What The 3 Best US States To Retire In 2026 All Have In Common
Retirement comes with major lifestyle changes, from downsizing to smaller homes to daily schedules that no longer include fixed work hours. For many Americans, it also means relocating. According to a Hire a Helper study, roughly 2.1 million adults ages 65 and older moved for retirement in recent years, many crossing state lines. Now, each year, WalletHub releases a ranking of the best states to retire based on weighted factors across three key categories: affordability, quality of life, and health care. In its 2026 report, the top three states were Wyoming, Florida, and South Dakota.
All three ranked highly for affordability, and Florida also placed first for quality of life. One key factor they share: favorable tax policies. None of the three states levies a personal income tax, estate tax, or inheritance tax. Property taxes are also relatively low, with rates below 1% for owner-occupied homes.
These low tax rates can help retirees stretch their income and spend more on experiences. Unlike the older iteration of retirement, which was generally considered a time of rest after years of hard work, more retirees today are embracing active lifestyles. The Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies notes that about 44% of retirees travel, while 39% pursue hobbies. Wyoming, Florida, and South Dakota all support active lifestyles, offering wide-open landscapes and accessible outdoor recreation. While their environments differ, each state provides its own version of tranquil spaces suited to retirement.
Affordable outdoor activities in Wyoming, Florida, and South Dakota
While affordable housing and favorable tax laws are important, many forget to take into account daily costs as well. There's no point in having beautiful surrounding landscapes if you can't afford to take advantage of them. One advantage that Wyoming, Florida, and South Dakota share is the relative affordability of outdoor activities, making it easier for retirees to stay active without overspending.
Fishing and hiking remain popular among retirees, and all three states excel in both. For example, Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming is home to the scenic Taggart Lake, known for its wildflower trails and picturesque views, while nearby Yellowstone National Park offers moderate, senior-friendly hikes and wildlife viewing. In Florida, visitors can choose from any of the 11 National Park sites, which include fun activities like canoe tours to glimpse endangered species in the wildly underrated Everglades National Park. South Dakota doesn't fall behind either, with rolling hills, glacial lakes, and craggy mountains. In fact, one of its most famous national parks, Badlands National Park, is an excellent road-trip destination, with free campsites and gorgeous geological formations. Best of all? Older adults can take advantage of the National Park Service's lifetime Senior Pass, which costs $80 and provides free entry to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites, along with discounts on amenities.
Fishing is similarly accessible. Wyoming's rivers, including the North Platte and Bighorn, are well known among anglers, while South Dakota offers glacial lakes and access to the Missouri River. Florida provides both freshwater and saltwater fishing. Licensing costs vary: Wyoming charges residents $27 annually, while South Dakota offers discounted senior licenses — only $17. Florida is the most affordable state for avid anglers, as residents aged 65 and older can fish without a license if they carry proof of age and residency.
Arts, culture, and an aging population
Sunny weather prevails pretty much year-round in the Sunshine State, though Wyoming and South Dakota are known for their frigid winters. All three states, however, have thriving arts and culture scenes that help offset seasonal limitations. In St. Petersburg, Florida, the Salvador Dalí Museum houses one of the largest collections of Dalí's work outside Europe, with more than 2,000 pieces, making it a draw for artistically inclined retirees. The Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota features collections spanning from ancient Mediterranean art to 17th-century Dutch paintings.
Wyoming isn't particularly known for its art scene, but the Cowboy State has seen a rise in local art that pays homage to its Western heritage. Cheyenne, in particular, is home to a growing arts community, characterized by street art, murals, and sculptures. Museums such as the Cheyenne Depot Museum and the Wyoming State Museum showcase the state's history through art and artifacts. Similarly, South Dakota leans into history-driven public art. In addition to the iconic Mount Rushmore, the state is home to the Crazy Horse Memorial — still under construction and expected to be the world's largest mountain carving — and Rapid City's City of Presidents Sculpture Trail.
Regardless of which state you retire in, you won't find yourself without company. According to U.S. Census data, all three states have sizable older populations. Florida leads, with roughly 21% of residents age 65 and older, followed by South Dakota with 20% and Wyoming with 19%. So, if you want to retire to any of these states, 2026 is the best time to do so.