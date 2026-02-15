An Unheard-Of Small Town Near Denver Was Named Colorado's Best Place To Live (And It's Affordable)

Just a short drive southeast of Downtown Denver is a quiet residential neighborhood that's been gaining attention (similar to these five viral destinations in Denver): Holly Hills. Because Holly Hills is technically an unincorporated community, it has largely remained under the radar. However, in 2025, Holly Hills was ranked by Niche as Colorado's best place to live thanks to its mix of comfortable housing, strong schools, and employment rates. As a vacation spot, it also ticks several boxes, including affordability, access to good restaurants, and peaceful outdoor spaces.

Another plus? Safety. More travelers are choosing destinations where they feel secure (like Denver's safest suburbs), and Holly Hills fits that bill. In fact, data from Area Vibes gives it an A+ rating for crime. So it's no surprise it's also the No. 1 place to raise a family in Colorado. With a population of just over 2,500, it's small enough that many visitors may not have heard of it before, but it's one to keep on your radar.

Getting to Holly Hills from Denver is quick and easy, too. It sits roughly 15 to 20 minutes by car from the city's center, so if you've got a weekend planned in the big city, you can easily head south for some peace and quiet. For visitors flying in from out of state, Denver International Airport is the closest major hub, typically around a 30-minute drive. Public transportation is also available through Denver's Regional Transportation District if you don't have a car to get around.