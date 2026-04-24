Utah's Riverside Campground Is A Mountain Beauty

Many campers are drawn to America's best lakeside camping destinations for the quiet still waters, which are often tucked away in the woods and other remote patches of wilds. Riverfront campsites can be just as peaceful, but with a bit more action thanks to the flowing streams. If you're looking for a rustic riverside getaway in Northeastern Utah, Soapstone Campground is a good place to pitch your tent, especially if you like mountain views.

The camping hub sits along the banks of the Lower Provo River in Utah's portion of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest – one of the most popular forests in the entire country, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service. Surrounded by lots of trees and the rugged peaks of the Uinta Mountains, Soapstone Campground is a favorite among locals and visitors, too, receiving solid ratings online. "So many nice sites!" one Google review reads. "Plenty of room for larger rigs. Easy to get level. Most are well shaded and private. Soapstone is on our list of favorites!"

The campground is within driving distance of Salt Lake City, Park City, and other Utah communities, situated only about 15 miles away from Kamas, Utah's trail- and park-filled gateway to the Uinta Mountains. It's also perched right off State Route 150, better known as the Mirror Lake Scenic Byway, which stretches for about 70 miles all the way up to Wyoming. So have your camera ready for the beautiful views on your drive in.