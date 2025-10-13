Florida's National Park Home To Many Endangered Species Is A Wildlife Haven With Trails And Unique Experiences

Everglades National Park has 36 species designated as threatened or endangered, including two species that only live in the area: the Florida leafwing butterfly and the Cape Sable seaside sparrow. It's estimated that there are more than 200,000 American alligators in the Everglades, and although far less common (with an estimated 2,000 living around the state of Florida), American crocodiles are also found here. In recent years, Burmese pythons, an invasive species with no natural predators, have been introduced to the Glades and have become a serious problem for the other wildlife.

Other mammals in the Everglades include the endangered Florida panther, although there aren't as many in the park as in other areas due to the watery environment, and the West Indian Manatee, also known as sea cows. Many wading birds reside in the marshes, but the beautiful, rosette spoonbills, a rare pink bird with a flat beak, are a standout. Those interested in learning about the wildlife of the Everglades can participate in an educational "wet walk" to experience the watery ecosystem firsthand with a naturalist guide, or book one of the other informative eco-tours.

The Flamingo Visitor Center is accessed through the Homestead park entrance and is a main hub for information and planning. Flamingo is also home to a campground, lodge, and marina with boat and kayak rentals. For an intense kayaking adventure, the 99-mile Everglades Wilderness Waterway connects Flamingo and Everglades City, promising a weeklong adventure in one of America's most wild places. Everglades National Park offers tent camping and wilderness camping platforms called chickees, which provide sublime starry nights, far from city light pollution. A permit is required for wilderness camping.