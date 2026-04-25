One Of California's Longest Beaches Is A 17-Mile Paradise For Fishing, Surfing, And Monarch Butterflies
Stretching for almost 17 miles along California's Pacific coast, Pismo State Beach is renowned for its fishing and surfing, and perhaps most uniquely, its colorful displays of western monarch butterflies. Located between San Francisco and Los Angeles, Pismo State Beach and its long swaths of golden sand are conveniently accessed from the scenic Highway 101, making it a popular destination on a coastal road trip for travelers looking to escape the crowds of California's popular beaches.
Pismo State Beach is among the longest beaches in California and is split into several distinct sections, sprawling along the coast on either side of Pismo Beach Pier. The main area centers around the town of Pismo Beach and its pier, while further south, you'll discover quieter sections like Grover Beach and Oceano. All of these zones are popular with surfers, with each spot offering a different experience.
One of the most sought-after surfing areas at Pismo State Beach is on the north side of the pier, where excellent surf breaks mean you can catch decent-sized waves throughout the year. Beginners like to practice their moves on the smaller waves at the Addie Street Sandbar, which is just half a mile south of the pier on the way to Grover Beach. Meanwhile, thrill-seekers will enjoy riding the bigger rollers at the Oceano section of the beach, a couple of miles south of Pismo Beach Pier. Whatever level you're at, time your surf session between the high and low tides, before the water becomes too shallow.
Fishing for surf perch and bluegill at Pismo Beach
Fishing is another popular pastime at Pismo State Beach, whether you want to brace yourself against the waves, cast your rod from the pier, or see what's biting in the freshwater lagoon. You'll need a fishing license unless you're on the pier, so make sure to arrange this before arrival.
Surf fishing is what Pismo State Beach is known for, thanks to the breakers that crash against the miles of shoreline. Just don't wade in too far, as the currents can be strong. Finding a quiet fishing spot in Pismo Beach itself can be a challenge, as the area is popular with other water sports, but one of the best places for surf fishing away from the crowds is the Oceano section of the beach, just south of Pismo. Here, you'll have plenty of space to reel in your surf perch against the beautiful Oceano Dunes. You can drive right onto the beach for easy access, so you won't have to carry your fishing tackle far — a 4x4 is best for driving in the soft sand.
For something calmer, freshwater fishing from the Oceano Lagoon platform rewards anglers with prizes like bass and bluegill, while just north of Pismo State Beach, you can reel in rockfish and lingcod from the kelp beds during a kayak fishing trip. If you don't have a license, fishing off Pismo Beach Pier is the way to go. It's a great spot for beginners with fishing decks positioned on each side, so you have a better chance of catching the kingfish, surf perch, and the occasional mackerel and halibut that lurk around the pier pilings. The best time to fish at the pier is in the early morning or evening when the marine life is more active.
The Pismo State Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove
Tucked away just a few steps from one of California's best hidden beaches is a spectacle of nature that puts on a colorful display every winter. From October to February each year, thousands of western monarch butterflies gather in the Pismo Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove, at the end of their long annual migration between Canada and the western United States to the California coast.
This migratory butterfly colony in Pismo Beach is one of the largest in North America, with up to 230,000 monarch butterflies competing for a prime spot in the sun each season. The eucalyptus trees in the grove quickly become carpeted in black and orange, with the vast clusters of color seeming to quiver in unison. You'll see butterflies flitting around the grove on sunny days, and the orange tones appear even more vivid in the brighter light, so this is a great time to get some action shots.
The Pismo Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove is one of the main sites on the Western Monarch Trail, a route that follows the butterfly migration path along the California coast. Located beside the North Beach State Campground just outside the classic seaside town of Pismo Beach, and open from dawn to dusk each day, the grove is free to enter with daily talks on butterfly behavior and a shop selling butterfly-themed gifts. Telescopes are available for close-up views of the resting monarch butterflies, but you might want to take your own binoculars for quick magnification during impromptu flurries of action.