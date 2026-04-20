America's Hands-Down 11 Best Lakeside Camping Destinations, According To Reviews
When we picture what a great camping trip looks like, some envision a comfy motorhome parked on a paved pad, while others dream of a small tent pitched in a remote spot after a rewarding hike. The beauty of this timeless pastime is that every camping style is valid. We all just want to experience nature and the amazing outdoor recreation opportunities it affords us. That's where the timeless joy of lakeside camping comes in.
Below, explore 11 of the United States' most impressive lakeside camping spots, perfect for RVing, tent camping, and even boating. You'll find everything from huge, family-friendly campgrounds to first-come, first-served sites in tucked-away places. Crave a desert vibe? Look no further than Arizona's reservoirs. Want a remote northern escape? Lake Superior offers drama, wilderness, and spectacular sunsets. Brush up on the camping tips no one tells you about, and get ready to plan your next camping trip to a beautiful lake. All campsites mentioned are highly rated by past visitors and are sure to give you the perfect escape into nature.
Lake Superior State Forest Campground, Michigan
Lake Superior is arguably the wildest of the Great Lakes and is also known as the cleanest lake in America. The beautiful campground of Lake Superior State Forest — not to be confused with Minnesota's Superior National Forest — is located in Upper Michigan, about 12 miles east of Grand Marais. It features a total of 18 sites that can accommodate tents or small RVs, all of which are first-come, first-served and available for a nightly rate of $20 for most sites.
The wooded seclusion you'll find at Lake Superior State Forest Campground is certainly a major draw. "These campsites sites [sic] are among the best on the Lake," shared a visitor in a 5-star Google Review. But, he added, "The mosquitoes and stable flies like it there too." Another reviewer on Tripadvisor reveled in the rustic feel, writing, "The beach was perfect and the sunrises and sunsets are simply breathtaking. This is not your typical Michigan state park camping experience where they stack you in and there is a shower facility."
Trailers and RVs will have to boondock (also known as dry camping without hookups) since there is no electricity available. But if you're equipped with enough battery power or you just want to tent camp for longer, you can stay up to 15 days at the campground. The beach is accessible directly from your site, and each site has a picnic table and a fire pit. The campground also has vault toilets and potable water.
Horsethief Lake Campground, South Dakota
Nestled in South Dakota's Black Hills National Forest is a tranquil treasure only minutes by car from Mount Rushmore: Horsethief Lake Campground. The lake itself isn't huge, but its location near a myriad of other attractions gives it an edge — and it's rated 5 stars overall on Campendium for good reason. "Camp host was super friendly and very helpful! Grounds were clean, vault toilets clean, picnic table and fire pit in good condition," shared one visitor.
Horsethief Lake offers campsites for tents, trailers, and RVs, but be aware that they are all non-electric. The campground is spread along a picturesque upper loop amid evergreen trees, plus a lower leg of tent-only sites with direct access to the water. Site 24, for example, feels enormous and has ample lake frontage. There are also plenty of hiking, fishing, and outdoor recreation opportunities in this area as well.
All sites at Horsethief Lake Campground are $30 per night, and they are open annually between April 15 and September 30. For the first month of the season, all sites are first come, first served, but starting in mid-May, they're available by reservation. "We got our favorite site, and it was so relaxing to camp here. Horsethief is definitely our favorite place to camp in all the Black Hills," shared a past visitor on Recreation.gov.
Peninsula State Park, Lake Michigan, Wisconsin
This list simply wouldn't be complete without some of Wisconsin's best spots for lakeside camping along Lake Michigan. If you're looking for summertime vibes, access to charming towns, and activities for the whole family, look no further than Peninsula State Park. Located north of Fish Creek in the Badger State's popular Door County, this aptly-named park offers five campgrounds that are all highly rated at 4.6 and above on Google Reviews, including Tennison Bay, South Nicolet Bay, North Nicolet Bay, Weborg Point, and Welcker's Point.
