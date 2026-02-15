An Unheard-Of Small Town Near Denver Was Named Colorado's Best Place To Live (And It's Affordable)
Just a short drive southeast of Downtown Denver is a quiet residential neighborhood that's been gaining attention (similar to these five viral destinations in Denver): Holly Hills. Because Holly Hills is technically an unincorporated community, it has largely remained under the radar. However, in 2025, Holly Hills was ranked by Niche as Colorado's best place to live thanks to its mix of comfortable housing, strong schools, and employment rates. As a vacation spot, it also ticks several boxes, including affordability, access to good restaurants, and peaceful outdoor spaces.
Another plus? Safety. More travelers are choosing destinations where they feel secure (like Denver's safest suburbs), and Holly Hills fits that bill. In fact, data from Area Vibes gives it an A+ rating for crime. So it's no surprise it's also the No. 1 place to raise a family in Colorado. With a population of just over 2,500, it's small enough that many visitors may not have heard of it before, but it's one to keep on your radar.
Getting to Holly Hills from Denver is quick and easy, too. It sits roughly 15 to 20 minutes by car from the city's center, so if you've got a weekend planned in the big city, you can easily head south for some peace and quiet. For visitors flying in from out of state, Denver International Airport is the closest major hub, typically around a 30-minute drive. Public transportation is also available through Denver's Regional Transportation District if you don't have a car to get around.
Denver's Holly Hills is an affordable place to visit
Niche's ranking means a lot of things for Holly Hills. Factors like diversity and jobs rank highly, making it a well-rounded place to live. But for vacationers, it means you're getting a great spot, too. Close proximity to the city, safety, and affordability make it worth a visit or overnight stay. And if you like fishing, breweries, and hiking, Highlands Ranch is less than 30 minutes away.
According to Redfin data, the median home sale price in Holly Hills sits around $578,000 (as of this writing), which is not nearly as eye-watering as some of the trendiest suburbs nearby. And according to Neighborhood Scout, rent in Holly Hills is cheaper than 71% of other Colorado neighborhoods. If you're just vacationing, of course, house prices won't bother you (unless you're one of those "I could definitely live here" kinds of traveler), but studies have shown that low housing costs can correlate to a cheaper cost for activities such as eating out and shopping, so this makes for a wallet-friendly vacation spot.
The balance of affordability and accessibility is what makes Holly Hills a lifestyle-friendly base for exploring Denver. Niche even ranks it an A- spot for commuting, while green spaces are still right on your doorstep. James A. Bible Park sits just beside the suburb, described by one Tripadvisor reviewer as "one of Denver's nicest parks," with walking paths, open lawns, and a peaceful stretch of the High Line Canal Trail, popular with walkers, runners, and cyclists alike. So, it's no surprise that as part of Niche's ranking, Holly Hills received an A+ for health and fitness.
Where to eat and things to do near Holly Hills
Suburbs near major cities can sometimes rival the nation's wealthiest enclaves, with dining, lodging, and activities adding up quickly. Thankfully, Holly Hills is a notable exception. Eating out won't break the bank, and you won't feel like every stop on your itinerary comes with sticker shock. Holly Hills itself is primarily a quiet, residential area, so most of the restaurants and attractions are in the surrounding neighborhoods, rather than within Holly Hills proper. For instance, a nearby spot, Pantaleone's, has small pizzas starting from just $15. It was even featured on Gordon Ramsay's "Kitchen Nightmares." Tacos la Comarca is a great, affordable choice, too, where you can enjoy tacos from as little as $5.75.
Slightly further afield you'll find casual diners, coffee shops, and long-standing favorites like The Bagel Deli & Restaurant. It was featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" and is known for generous portions and classic comfort food. Sizzle Mediterranean Grill and Culinary Dropout are both just a short drive away, too, so you're well positioned for various foodie options.
Holly Hills' proximity to other Denver lodging options also gives visitors flexibility. In fact, one of the closest hotels is the Courtyard by Marriott Denver Cherry Creek, where rooms can start from as low as $100. Airbnbs in the area run on the lower end as well, with a week in a three-bedroom home costing $1,800 — an ideal base for exploring the local area more. Being called the best place to live in the state is a major win for Holly Hills, but it benefits vacationers, too. Close proximity to the city, safety, and affordability are what make this one of the best places to live — or visit — in Colorado.