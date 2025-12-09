Missouri's Little Italy Is A Vibrant St. Louis Neighborhood With Quaint Shops And Authentic Cuisine

The Hill has some incredible restaurants. If you're looking for a great lunch spot and want something tasty, quick, and well-priced, Charlie's Market and Deli on the Hill (pictured) is a must-stop. The deli offers scrumptious subs, salads, and perfectly baked St. Louis-style pizzas. If you want to take something home, the attached market has plenty of options, including its signature Italian sausage, the region's famous toasted ravioli, and other favorites like meatballs, Italian roast beef, and salami. One happy patron says on Google, "If you are looking for an authentic Italian no-nonsense sandwich made fresh and quick, this is the place. Very friendly, hardworking staff. Can sit down and purchase items from the case. Convenient location. Great choice for a fast lunch."

Another great spot that emphasizes a laid-back atmosphere without compromising on flavor is Lorenzo's Trattoria. A trattoria, by definition, is a dining establishment that is neither too casual nor too formal and focuses on serving regional food, and that's exactly what Lorenzo's is — a restaurant serving Northern Italian cuisine in a relaxed ambiance. Open every day of the week except Mondays, some of the establishment's signature dishes include braised ossobuco, chicken spedini, grilled shrimp scampi, and the veal Milanese. Plus, you can enjoy a glass of wine from the extensive list.

However, if you're after simple but delicious pizza, the Pizzeria da Gloria has you covered. The restaurant has perfected the art of curating the perfect wood-fired pie and offers a variety of options for you to choose from. Apart from pizzas, it also serves appetizers like meatballs and cheese boards, along with salads and desserts.