Nicolet Bay, the park's only sandy swimming beach, is divided into South Nicolet Bay Campground and North Nicolet Bay Campground. "Secluded, quiet with incredible view of the bay and access to the shore," shared a visitor on Campendium who stayed on site 644 at North Nicolet Bay Campground. She also shared that the park ranger told her it was the "best site in the park." Some sites at both campgrounds are right near the water, and there are several dozen electric sites in South Nicolet Bay, as well as Tennison Bay and Weborg Point.
If you crave peace and quiet, Weborg Point is a 12-site campground located right on the picturesque Shore Road, offering beautiful views and a pier to stroll out onto. "Wonderful place to camp," shared a visitor in a Google Review. "Even had a cell signal, which was unexpected but appreciated."
Old Highway 86 Campground, Table Rock Lake, Missouri
Table Rock Lake, which winds through southern Missouri, is a lesser-known water sports wonderworld in the Ozarks. It's known for its bass fishing, and if you want to connect to the conveniences of town or find local entertainment, Branson is only a 25-minute drive away. While it has many campgrounds to choose from, Table Rock Lake's Old Highway 86 Campground is a fan favorite.
Located on a peninsula along the lake's western shore, Old Highway 86 Campground is just a 12-minute drive northeast of Blue Eye, Missouri. The season runs from April 1 to October 31, and sites are reservable up to six months out. "Our family loves visiting Table Rock Lake every year," raved a reviewer on Tripadvisor. "Being able to launch Kayaks [sic] right behind our camper, super friendly hosts, cleanest shower houses....Absolutely amazing."
In addition to a swim beach, boat launch, and playground, Old Highway 86 Campground offers 71 sites, all of which have electric hookups to help accommodate RVs and trailers. "Our site had unobstructed views of the lake and was easy to level," shares a visitor in a 5-star review on The Dyrt. Sites also have picnic tables and fire rings, but what truly makes this spot a standout is the quality of its campsites. There are level, paved parking areas and thoughtfully landscaped pads for tents and tables — all situated so that as many sites as possible get optimal views of the lake. It's also a great value starting at $25 per night.
Lower Billy Creek Campground, Huntington Lake, California
You'll find many wonderful national parks in California for camping, but don't overlook the state parks and national forests. Located on the edge of Huntington Lake in Sierra National Forest, Lower Billy Creek Campground offers mountain views, a rustic feel, and atmospheric wooded sites. "There is nothing like camping right at the edge of the lake," said a visitor who left a 5-star review on Recreation.gov. "Easy access for swimming for the kids and launching our canoe."
Back in 2020, there was a fire in the area that impacted Lower Billy Creek. While some of the natural shade from the woods was lost, visitors on Recreation.gov explain that it doesn't detract from the experience or beauty of the campground. That said, you might want to bring an awning or screen tent, unless you prefer a little extra sun! Here, the pleasure is all in the water. One reviewer on Campendium wrote, "The lake is peaceful. The campground is clean, quiet, and relaxed. Sites are nice and level. No complaints!"
All sites are non-electric and range from $46 to $96 per night, with additional surcharges per night for holidays. They're also well-maintained, featuring picnic tables, fire rings, and bear boxes. The season runs from mid-May to mid-September. For insight into the local area, stop into the Billy Creek Guard Station Museum, which is open on Saturdays during July and August and traces the natural and cultural history of the lake.
Lake Havasu State Park Campground, Arizona
Lake Havasu is renowned as a water recreation paradise, spanning more than 400 miles of shoreline between Arizona and California. Lake Havasu City is known as the home of the original London Bridge, a beautiful piece of England imported to America and reassembled in 1971. Just north of there is Lake Havasu State Park, which has a highly rated campground offering spectacular views of the water. As a desert destination with much warmer weather than some of the other spots on this list, Havasu Lake State Park also has the benefit of being open all year round.
Lake Havasu State Park Campground is great for RVers, as all sites have 50 amp electrical hookups and lots of space. "The campground was technically full, but the sites are nicely spaced and it really didn't feel that way," shared a happy camper on Google Reviews.
