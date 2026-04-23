Colorado's Remote Municipality Near The Nebraska Border Offers Historic Charm, Tasty Eats, And Golf
Small towns in Colorado garner a reputation for themselves for a number of different reasons. You have Holly Hills, the unheard-of (and affordable) small town near Denver named the best place to live in the state, and Elizabeth, a laid-back town with a charming main street and local craft brews. On the extreme eastern edge of the Centennial State close to Nebraska is another such municipality: Holyoke, brimming with historic allure, excellent dining, and an 18-hole golf course that should definitely be on your radar as a remote destination worth checking out.
Holyoke is 173 miles away from Denver, close to the Nebraska border. Founded in 1888, the town is home to 2,382 residents today. Holyoke is home to several historically significant buildings, including the Phillips County Museum and the Heginbotham Library. The Phillips County Museum is a must-visit if you want to learn more about how the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl of the 1930s blighted the area, and how the community was rebuilt. The museum houses pictures, artifacts, documents, and even appliances that were used back in the day. Phillips County Museum, although free to enter, is open only on Wednesdays between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., and by appointment on the weekends.
The Heginbotham Library is one of the most culturally and historically significant libraries in Holyoke, given it was built between 1917 and 1921 thanks largely to the efforts of local women. The building serves as a quintessential example of Craftsman-style architecture. The Heginbotham Library, one of only two buildings in Holyoke that are part of the National Register of Historic Places, can be visited every day of the week except Sundays.
Where to go when you're hungry in Holyoke
Whether you're in a rush or looking for a pleasant sit-down dining experience, you have several options when it comes to zeroing in on the perfect meal in Holyoke. The Drylander Bar and Grill (formerly The Horse and Frog Brew Pub) is an excellent choice if you're looking for a quick bite and a drink after a long day. Although closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, The Drylander's doors are open every other day of the week, and its kitchen specializes in serving classic American plates with specials like meatloaf, loaded brats, and nachos. They also have 10 beers on tap and over 12 different cocktails on their menu.
If you're looking for a taste of Southern barbecue in Colorado, Happy Jacks Barbecue has you covered. Started by two Texas transplants in 1999, Happy Jacks is known for its smoked meats. Their menu includes items like brisket and pulled pork sandwiches, as well as tacos, fries, and desserts. Diners have complimented the variety of dietary options Happy Jacks has accommodated as well as the affordability of the restaurant's food, with one customer on Google saying, "They have [gluten free] buns. The BBQ is super affordable and some of the best I have had in CO." Keep in mind that Happy Jacks is closed from Sundays through Tuesdays.
If you're just looking for a cup of coffee or something quick, Holyoke also has Brewed Awakening Coffee and Bake Shop. Their popular menu items include the White Rabbit (a caramel and chocolate coffee topped with cold foam) and the Grill Bill, a grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, cheese, and mayo sandwich.
Teeing off in Holyoke
The Holyoke Golf Club was established in 1923 to serve the local community by becoming a center for the sport in the local area. It's a nine-hole course that has had a lot of thought put into the placement of its bunkers and the maintenance of its fairways and greens. The golf club's clubhouse offers members the perfect place to relax and unwind after a round, and the institution regularly hosts social events and tournaments in a bid to bring the community together.
If you're flying into Denver International Airport before driving to Holyoke (and here's a quick guide to the very best restaurants in the airport), it should take you about two-and-a-half hours. As for accommodations options, you could opt to put up at the Burge Hotel which is also part of the National Register of Historic Places in Holyoke and perfectly in line with the theme of some of the other historic spots you've been exploring around the city. If you're looking for a stay with more modern amenities in mind, though, the Cobblestone Inn and Suites may be a better option.