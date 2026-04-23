Colorado's Remote Municipality Near The Nebraska Border Offers Historic Charm, Tasty Eats, And Golf

Small towns in Colorado garner a reputation for themselves for a number of different reasons. You have Holly Hills, the unheard-of (and affordable) small town near Denver named the best place to live in the state, and Elizabeth, a laid-back town with a charming main street and local craft brews. On the extreme eastern edge of the Centennial State close to Nebraska is another such municipality: Holyoke, brimming with historic allure, excellent dining, and an 18-hole golf course that should definitely be on your radar as a remote destination worth checking out.

Holyoke is 173 miles away from Denver, close to the Nebraska border. Founded in 1888, the town is home to 2,382 residents today. Holyoke is home to several historically significant buildings, including the Phillips County Museum and the Heginbotham Library. The Phillips County Museum is a must-visit if you want to learn more about how the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl of the 1930s blighted the area, and how the community was rebuilt. The museum houses pictures, artifacts, documents, and even appliances that were used back in the day. Phillips County Museum, although free to enter, is open only on Wednesdays between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., and by appointment on the weekends.

The Heginbotham Library is one of the most culturally and historically significant libraries in Holyoke, given it was built between 1917 and 1921 thanks largely to the efforts of local women. The building serves as a quintessential example of Craftsman-style architecture. The Heginbotham Library, one of only two buildings in Holyoke that are part of the National Register of Historic Places, can be visited every day of the week except Sundays.