Not Southwest, Not Delta: This Airline Ranks Highest For Easy Economy Check-Ins

For many travelers, a trip begins with checking in at the airport, and when the check-in process is a slog, it can sour your excitement for what's to come. If you're flying with Hawaiian Airlines, you won't have to be as concerned about a cumbersome check-in, though, according to findings published by Consumer Reports. The research organization surveyed over 17,000 of its members about flights taken in 2022 and early 2023 to analyze passengers' experiences with things like checking in, cleanliness, and timeliness. On the check-in ease metric for economy passengers, Hawaiian Airlines got a top score. If check-in convenience is a priority, then choosing a flight with Hawaiian Airlines could be a good choice, especially if you're flying to Hawaii — it's the airline that can save you tons of money flying from San Diego to Honolulu, too.

The Consumer Reports findings come specifically from passenger experiences, not from an objective measure of check-in processes or wait times. But the high score for Hawaiian Airlines aligns with some of the airline's other known strengths. It was named one of the best airlines in America in 2025, to start with. One factor that could tie into people having better experiences with checking in is reliable customer service. Hawaiian Airlines got the top spot for customer service across airlines in the U.S. in a 2025 Newsweek study. Good customer service means someone's there and willing to help resolve issues with checking in. One Reddit user shared, "The check in, check luggage people were great for [Hawaiian Airlines] at JFK-we ended up with paper boarding passes even though I had them on the app but it was still smooth."