Utah's 'Gateway To The Uinta Mountains' Has Scenic Trails, Lush Parks, And A Dazzling Nearby Lake

Dust circles up around the bull's ankles as they kick and buck. Young men in boots and chaps grip ropes with one white knuckle, the other hand drawing figure eights above their heads. Kettle corn flies through the air as onlookers erupt, celebrating the rodeo riders in the stadium. At the Oakley rodeo in Kamas, Utah, this is a typical weekend evening. Under the arena lights, people from across town gather for food, music, and festivities to create that unmistakable small-town pride.

Kamas is a small Utah town of nearly 2,000 only a 20-minute drive from Park City, Utah (a mountain town that looks like Europe's Alps) and less than an hour drive from Salt Lake City International Airport. It has an authentic Wild West, small-town feel and a long-standing ranching history. Kamas represents the roots of Utah in a way you won't find in the surrounding cities, making it the perfect stopover for people on their way into the mountainous backcountry or staying in nearby Park City looking for an authentic, outdoorsy escape.

This family friendly outdoor hub has something to offer all year round. In winter, you are just a hop, skip, and a jump from some of the best ski resorts in the world. On the trails surrounding Kamas, you can enjoy snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, and ice fishing. In the summer, you can hike the scenic trails, relax in the city parks, or take a dip in Jordanelle Reservoir – a dazzling lake less than 20 miles away. Fall brings cooler temperatures and beautiful fall foliage. No matter when you visit, you can't go wrong in this part of the state.