Between Harrisburg And Baltimore Is Pennsylvania's Lovely State Park Escape For Hiking Trails And Scenic Views
In Pennsylvania, 300,000 acres of land are dedicated to 125 state parks. It's an understatement to say that the state's residents are proud of their outdoors. Among PA's most-visited state parks is Presque Isle State Park, a seashore destination with sandy beaches. Not to be left out, Susquehanna Riverlands State Park is a unique riverside spot whose primary trail delights its guests with breathtaking views.
Riverbanks along this section of the Susquehanna River are dotted with parks, and Susquehanna Riverlands is right off Interstate-83. Located in York County, it's 40 minutes south of Harrisburg and 1 hour north of Baltimore. You can hike Susquehanna Riverlands' easy 1.3-mile out-and-back Overlook trail, rated 4.6 on AllTrails, for views from Schull's Rock.
Susquehanna Riverlands State Park is a convenient dip into nature that you can enjoy during a lunch hour. One Google review described it as "beautiful," with trails that are "well marked" and "easy to follow." Open every day of the year from sunrise to sunset, Susquehanna Riverlands is free to access, as are all Pennsylvania state parks. At the time of publication, there are no permanent restroom facilities, only port-a-potties.
Enjoy extended hiking along the Mason Dixon Trail
For hikers with a little more time to invest and something more than flip-flops or sandals on their feet, the Mason-Dixon Trail crosses the southern border of the Susquehanna Riverlands State Park, where it joins the Robert A. Kinsley Nature Preserve. At 2.75 miles, the going is slightly challenging, with steep grades and narrow paths, but guests are rewarded with another overlook of the Susquehanna at Buzzard's Roost.
AllTrails rates this section of the Mason-Dixon as moderate, unusual for such a short jaunt, and worthy of note. You'll want to follow the trail counterclockwise from the first Y for the best advantage on the terrain. A 500-foot elevation change, largely in the middle of the trail, is no joke for the inexperienced. AllTrails reviews note the steep incline and muddy spots in wet seasons. Plan on taking up to two hours to finish the entire loop to the Roost and back, and don't forget to wear sturdy shoes.
To reach the Mason-Dixon trailhead, park in the first lot at the top of River Farm Road, just inside the park, and follow signs to the blue-blazed trail. Please note, there are no amenities along the Mason-Dixon, and hikers are advised to take plenty of water and bug spray if hiking in the summer, when the humid PA climate can get steamy without a breeze.
Dip down to Wrightsville for more views of the Susquehanna River
Despite Susquehanna Riverlands State Park's abundant river scenery, don't expect to find a boat launch. There's a natural "soft put-in" where the Codorus Creek converges with the Susquehanna, but it is undeveloped and parking is limited. Experienced paddlers use it to exit the bottom of the creek, before hitting the river.
Fortunately, there's more than one way to enjoy the Susquehanna. Before or after your time at the state park, grab a beer and a bite to eat 11 minutes away in nearby Wrightsville. John Wright Restaurant has an outdoor pizza patio on the riverfront that's open in the summer and nets views of the historic Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge, officially dubbed the Veterans Bridge, above. Housed in a former silk mill, John Wright guests enjoy steak and fresh local fish for dinner. If you're an Old Bay fan, give the Chesapeake Nachos a try. You'll want reservations before you go.
If you get too sweaty on the trail, the Burning Bridge Tavern is nearly next door to John Wright's and serves upriver views in a considerably more casual environment, alongside craft burgers and a rotation of 12 beers on tap. If you want to avoid weekend traffic on Front Street, top off your day with a sandwich and soda at Riverside Subs or pizza from Marcello's. If you want to check out York while you're there, it has a vibrant art scene and affordable attractions.