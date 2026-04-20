America's Hands-Down 11 Best Lakeside Camping Destinations, According To Reviews

Lake Superior is arguably the wildest of the Great Lakes and is also known as the cleanest lake in America. The beautiful campground of Lake Superior State Forest — not to be confused with Minnesota's Superior National Forest — is located in Upper Michigan, about 12 miles east of Grand Marais. It features a total of 18 sites that can accommodate tents or small RVs, all of which are first-come, first-served and available for a nightly rate of $20 for most sites.

The wooded seclusion you'll find at Lake Superior State Forest Campground is certainly a major draw. "These campsites sites [sic] are among the best on the Lake," shared a visitor in a 5-star Google Review. But, he added, "The mosquitoes and stable flies like it there too." Another reviewer on Tripadvisor reveled in the rustic feel, writing, "The beach was perfect and the sunrises and sunsets are simply breathtaking. This is not your typical Michigan state park camping experience where they stack you in and there is a shower facility."

Trailers and RVs will have to boondock (also known as dry camping without hookups) since there is no electricity available. But if you're equipped with enough battery power or you just want to tent camp for longer, you can stay up to 15 days at the campground. The beach is accessible directly from your site, and each site has a picnic table and a fire pit. The campground also has vault toilets and potable water.