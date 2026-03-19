Between Denver And Colorado Springs Is A Laid-Back Town With A Charming Main Street And Local Craft Brews
If you're looking for an appealing slice of small-town Colorado, you just might find it about 40 miles from Denver. Elizabeth has a rich history as a ranching community, which is still visible in its scenic Western charm. Today, it's an easygoing and accessible escape from the nearby metropolises of Denver and Colorado Springs where you can slow down the pace, peruse a historic Main Street, and sample locally brewed craft beers.
Elizabeth is not only located in easy proximity to the Mile High City, but it's also an hour's drive from Colorado Springs. There's plenty to do and see in the stretch of Colorado between these two cities, from outdoor recreation and a fun summer fair to a pine-perfumed town where nature takes center stage. If you're piecing together a central Colorado travel itinerary or simply looking to break up your road trip, Elizabeth makes for a peaceful and refreshing stop along the way. To get here from further afield, you'll most likely want to fly into either Denver International Airport or Colorado Springs Airport, which are both around an hour's drive from Elizabeth.
Enjoy Elizabeth's Main Street and relaxed vibes
With under 2,500 inhabitants, Elizabeth is the kind of place where nobody's a stranger. Residents on Niche speak to the town's "small-town feel," noting that while this rural area offers an abundance of privacy and quietude, neighbors are kind and look out for one another. For visitors looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, without sacrificing a sense of warmth and welcoming ambiance, this laid-back hamlet is an ideal destination.
Elizabeth is part of the Colorado Main Street Program, meaning that it's a priority to preserve and honor the town's historic Main Street through thoughtful development, economic prosperity, and beautification. Make the most of your time by exploring this lovingly maintained thoroughfare's scenic buildings and eclectic shops, starting with a cup of joe and some breakfast at Coffee House on Main Street. From various delectable pastries and breakfast burritos to smoothies and sandwiches, there are myriad food options to accompany your coffee order.
This adorable café is part of the larger Prickly Pear Vintage Market, so once you're fueled up, head to the adjoining Painted Palomino Boutique to peruse the racks of stylish women's apparel. Sophistication with a Western and bohemian flair is the name of the game at this mother-and-daughter-owned boutique, which includes plus sizes. More into antiques and decor? Head down Main Street to Randy's Antiques and Art, a local favorite, to source some hidden gems. One Yelp reviewer says that going to the antique store, followed by lunch, "makes for a pleasant day," adding that Randy is "honest, fair, and a down-to-earth person to chat with."
Sip craft beers at Elizabeth Brewing Company
It's not all shopping on Main Street, as there's also an offering for the craft beer aficionados out there, and its name is Elizabeth Brewing Company. It's no secret that Colorado is a hotbed for the craft brewing scene, but this particular microbrewery stands out from the pack. For one thing, it's housed in a historic 19th century building. Most importantly, however, EBC is committed to supporting its community. Whether it's partnering with local eateries on food delivery, supporting first responders, or their summertime night market, this is an establishment that clearly values its local roots in Elizabeth.
As for the craft brews themselves, customers can choose from a range of memorably named beers, including the Abominable Hombre, the Broadway and Main, and the Meadowlark. In addition to the standard selections, there are also a handful of unique specialty brews on offer at any given time, like a cherry cheesecake-inspired sour or a cinnamon donut cream ale. There's also flavored hard seltzer on tap for the non-beer drinkers, and those with gluten intolerances will be happy to hear that all of EBC's brews are gluten-reduced — meaning there's something for everyone here. If your thirst isn't quenched after your time in Elizabeth, tack on a journey along this Colorado beer trail known for world-class brews and even better mountain views.