The nightly rate of $50 covers the daily entrance fee to the park ($20 for weekdays; $25 for weekends), unless you arrive before noon on the day of check-in. If you do arrive early, you will be charged the park entrance fee. The campground also offers 13 cabins furnished with the essentials for anyone who wants a solid roof over their heads for a $139 nightly rate ($149 for major holidays). RVs can be parked and hooked up right next to them for an additional $40 fee. Whatever option you choose, you'll be paid back in beautiful views. "This is such a gorgeous location, the waterfront camping and cabins facing the most beautiful sunsets," said a visitor on Tripadvisor.
Flathead Lake State Park, Montana
Montana's Flathead Lake is the largest natural body of fresh water, by surface area, west of the Mississippi River in the contiguous United States. More importantly, it's home to lakefront towns offering swimming and good eats. The expansive Flathead Lake State Park also features a total of seven campground "units" around the shore and its islands. Multiple campgrounds means more choices, with prices of up to $34 (and as low as $4) depending on location and amenities. Where possible, it's a good idea to book ahead, as this high-elevation tourist destination gets especially busy during the summer.
Flathead Lake State Park's Wayfarers unit, located on the northeast shore near Bigfork, offers splendid lake views from its 30 sites, including a hike-bike site (for folks who are specifically traveling on foot or bike). A 20-minute drive south of there lands you at Yellow Bay, where only 5 first come, first served tent sites provide a quieter experience. On the opposite shore of Flathead Lake, at the aptly-named West Shore unit, there are 33 sites. About 20 minutes south of there, you'll find the beautiful, ponderosa-lined Big Arm unit, which boasts 41 sites and three yurts.
Big Arm is a popular mainland spot if you also want to access to Wild Horse Island, which is named for its beloved equine denizens and features more than 3 miles of hiking trails. "Amazing camping on the shore of the lake with a spectacular views [sic]," said a visitor on Google Reviews of his experience at Big Arm. Finally, at Finley Point, which juts out of the southeastern end of Flathead Lake, a larger campground with hookups for RVs and 14 boat slips makes the most of this picturesque area.
National Forest Campgrounds, Dillon Reservoir, Colorado
Just north of Breckenridge, in the stunning White River National Forest, Dillon Reservoir is a recreation paradise nestled in the Rocky Mountains. You'll find a number of well-maintained campgrounds around the lake that offer not only amazing access to the water but also adventure opportunities. "Our site was also a short walk down to Lake Dillon which was perfect for the kids and dogs to splash around in," shared a visitor on The Dyrt after staying at Peak One Campground, which is just one option near the reservoir.
In addition to Peak One, other campgrounds to know here include Heaton Bay, Prospector, and Lowry. All of the campgrounds can be reserved ahead of time and are rated between 4 and 5 stars on Recreation.gov. People love them especially for their great views. "Of the 6 campgrounds visited on this trip, this one by far had the best views," said a visitor to Heaton Bay on Tripadvisor. Heaton Bay and Lowry also count among Colorado's best spots for RV camping while offering electricity hook ups, although there's an extra fee if you use them. Finally, there is is Pine Cove Campground, which is first come, first served for anyone who likes impromptu travel.
Heaton Bay's nightly rate is $31, Peak One's is $30, and the rest mentioned are $29. With a high elevation of 9,000 feet, the season is limited to the summertime, so reservations are accepted for late May through the end of September each year.
Falls Lake State Recreation Area, North Carolina
For a combination of serene mornings and active days, North Carolina's sprawling Falls Lake State Recreation Area is a perfect place to set up camp. There are more than 300 sites sprinkled around the lake, predominantly in its Holly Point and Rolling View campgrounds. These are both desirable for RVers, thanks to over half of the sites being equipped with full water and 30/50 amp electrical hookups. The RV sites with hookups are $40 per night, or you can book a dry campsite for $30 per night.
