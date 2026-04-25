One Of California's Longest Beaches Is A 17-Mile Paradise For Fishing, Surfing, And Monarch Butterflies

Stretching for almost 17 miles along California's Pacific coast, Pismo State Beach is renowned for its fishing and surfing, and perhaps most uniquely, its colorful displays of western monarch butterflies. Located between San Francisco and Los Angeles, Pismo State Beach and its long swaths of golden sand are conveniently accessed from the scenic Highway 101, making it a popular destination on a coastal road trip for travelers looking to escape the crowds of California's popular beaches.

Pismo State Beach is among the longest beaches in California and is split into several distinct sections, sprawling along the coast on either side of Pismo Beach Pier. The main area centers around the town of Pismo Beach and its pier, while further south, you'll discover quieter sections like Grover Beach and Oceano. All of these zones are popular with surfers, with each spot offering a different experience.

One of the most sought-after surfing areas at Pismo State Beach is on the north side of the pier, where excellent surf breaks mean you can catch decent-sized waves throughout the year. Beginners like to practice their moves on the smaller waves at the Addie Street Sandbar, which is just half a mile south of the pier on the way to Grover Beach. Meanwhile, thrill-seekers will enjoy riding the bigger rollers at the Oceano section of the beach, a couple of miles south of Pismo Beach Pier. Whatever level you're at, time your surf session between the high and low tides, before the water becomes too shallow.