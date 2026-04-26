What The 3 Best US States To Retire In 2026 All Have In Common

Retirement comes with major lifestyle changes, from downsizing to smaller homes to daily schedules that no longer include fixed work hours. For many Americans, it also means relocating. According to a Hire a Helper study, roughly 2.1 million adults ages 65 and older moved for retirement in recent years, many crossing state lines. Now, each year, WalletHub releases a ranking of the best states to retire based on weighted factors across three key categories: affordability, quality of life, and health care. In its 2026 report, the top three states were Wyoming, Florida, and South Dakota.

All three ranked highly for affordability, and Florida also placed first for quality of life. One key factor they share: favorable tax policies. None of the three states levies a personal income tax, estate tax, or inheritance tax. Property taxes are also relatively low, with rates below 1% for owner-occupied homes.

These low tax rates can help retirees stretch their income and spend more on experiences. Unlike the older iteration of retirement, which was generally considered a time of rest after years of hard work, more retirees today are embracing active lifestyles. The Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies notes that about 44% of retirees travel, while 39% pursue hobbies. Wyoming, Florida, and South Dakota all support active lifestyles, offering wide-open landscapes and accessible outdoor recreation. While their environments differ, each state provides its own version of tranquil spaces suited to retirement.