"There are nice trails winding through the campground, a large sandy beach, and several playgrounds," shared a visitor to Rolling View on The Dyrt. "Lots to do and very serene." Rolling View is also rated 5 stars overall on Campendium. "There are trails one can walk right from the campground," shared one visitor. It's worth noting that due to a large-scale water management project in the park, Rolling View Campground is slated to be closed through June 2026, and as the initiative continues, other parts of the park may temporarily close.
For a more rustic experience, Shinleaf Campground features 46 hike-in sites with picnic tables and grills. These are also $30 per night and can be reserved in advance. Take advantage of numerous day-use areas for picnicking, swimming, boating, and fishing — it's a go-to place for crappie, catfish, and largemouth bass.
Caddo Lake State Park, Texas
The bayou ecosystem of the southeastern U.S. is a unique experience — a landscape of swampy waterways, bald cypress trees that can live for centuries, and draping swathes of otherworldly Spanish moss. Caddo Lake State Park in East Texas, an underrated region with Southern charm, is a fantastic place to experience this habitat, where nearly 3 miles of trails highlight some of the area's most interesting views. Paddling is a marvelous way to explore the park's Saw Mill Pond and Big Cypress Bayou. "Like being in a movie," gushed one visitor in a review on The Dyrt. "The State Park campground is immaculate, staff and hosts are super friendly." Many of Caddo Lake State Park's campsites are actually situated around Saw Mill Pond.
Nestled beneath the thick canopy of trees, the bayou experience is on full display with shallow waters ideal for fishing and taking photos. Eight sites have full hookups, 18 offer just electrical hookups, and a further 20 are dry camping options. These are all $25, $20, and $10 per night, respectively, plus the daily entrance fee, which is $4 per person. Caddo Lake also offers seven screened shelters and several historic cabins, which can sleep from two to eight people depending on the site. Screened shelters are a reasonable $25 per night, and cabins range from $40 to $115 depending on the size and amenities.
Kalispell Island Boat-In Campground, Priest Lake, Idaho
Priest Lake is a gorgeous, rustic lake in Idaho's Panhandle, surrounded by small towns and forest. Campers will find a number of local campgrounds such as Osprey, with spacious sites and lake views through the trees. To really immerse yourself in this stunning place, boat out to Kalispell Island, located in the Upper Priest Lake Scenic Area, which is much more remote. Cars aren't permitted here, so the water becomes your highway. From late May to the end of October, sites are reservable for $15 per night.
You'll find 52 designated sites on Kalispell Island — 51 single sites and one group site — with picnic tables and fire rings. You'll want to pack in your own water and follow "Leave No Trace" principles here (and all campsites, of course!), and it's important to note this rule goes for waste of every variety. Campers need to bring their own portable toilets, which the mainland Kalispell Boat Launch provides for check-out if you don't have your own.
Once you arrive, sit back, relax, and take in glorious mountain views from Kalispell Island's sandy shores or explore the easy 2.5-mile hiking trail that goes around the entire island. "Great camping and the trail around the island was easy and fun for a daily activity," shared a visitor on Recreation.gov. "Lake is extremely busy on a holiday weekend, but the island still feels a little like an oasis," another added.
Methodology
To make sure we shared some of the very best campgrounds with lakeside experiences, we relied on visitors' experiences shared in reviews on Campendium.com, TheDyrt.com, Google Reviews, and Tripadvisor. All of the campsites listed are highly rated between 4 and 5 stars on these sites.
In addition, we researched local and regional tourism sites like Michigan.gov, MichiganWaterTrails.org, VisitMontana.com, VisitTableRockLake.com, GoLakeHavasu.com, and PriestLake.org. For specific information about campsites, fees, amenities, seasons, and locations, we consulted FWP.MT.gov, DNR.Wisconsin.gov, FS.USDA.gov, NCParks.gov, TPWD.Texas.gov, and Recreation.gov.
Finally, we also took into account the author's experiences camping in several of these places, including Priest Lake, Peninsula State Park, Horsethief Lake, and the Lake Superior shoreline of Upper Michigan.