Between Denver And Colorado Springs Is A Laid-Back Town With A Charming Main Street And Local Craft Brews

With under 2,500 inhabitants, Elizabeth is the kind of place where nobody's a stranger. Residents on Niche speak to the town's "small-town feel," noting that while this rural area offers an abundance of privacy and quietude, neighbors are kind and look out for one another. For visitors looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, without sacrificing a sense of warmth and welcoming ambiance, this laid-back hamlet is an ideal destination.

Elizabeth is part of the Colorado Main Street Program, meaning that it's a priority to preserve and honor the town's historic Main Street through thoughtful development, economic prosperity, and beautification. Make the most of your time by exploring this lovingly maintained thoroughfare's scenic buildings and eclectic shops, starting with a cup of joe and some breakfast at Coffee House on Main Street. From various delectable pastries and breakfast burritos to smoothies and sandwiches, there are myriad food options to accompany your coffee order.

This adorable café is part of the larger Prickly Pear Vintage Market, so once you're fueled up, head to the adjoining Painted Palomino Boutique to peruse the racks of stylish women's apparel. Sophistication with a Western and bohemian flair is the name of the game at this mother-and-daughter-owned boutique, which includes plus sizes. More into antiques and decor? Head down Main Street to Randy's Antiques and Art, a local favorite, to source some hidden gems. One Yelp reviewer says that going to the antique store, followed by lunch, "makes for a pleasant day," adding that Randy is "honest, fair, and a down-to-earth person to chat with."