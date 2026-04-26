Between Harrisburg And Baltimore Is Pennsylvania's Lovely State Park Escape For Hiking Trails And Scenic Views

In Pennsylvania, 300,000 acres of land are dedicated to 125 state parks. It's an understatement to say that the state's residents are proud of their outdoors. Among PA's most-visited state parks is Presque Isle State Park, a seashore destination with sandy beaches. Not to be left out, Susquehanna Riverlands State Park is a unique riverside spot whose primary trail delights its guests with breathtaking views.

Riverbanks along this section of the Susquehanna River are dotted with parks, and Susquehanna Riverlands is right off Interstate-83. Located in York County, it's 40 minutes south of Harrisburg and 1 hour north of Baltimore. You can hike Susquehanna Riverlands' easy 1.3-mile out-and-back Overlook trail, rated 4.6 on AllTrails, for views from Schull's Rock.

Susquehanna Riverlands State Park is a convenient dip into nature that you can enjoy during a lunch hour. One Google review described it as "beautiful," with trails that are "well marked" and "easy to follow." Open every day of the year from sunrise to sunset, Susquehanna Riverlands is free to access, as are all Pennsylvania state parks. At the time of publication, there are no permanent restroom facilities, only port-a-potties.