every day of the week except Mondays, some of the establishment's signature dishes include braised ossobuco, chicken spedini, grilled shrimp scampi, and the veal Milanese. Plus, you can enjoy a glass of wine from the extensive list.
However, if you're after simple but delicious pizza, the Pizzeria da Gloria has you covered. The restaurant has perfected the art of curating the perfect wood-fired pie and offers a variety of options for you to choose from. Apart from pizzas, it also serves appetizers like meatballs and cheese boards, along with salads and desserts.
Visiting The Hill's local shops
There's plenty of shopping on The Hill to indulge in after a delicious meal. Herbaria is a brand that does its utmost in producing products that are both vegan-friendly and good for the environment. It's open every day of the week except Sundays, selling products like soaps, oils, deodorants, and shampoos.
We all know Italians have a terrific sense of fashion, so if it's trendy clothing you're in the mood to purchase, head on over to Talia STL. While the nature of Talia STL's business is small in scale, the product catalog is huge, including printed T-shirts, crewneck sweatshirts, and hoodies. There is even a Hill-Inspired collection to complete your perfect visit to the neighborhood.
Another shop that makes excellent products for gifting is the chocolatier, Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate. Established in 1981, this award-winning, second-generation company uses the best ingredients to produce the very best chocolates. Chocolate bars range from dark sea salt caramel to peanut butter banana and root beer float truffle. At the main Pattison Avenue location, you can sign up for a free factory tour and learn all about their production process, or hang out at The Chocolate Cafe, where you can sip on some fantastic hot chocolate and all types of coffee.