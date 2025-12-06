Utah's 'Gateway To The Uinta Mountains' Has Scenic Trails, Lush Parks, And A Dazzling Nearby Lake
Dust circles up around the bull's ankles as they kick and buck. Young men in boots and chaps grip ropes with one white knuckle, the other hand drawing figure eights above their heads. Kettle corn flies through the air as onlookers erupt, celebrating the rodeo riders in the stadium. At the Oakley rodeo in Kamas, Utah, this is a typical weekend evening. Under the arena lights, people from across town gather for food, music, and festivities to create that unmistakable small-town pride.
Kamas is a small Utah town of nearly 2,000 only a 20-minute drive from Park City, Utah (a mountain town that looks like Europe's Alps) and less than an hour drive from Salt Lake City International Airport. It has an authentic Wild West, small-town feel and a long-standing ranching history. Kamas represents the roots of Utah in a way you won't find in the surrounding cities, making it the perfect stopover for people on their way into the mountainous backcountry or staying in nearby Park City looking for an authentic, outdoorsy escape.
This family friendly outdoor hub has something to offer all year round. In winter, you are just a hop, skip, and a jump from some of the best ski resorts in the world. On the trails surrounding Kamas, you can enjoy snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, and ice fishing. In the summer, you can hike the scenic trails, relax in the city parks, or take a dip in Jordanelle Reservoir – a dazzling lake less than 20 miles away. Fall brings cooler temperatures and beautiful fall foliage. No matter when you visit, you can't go wrong in this part of the state.
What to do in Kamas, Utah
Utah's Uinta Mountains are a hot spot for outdoor recreation. It's the tallest range in the state and is home to some of the best fishing in the area. Kamas is a last-chance pit stop for travelers heading into the range, so the grocery store and gas station are well-visited, but Kamas has much more to offer than gas and snacks. Lush green parks like Kamas City Park bring nature into the city, and scenic hiking trails are easily accessible, including the Kamas Lake via Lofty Lake Loop Trail. The loop is roughly 4.5 miles long, takes you near multiple lakes, and is moderately difficult. Keep your eyes peeled as wildlife is common in this area. Moose, bighorn sheep, deer, and elk call the hills above Kamas home.
The fishing around town is also incredible, with the Weber River and the Provo River flowing through the valley as well as five major creeks. Depart the city to access the surrounding Uintah-Wasatch-Cache National Forest which spreads 2.2 million acres and is an incredible place to camp, hike, bike, and more. If you want a more sheltered experience of nature, view it from your car window as you drive the Mirror Lake Highway Scenic Byway, a 56-mile backcountry drive with amazing views of the Beehive State. If the weather is nice, make sure you visit Jordanelle State Park for stand-up paddleboarding, boating, hiking, fishing, mountain biking, swimming, camping, and lakeside fun. If you want to immerse yourself in the local festivities, plan a trip in July to make it to the Oakley Rodeo and Kamas Fiesta Days.
How to get to Kamas and where to stay
From Salt Lake City International Airport, Kamas is an easy 50-mile drive east. Renting a car is the best option since most of the area's highlights like mountain trails, alpine lakes, and fishing areas are best reached by road. The town pairs well with nearby Midway, a city known as "Little Switzerland," or with Park City, referred to as "Winter's Favorite Town," where you can balance Kamas' wild landscapes with shopping, dining, and cultural events.
For overnights, camping is the closest you'll get to staying right in Kamas, with sites scattered across the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest and along Jordanelle Reservoir. Traditional hotels are limited in town, but there are plenty of options nearby. For travelers seeking a more indulgent stay, Park City Mountain Resort's Grand Summit Hotel offers ski-in, ski-out luxury with mountain views and easy access to restaurants and nightlife. In summer, the city hosts outdoor concerts and connects guests to Park City's adventure park, complete with alpine slides, mountain coasters, scenic lift rides, and so much more.
The real magic of Kamas is how seamlessly it blends worlds. Within an hour, you can move from city streets to alpine trails, from rodeos to fishing holes, and from a luxury hotel suite to a quiet lakeside campsite. Few places in the United States pack so much variety into such a reachable corner of nature.