Utah's Riverside Campground Is A Mountain Beauty
Many campers are drawn to America's best lakeside camping destinations for the quiet still waters, which are often tucked away in the woods and other remote patches of wilds. Riverfront campsites can be just as peaceful, but with a bit more action thanks to the flowing streams. If you're looking for a rustic riverside getaway in Northeastern Utah, Soapstone Campground is a good place to pitch your tent, especially if you like mountain views.
The camping hub sits along the banks of the Lower Provo River in Utah's portion of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest – one of the most popular forests in the entire country, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service. Surrounded by lots of trees and the rugged peaks of the Uinta Mountains, Soapstone Campground is a favorite among locals and visitors, too, receiving solid ratings online. "So many nice sites!" one Google review reads. "Plenty of room for larger rigs. Easy to get level. Most are well shaded and private. Soapstone is on our list of favorites!"
The campground is within driving distance of Salt Lake City, Park City, and other Utah communities, situated only about 15 miles away from Kamas, Utah's trail- and park-filled gateway to the Uinta Mountains. It's also perched right off State Route 150, better known as the Mirror Lake Scenic Byway, which stretches for about 70 miles all the way up to Wyoming. So have your camera ready for the beautiful views on your drive in.
Pitch a tent or park your RV at Soapstone Campground
With just over 30 campsites for RVs and tents available, Utah's Soapstone Campground is a wee bit on the smaller side. But, as one guest shared in a Google review, the "sites are pretty far from each other so you don't get much noise from the other campers." If you're rolling in with a big crew, there are two double spots and one triple site. Just keep in mind that the campground does charge a day-use fee of $15, at the time of writing.
Although Soapstone can accommodate RVs, there aren't any electric or water hookups available. The property does have some of the basic campground essentials. Restrooms can be found across the grounds, as well as picnic tables, grills, and fire rings. There aren't any showers, though, so be sure to pack the extra large body wipes, among some of the other best camping gear for a more comfortable night outdoors.
Once you're all settled in and ready to explore the area, Lower Provo River is an easy trek from the campground. Do a bit of wildlife watching along the waters or set out on a little hike to take in some of the mountain views. Soapstone Mountain towers just shy of 9,500 feet above the ground southwest of camp, while Iron Mine Mountain to the east seemingly scrapes the sky, standing more than 10,000 feet high.
Other things to know before setting up camp in the Utah wilds
The Soapstone Campground is only available seasonally, usually from May through September, and several sections of State Route 150 also shutter during the winter. Some of the campsites are only available on a first-come, first-served basis, so be sure to check the availability online before heading over. "Bet on every spot being reserved," one camper warned online. "Don't expect to show up and get one of those spots." Since the campground is tucked away in the Uintas – Utah's tallest mountain range, per the state's official tourism website — it does stand at a high elevation of about 8,200 feet.
While you're up there, be on the lookout for potentially dangerous wildlife, most seriously but not limited to bears. As Recreation.gov recommends online, be sure to safely store all your food and snacks and make sure your trash isn't accessible. If you don't, you could get kicked out of the campground, face a fine of up to $5,000, or even risk time behind bars. Last, but certainly not least, be sure to bring plenty of water because there isn't any available within the campground.